Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,788
|$23,970
|$26,868
|Clean
|$19,966
|$23,014
|$25,769
|Average
|$18,322
|$21,102
|$23,569
|Rough
|$16,677
|$19,189
|$21,369
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,907
|$27,363
|$30,514
|Clean
|$22,962
|$26,272
|$29,264
|Average
|$21,071
|$24,089
|$26,766
|Rough
|$19,180
|$21,905
|$24,268
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,219
|$13,596
|$15,751
|Clean
|$10,775
|$13,054
|$15,106
|Average
|$9,888
|$11,969
|$13,817
|Rough
|$9,000
|$10,884
|$12,527
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,899
|$17,691
|$20,224
|Clean
|$14,310
|$16,986
|$19,396
|Average
|$13,131
|$15,574
|$17,741
|Rough
|$11,953
|$14,163
|$16,085
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,557
|$17,970
|$20,167
|Clean
|$14,942
|$17,253
|$19,342
|Average
|$13,712
|$15,820
|$17,691
|Rough
|$12,481
|$14,386
|$16,040
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,642
|$19,887
|$22,830
|Clean
|$15,984
|$19,093
|$21,895
|Average
|$14,668
|$17,507
|$20,026
|Rough
|$13,352
|$15,920
|$18,157
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 FX4 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,021
|$20,527
|$22,812
|Clean
|$17,308
|$19,708
|$21,878
|Average
|$15,883
|$18,070
|$20,011
|Rough
|$14,457
|$16,433
|$18,143
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,385
|$23,064
|$25,510
|Clean
|$19,579
|$22,144
|$24,466
|Average
|$17,966
|$20,304
|$22,377
|Rough
|$16,354
|$18,464
|$20,289
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,467
|$18,422
|$21,101
|Clean
|$14,855
|$17,687
|$20,237
|Average
|$13,632
|$16,217
|$18,510
|Rough
|$12,409
|$14,747
|$16,782
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 FX2 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,280
|$21,098
|$23,662
|Clean
|$17,557
|$20,256
|$22,694
|Average
|$16,112
|$18,573
|$20,756
|Rough
|$14,666
|$16,890
|$18,819
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor 4dr SuperCab 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,127
|$31,043
|$34,612
|Clean
|$26,055
|$29,805
|$33,196
|Average
|$23,909
|$27,328
|$30,362
|Rough
|$21,763
|$24,851
|$27,528
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,970
|$21,019
|$23,789
|Clean
|$17,259
|$20,180
|$22,815
|Average
|$15,838
|$18,503
|$20,868
|Rough
|$14,416
|$16,827
|$18,920
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,088
|$15,947
|$18,537
|Clean
|$12,571
|$15,311
|$17,778
|Average
|$11,536
|$14,039
|$16,261
|Rough
|$10,500
|$12,766
|$14,743
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,155
|$18,949
|$21,488
|Clean
|$15,516
|$18,193
|$20,608
|Average
|$14,239
|$16,681
|$18,849
|Rough
|$12,961
|$15,169
|$17,090
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 Limited 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,540
|$27,007
|$30,166
|Clean
|$22,609
|$25,930
|$28,931
|Average
|$20,747
|$23,775
|$26,461
|Rough
|$18,885
|$21,621
|$23,992
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,165
|$25,013
|$28,506
|Clean
|$20,328
|$24,015
|$27,339
|Average
|$18,654
|$22,020
|$25,005
|Rough
|$16,980
|$20,024
|$22,672
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,734
|$19,665
|$22,326
|Clean
|$16,072
|$18,880
|$21,412
|Average
|$14,749
|$17,311
|$19,584
|Rough
|$13,425
|$15,742
|$17,756
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,273
|$16,703
|$18,910
|Clean
|$13,709
|$16,037
|$18,136
|Average
|$12,580
|$14,704
|$16,588
|Rough
|$11,451
|$13,371
|$15,040
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,021
|$24,798
|$28,228
|Clean
|$20,190
|$23,809
|$27,073
|Average
|$18,527
|$21,830
|$24,762
|Rough
