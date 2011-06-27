  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Bronco
  4. Used 1994 Ford Bronco
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Ford Bronco XL Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Bronco
Overview
See Bronco Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)384.0/512.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity32.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.0 l
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height74.4 in.
Wheel base104.7 in.
Length183.6 in.
Width79.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Light Opal Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Medium Palomino Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Oxford White
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
See Bronco Inventory

Related Used 1994 Ford Bronco XL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles