Estimated values
1994 Ford Bronco XL 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$501
|$1,153
|$1,506
|Clean
|$448
|$1,031
|$1,346
|Average
|$342
|$787
|$1,028
|Rough
|$236
|$544
|$710
Estimated values
1994 Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$732
|$1,743
|$2,288
|Clean
|$654
|$1,558
|$2,046
|Average
|$500
|$1,190
|$1,562
|Rough
|$345
|$822
|$1,079
Estimated values
1994 Ford Bronco XLT 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$538
|$1,192
|$1,545
|Clean
|$481
|$1,066
|$1,382
|Average
|$367
|$814
|$1,055
|Rough
|$254
|$562
|$728