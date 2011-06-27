  1. Home
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,788$23,970$26,868
Clean$19,966$23,014$25,769
Average$18,322$21,102$23,569
Rough$16,677$19,189$21,369
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,907$27,363$30,514
Clean$22,962$26,272$29,264
Average$21,071$24,089$26,766
Rough$19,180$21,905$24,268
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,219$13,596$15,751
Clean$10,775$13,054$15,106
Average$9,888$11,969$13,817
Rough$9,000$10,884$12,527
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,899$17,691$20,224
Clean$14,310$16,986$19,396
Average$13,131$15,574$17,741
Rough$11,953$14,163$16,085
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,557$17,970$20,167
Clean$14,942$17,253$19,342
Average$13,712$15,820$17,691
Rough$12,481$14,386$16,040
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,642$19,887$22,830
Clean$15,984$19,093$21,895
Average$14,668$17,507$20,026
Rough$13,352$15,920$18,157
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 FX4 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,021$20,527$22,812
Clean$17,308$19,708$21,878
Average$15,883$18,070$20,011
Rough$14,457$16,433$18,143
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,385$23,064$25,510
Clean$19,579$22,144$24,466
Average$17,966$20,304$22,377
Rough$16,354$18,464$20,289
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,467$18,422$21,101
Clean$14,855$17,687$20,237
Average$13,632$16,217$18,510
Rough$12,409$14,747$16,782
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 FX2 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,280$21,098$23,662
Clean$17,557$20,256$22,694
Average$16,112$18,573$20,756
Rough$14,666$16,890$18,819
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor 4dr SuperCab 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,127$31,043$34,612
Clean$26,055$29,805$33,196
Average$23,909$27,328$30,362
Rough$21,763$24,851$27,528
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,970$21,019$23,789
Clean$17,259$20,180$22,815
Average$15,838$18,503$20,868
Rough$14,416$16,827$18,920
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,088$15,947$18,537
Clean$12,571$15,311$17,778
Average$11,536$14,039$16,261
Rough$10,500$12,766$14,743
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,155$18,949$21,488
Clean$15,516$18,193$20,608
Average$14,239$16,681$18,849
Rough$12,961$15,169$17,090
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 Limited 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,540$27,007$30,166
Clean$22,609$25,930$28,931
Average$20,747$23,775$26,461
Rough$18,885$21,621$23,992
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,165$25,013$28,506
Clean$20,328$24,015$27,339
Average$18,654$22,020$25,005
Rough$16,980$20,024$22,672
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,734$19,665$22,326
Clean$16,072$18,880$21,412
Average$14,749$17,311$19,584
Rough$13,425$15,742$17,756
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,273$16,703$18,910
Clean$13,709$16,037$18,136
Average$12,580$14,704$16,588
Rough$11,451$13,371$15,040
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,021$24,798$28,228
Clean$20,190$23,809$27,073
Average$18,527$21,830$24,762
Rough$16,864$19,852$22,450
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,780$24,053$27,032
Clean$19,958$23,094$25,925
Average$18,314$21,175$23,712
Rough$16,671$19,256$21,499
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,094$21,897$24,453
Clean$18,338$21,024$23,452
Average$16,828$19,277$21,450
Rough$15,318$17,530$19,448
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,042$16,855$19,406
Clean$13,487$16,183$18,611
Average$12,376$14,838$17,022
Rough$11,265$13,493$15,434
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,932$19,938$22,666
Clean$16,262$19,142$21,738
Average$14,923$17,551$19,883
Rough$13,584$15,961$18,027
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,102$23,131$25,889
Clean$19,307$22,208$24,829
Average$17,717$20,363$22,710
Rough$16,127$18,517$20,590
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,038$15,187$17,140
Clean$12,522$14,581$16,439
Average$11,491$13,369$15,035
Rough$10,460$12,158$13,632
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,615$21,828$24,748
Clean$17,879$20,957$23,735
Average$16,407$19,216$21,708
Rough$14,934$17,474$19,682
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,348$19,213$21,816
Clean$15,702$18,447$20,923
Average$14,409$16,914$19,137
Rough$13,116$15,381$17,351
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,102$18,093$20,806
Clean$14,504$17,371$19,954
Average$13,310$15,928$18,251
Rough$12,115$14,484$16,547
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,462$16,238$18,754
Clean$12,930$15,590$17,986
Average$11,865$14,295$16,451
Rough$10,800$12,999$14,915
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 FX2 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,790$16,546$19,045
Clean$13,245$15,886$18,265
Average$12,154$14,566$16,706
Rough$11,063$13,246$15,147
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,184$26,938$30,351
Clean$22,267$25,863$29,109
Average$20,433$23,714$26,624
Rough$18,600$21,565$24,139