|$16,864
|$19,852
|$22,450
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,780
|$24,053
|$27,032
|Clean
|$19,958
|$23,094
|$25,925
|Average
|$18,314
|$21,175
|$23,712
|Rough
|$16,671
|$19,256
|$21,499
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,094
|$21,897
|$24,453
|Clean
|$18,338
|$21,024
|$23,452
|Average
|$16,828
|$19,277
|$21,450
|Rough
|$15,318
|$17,530
|$19,448
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,042
|$16,855
|$19,406
|Clean
|$13,487
|$16,183
|$18,611
|Average
|$12,376
|$14,838
|$17,022
|Rough
|$11,265
|$13,493
|$15,434
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,932
|$19,938
|$22,666
|Clean
|$16,262
|$19,142
|$21,738
|Average
|$14,923
|$17,551
|$19,883
|Rough
|$13,584
|$15,961
|$18,027
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,102
|$23,131
|$25,889
|Clean
|$19,307
|$22,208
|$24,829
|Average
|$17,717
|$20,363
|$22,710
|Rough
|$16,127
|$18,517
|$20,590
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,038
|$15,187
|$17,140
|Clean
|$12,522
|$14,581
|$16,439
|Average
|$11,491
|$13,369
|$15,035
|Rough
|$10,460
|$12,158
|$13,632
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,615
|$21,828
|$24,748
|Clean
|$17,879
|$20,957
|$23,735
|Average
|$16,407
|$19,216
|$21,708
|Rough
|$14,934
|$17,474
|$19,682
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,348
|$19,213
|$21,816
|Clean
|$15,702
|$18,447
|$20,923
|Average
|$14,409
|$16,914
|$19,137
|Rough
|$13,116
|$15,381
|$17,351
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,102
|$18,093
|$20,806
|Clean
|$14,504
|$17,371
|$19,954
|Average
|$13,310
|$15,928
|$18,251
|Rough
|$12,115
|$14,484
|$16,547
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,462
|$16,238
|$18,754
|Clean
|$12,930
|$15,590
|$17,986
|Average
|$11,865
|$14,295
|$16,451
|Rough
|$10,800
|$12,999
|$14,915
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 FX2 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,790
|$16,546
|$19,045
|Clean
|$13,245
|$15,886
|$18,265
|Average
|$12,154
|$14,566
|$16,706
|Rough
|$11,063
|$13,246
|$15,147
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,184
|$26,938
|$30,351
|Clean
|$22,267
|$25,863
|$29,109
|Average
|$20,433
|$23,714
|$26,624
|Rough
|$18,600
|$21,565
|$24,139
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,078
|$20,006
|$22,669
|Clean
|$16,402
|$19,208
|$21,741
|Average
|$15,051
|$17,612
|$19,885
|Rough
|$13,701
|$16,016
|$18,029
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 Limited 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,195
|$28,757
|$32,004
|Clean
|$24,199
|$27,610
|$30,694
|Average
|$22,206
|$25,316
|$28,074
|Rough
|$20,213
|$23,021
|$25,453
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,215
|$25,593
|$28,668
|Clean
|$21,337
|$24,572
|$27,495
|Average
|$19,580
|$22,530
|$25,148
|Rough
|$17,823
|$20,488
|$22,801
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,367
|$18,169
|$20,712
|Clean
|$14,759
|$17,445
|$19,865
|Average
|$13,544
|$15,995
|$18,169
|Rough
|$12,328
|$14,545
|$16,473
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,404
|$20,464
|$22,351
|Clean
|$17,676
|$19,647
|$21,436
|Average
|$16,221
|$18,015
|$19,606
|Rough
|$14,765
|$16,382
|$17,776
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,451
|$18,498
|$21,259
|Clean
|$14,840
|$17,760
|$20,388
|Average
|$13,618
|$16,284
|$18,648
|Rough
|$12,396
|$14,808
|$16,907
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,227
|$33,618
|$37,616
|Clean
|$28,071
|$32,277
|$36,076
|Average
|$25,760
|$29,595
|$32,996
|Rough
|$23,448
|$26,913
|$29,917
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,287
|$16,047
|$18,549
