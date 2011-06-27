Vehicle overview

Nothing screams "get out of my way" quite like a gargantuan square grille, blocky front bumper and insanely flared front fenders. Like other Dodge models, this is the approach the 2009 Dodge Nitro takes in hopes of attracting testosterone-filled shoppers looking for a midsize SUV that costs less than $30,000.

Although we wouldn't accuse it of being all bark and no bite, the 2009 Dodge Nitro is definitely more suited to the pavement than it is to the mud. Underneath the Nitro's mean-looking exterior and optional shiny chrome wheels is a unibody construction based on (but slightly larger than) the platform used by the Jeep Liberty. And just like on the Liberty, there's a live-axle rear suspension, standard rear-wheel drive and optional dual-range four-wheel drive. It's not exactly an ideal setup for a vehicle meant for pure on-road duty.

As a result, the Nitro has suffered from below-average ride and handling in years past. For 2009, however, Dodge has ushered in a bevy of changes, including a completely retuned suspension that promises more responsive handling. It helps, but even so, we still don't expect the Nitro to be able to keep up with more agile car-based crossovers such as the Mazda CX-7, Mitsubishi Outlander, Saturn Vue and Toyota RAV4. Nor can the Nitro's V6 engines match the smoothness or efficiency of competitors' smaller engines.

If your primary concern is to find an aggressive-looking five-passenger midsize SUV, the 2009 Dodge Nitro will do the trick -- and it will provide decent interior room and a quiet ride, too. But considering the wide variety of choices in this segment, we recommend that someone looking for all-around versatility, quality and efficiency consider any of the aforementioned vehicles.