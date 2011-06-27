Used 1994 Ford Bronco Consumer Reviews
My Favorite Ride!
I have had no major problems with my Bronco. Just the usual wear and tear things. It has 114,000 miles on it and it is still going strong. I have had several people come up to me and ask if I want to sell it. No way! Still looks new. It's a beauty!
Mudding Machine
I use my Bronco as a daily driver during the week and on the weekends I take it mudding through the Georgia red clay. Although mudding and off roading put years of wear and tear and the only complications I have were do to my stupid teenage invincibility beliefs totaling $1200 in parts, but I won't make that mistake twice
1994 Bronco XLT, most awesome truck ever
This was the truck I grew up in, literally. My folks bought it when I was in high school and I inherited it from them. It currently has 214,000 miles on the original engine (5.0) and transmission (E4od). I just finished a 500 mile weekend trip over the weekend for wedding stuff, and it never missed a beat. Ever. Even with all this mileage I set the cruise at 63 mph and it chugged along all night and got 15 mpg too boot! This truck has never been abused, and it shows. That's NOT too say that it hasn't been worked very hard. I tow crap, carry crap, run crap over, and drive through crap. This sucker is indestructible. You will never go wrong.
1994 Ford Bronco 302,000 miles plus
My Bronco Buddy has been more faithful than my ex. I did have the trans rebuilt in Jan,2009 other than that it has not had any other work done in the 302,000 miles I have accumulated. My Bronco runs great still to this day.
Love this Bronc
I have a 94 Bronco Eddie Bauer, and have not been dissapointed. 351W, with the E40D tranny has been a good combination with this truck too. I have 33" tires, and there is no noticeable power decrease due to the diameter change. Wide enough for a sheet of plywood, but short enough to pull a U-turn on most residential streets. The only beef I have with this machine is the overall braun of the parts. My old 85 Bronco was beaten twice as hard as the 94, yet the 94 seems to break more. For the money, especially comparing to new SUV's, a good used Bronco is the way to go. DO NOT BUY A K-5 BLAZER