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,078$20,006$22,669
Clean$16,402$19,208$21,741
Average$15,051$17,612$19,885
Rough$13,701$16,016$18,029
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 Limited 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,195$28,757$32,004
Clean$24,199$27,610$30,694
Average$22,206$25,316$28,074
Rough$20,213$23,021$25,453
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,215$25,593$28,668
Clean$21,337$24,572$27,495
Average$19,580$22,530$25,148
Rough$17,823$20,488$22,801
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,367$18,169$20,712
Clean$14,759$17,445$19,865
Average$13,544$15,995$18,169
Rough$12,328$14,545$16,473
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,404$20,464$22,351
Clean$17,676$19,647$21,436
Average$16,221$18,015$19,606
Rough$14,765$16,382$17,776
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,451$18,498$21,259
Clean$14,840$17,760$20,388
Average$13,618$16,284$18,648
Rough$12,396$14,808$16,907
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,227$33,618$37,616
Clean$28,071$32,277$36,076
Average$25,760$29,595$32,996
Rough$23,448$26,913$29,917
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,287$16,047$18,549
Clean$12,762$15,407$17,790
Average$11,711$14,127$16,271
Rough$10,660$12,847$14,753
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,320$15,863$18,169
Clean$12,793$15,230$17,425
Average$11,740$13,964$15,938
Rough$10,686$12,699$14,450
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,562$20,070$22,356
Clean$16,867$19,269$21,441
Average$15,478$17,668$19,611
Rough$14,089$16,067$17,780
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,781$15,363$17,705
Clean$12,276$14,750$16,980
Average$11,265$13,525$15,531
Rough$10,254$12,299$14,081
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,683$17,810$20,641
Clean$14,103$17,099$19,796
Average$12,941$15,678$18,106
Rough$11,780$14,257$16,416
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,076$16,855$19,375
Clean$13,519$16,183$18,582
Average$12,406$14,838$16,996
Rough$11,292$13,493$15,409
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,322$19,095$21,615
Clean$15,676$18,333$20,730
Average$14,385$16,810$18,960
Rough$13,094$15,286$17,191
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,406$25,797$28,884
Clean$21,520$24,768$27,702
Average$19,748$22,710$25,337
Rough$17,975$20,652$22,972
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,118$20,826$23,293
Clean$17,401$19,995$22,339
Average$15,968$18,333$20,432
Rough$14,535$16,672$18,525
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,538$16,814$18,886
Clean$13,963$16,143$18,113
Average$12,813$14,802$16,567
Rough$11,663$13,460$15,020
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 STX 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,678$14,802$17,625
Clean$11,216$14,211$16,903
Average$10,292$13,030$15,460
Rough$9,369$11,850$14,017
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,240$16,756$19,042
Clean$13,677$16,087$18,263
Average$12,550$14,751$16,704
Rough$11,424$13,414$15,145
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,448$13,818$15,966
Clean$10,995$13,267$15,312
Average$10,090$12,165$14,005
Rough$9,184$11,062$12,698
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,704$21,663$24,355
Clean$17,964$20,799$23,358
Average$16,485$19,070$21,364
Rough$15,005$17,342$19,370
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,443$23,732$26,725
Clean$19,635$22,786$25,631
Average$18,018$20,892$23,443
Rough$16,401$18,999$21,255
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,601$21,527$24,190
Clean$17,865$20,668$23,200
Average$16,394$18,951$21,220
Rough$14,923$17,233$19,239
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,155$19,775$22,161
Clean$16,476$18,986$21,254
Average$15,119$17,408$19,440
Rough$13,763$15,830$17,625
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,822$21,916$24,729
Clean$18,078$21,041$23,717
Average$16,589$19,293$21,692
Rough$15,100$17,544$19,667
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,952$17,711$20,215
Clean$14,361$17,004$19,387
Average$13,178$15,591$17,732
Rough$11,996$14,178$16,077
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 FX2 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,484$17,188$18,750
Clean$14,871$16,502$17,983
Average$13,647$15,131$16,448
Rough$12,422$13,760$14,912
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Ford F-150 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,775 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,054 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-150 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,775 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,054 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Ford F-150, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,775 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,054 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Ford F-150. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Ford F-150 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Ford F-150 ranges from $9,000 to $15,751, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Ford F-150 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.