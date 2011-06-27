Vehicle overview

Nitro was one heck of an American Gladiator. His long hair, 'roidtastic physique and unmatched ability in the Joust all added up to make him a fan favorite among 1990s TV viewers devoted to watching muscle-bound men and women in spandex roll around in giant metal spheres. Sadly, the 2010 Dodge Nitro doesn't live up to its namesake as an American-made SUV gladiator. Oh, it's got the macho styling down pat, but what it lacks is that unmatched ability as an everyday driver that allows it to compete in the fiercely competitive small-SUV segment.

If the Nitro (the truck, not the Gladiator) looks familiar, that's because it's essentially a modestly restyled Jeep Liberty. The Dodge is tuned a bit more for on-road use and offers a larger, optional V6 engine, but otherwise, they are the same vehicle. That certainly has a few benefits -- namely, a part-time four-wheel-drive system and a substantial towing capacity. Of course, it also brings along a live-axle rear suspension, poor fuel economy and unimpressive handling dynamics that make the Nitro less than ideal for the tasks that most people use small SUVs for.

The interior is another area where the Nitro leaves much to be desired. Cargo space is generous and the controls are simple enough to use, but the overall materials and construction pale in comparison to what you'll find in vehicles like the GMC Terrain, Mazda CX-7 and Subaru Forester. Additionally, the Nitro's backseat is mounted low to the floor, counteracting the comfort otherwise provided by the reasonable amount of legroom and reclining seatback.

If the 2010 Dodge Nitro were to run in the American Gladiators' Eliminator obstacle course, it would get caught up in the cargo net and fall off the spinning cylinder. Those aforementioned small SUVs are far more sensible and better-constructed choices as they provide the sort of performance the Nitro's styling promises but doesn't ultimately deliver. Among other macho SUVs, the Nissan Xterra and Toyota FJ Cruiser are also worth a look should you like to venture off-road. This is one American gladiator that doesn't make the cut.