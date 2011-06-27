Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Van 2500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$524
|$1,168
|$1,492
|Clean
|$479
|$1,068
|$1,370
|Average
|$389
|$868
|$1,125
|Rough
|$299
|$667
|$881
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Van 3500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$615
|$1,227
|$1,534
|Clean
|$562
|$1,122
|$1,408
|Average
|$457
|$911
|$1,157
|Rough
|$351
|$701
|$906
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Van 1500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$505
|$1,162
|$1,492
|Clean
|$462
|$1,062
|$1,370
|Average
|$375
|$863
|$1,125
|Rough
|$288
|$664
|$881
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Van 2500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$585
|$1,189
|$1,492
|Clean
|$535
|$1,087
|$1,370
|Average
|$434
|$883
|$1,125
|Rough
|$334
|$679
|$881
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Van 2500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$505
|$1,162
|$1,492
|Clean
|$462
|$1,062
|$1,370
|Average
|$375
|$863
|$1,125
|Rough
|$288
|$664
|$881
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Van 3500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$591
|$1,247
|$1,577
|Clean
|$540
|$1,140
|$1,448
|Average
|$439
|$926
|$1,190
|Rough
|$337
|$713
|$932
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Van 1500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$559
|$1,180
|$1,492
|Clean
|$511
|$1,079
|$1,370
|Average
|$415
|$877
|$1,125
|Rough
|$319
|$674
|$881