|Clean
|$12,762
|$15,407
|$17,790
|Average
|$11,711
|$14,127
|$16,271
|Rough
|$10,660
|$12,847
|$14,753
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,320
|$15,863
|$18,169
|Clean
|$12,793
|$15,230
|$17,425
|Average
|$11,740
|$13,964
|$15,938
|Rough
|$10,686
|$12,699
|$14,450
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,562
|$20,070
|$22,356
|Clean
|$16,867
|$19,269
|$21,441
|Average
|$15,478
|$17,668
|$19,611
|Rough
|$14,089
|$16,067
|$17,780
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,781
|$15,363
|$17,705
|Clean
|$12,276
|$14,750
|$16,980
|Average
|$11,265
|$13,525
|$15,531
|Rough
|$10,254
|$12,299
|$14,081
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,683
|$17,810
|$20,641
|Clean
|$14,103
|$17,099
|$19,796
|Average
|$12,941
|$15,678
|$18,106
|Rough
|$11,780
|$14,257
|$16,416
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,076
|$16,855
|$19,375
|Clean
|$13,519
|$16,183
|$18,582
|Average
|$12,406
|$14,838
|$16,996
|Rough
|$11,292
|$13,493
|$15,409
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,322
|$19,095
|$21,615
|Clean
|$15,676
|$18,333
|$20,730
|Average
|$14,385
|$16,810
|$18,960
|Rough
|$13,094
|$15,286
|$17,191
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,406
|$25,797
|$28,884
|Clean
|$21,520
|$24,768
|$27,702
|Average
|$19,748
|$22,710
|$25,337
|Rough
|$17,975
|$20,652
|$22,972
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,118
|$20,826
|$23,293
|Clean
|$17,401
|$19,995
|$22,339
|Average
|$15,968
|$18,333
|$20,432
|Rough
|$14,535
|$16,672
|$18,525
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,538
|$16,814
|$18,886
|Clean
|$13,963
|$16,143
|$18,113
|Average
|$12,813
|$14,802
|$16,567
|Rough
|$11,663
|$13,460
|$15,020
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 STX 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,678
|$14,802
|$17,625
|Clean
|$11,216
|$14,211
|$16,903
|Average
|$10,292
|$13,030
|$15,460
|Rough
|$9,369
|$11,850
|$14,017
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,240
|$16,756
|$19,042
|Clean
|$13,677
|$16,087
|$18,263
|Average
|$12,550
|$14,751
|$16,704
|Rough
|$11,424
|$13,414
|$15,145
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,448
|$13,818
|$15,966
|Clean
|$10,995
|$13,267
|$15,312
|Average
|$10,090
|$12,165
|$14,005
|Rough
|$9,184
|$11,062
|$12,698
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,704
|$21,663
|$24,355
|Clean
|$17,964
|$20,799
|$23,358
|Average
|$16,485
|$19,070
|$21,364
|Rough
|$15,005
|$17,342
|$19,370
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,443
|$23,732
|$26,725
|Clean
|$19,635
|$22,786
|$25,631
|Average
|$18,018
|$20,892
|$23,443
|Rough
|$16,401
|$18,999
|$21,255
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,601
|$21,527
|$24,190
|Clean
|$17,865
|$20,668
|$23,200
|Average
|$16,394
|$18,951
|$21,220
|Rough
|$14,923
|$17,233
|$19,239
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,155
|$19,775
|$22,161
|Clean
|$16,476
|$18,986
|$21,254
|Average
|$15,119
|$17,408
|$19,440
|Rough
|$13,763
|$15,830
|$17,625
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,822
|$21,916
|$24,729
|Clean
|$18,078
|$21,041
|$23,717
|Average
|$16,589
|$19,293
|$21,692
|Rough
|$15,100
|$17,544
|$19,667
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,952
|$17,711
|$20,215
|Clean
|$14,361
|$17,004
|$19,387
|Average
|$13,178
|$15,591
|$17,732
|Rough
|$11,996
|$14,178
|$16,077
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-150 FX2 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,484
|$17,188
|$18,750
|Clean
|$14,871
|$16,502
|$17,983
|Average
|$13,647
|$15,131
|$16,448
|Rough
|$12,422
|$13,760
|$14,912