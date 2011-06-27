Used 2009 Dodge Nitro Consumer Reviews
I founded really GOOD!
Well I got the Nitro in August 2009 and since then I have had no problems except for the side mirrors button. And the warranty coevred it. I am very pleased to have one!
Great SUV!!
Bought my 2009 Nitro a few years ago, no issues! GREAT in the snow, Yokohama Geolander A/T Tires. BOUGHT WITH 130,000 miles, no issues, traded in with 205,000 miles! A true workhorse, never left me stranded, fits anything you need. Comfortable ride, good pickup, averaged about 19 mpg. My favorite SUV to date.
love this suv
love this nitro-lways wanted one, drives like a dream, fun to drive, love it love it love it
First 3 months OCT - DEC 09
B+ Sweet SUV! Love it! High ride. Not sluggish as others have said, when cornering the computer protects vehicle from over acceleration. Can override w/EVP off. I DON'T RECOMMEND THIS! Runs fast off line for 4000 lbs V6. R/T has even better performance. Best mileage w/ cruise control (highway 27 mpg). Rear seats nice & roomy, however exiting vehicle is awkward, especially for children < 10 (due to height of vehicle and far forward short floor). Front leg room is a little narrow. Has interior wind buffeting if only rear window down. Warms up quickly for heat/defrost (~10 min. at 10F). Cat Back exhaust makes vehicle 'growl'. Turn off 4WD before tight turns like parking in mall.
Could be better!
Don't let the look fool you. We had problems with the vehicle after a year of ownership, with the wheel bearings. Specifically the hub on both front wheels and the cost was over 900.00 dollars. Also the winter had done its part in damaging our vehicle. With some mud getting onto a sensor(ESP) that is connected to the rear wheel was damaged. The cost to repair this was around 2000.00 dollars(parts and labor).
