Vehicle overview

Most small SUVs are gentle creatures -- conservatively styled, car-based designs that aspire to deliver practicality, comfort and perhaps a touch of athleticism in an economical package. But leave it to Dodge to create a compact sport-utility that won't play nice with its peers. An all-new offering this year, the 2007 Dodge Nitro is based on a slightly lengthened version of a chassis also used for the Jeep Liberty. It's a unibody design, but a non-independent rear suspension, a standard rear-drive configuration (with four-wheel drive optional) and the use of large-displacement 3.7-liter and 4.0-liter V6 engines all point to the platform's truckish roots.

Then, there's the matter of styling, as the Dodge Nitro forsakes its competitors' soft curves for a Ram truck-like grille, exaggerated fender flares and oversize tires that measure up to 20 inches in diameter, depending on which trim level you select. It's a unique look for this class, although the Nitro's high beltline and short glass area call to mind the Hummer family, while the faux vents in its front quarter panels are cribbed from Land Rover's Range Rover Sport.

For those who want a small SUV with a definitively masculine presence, the new Nitro will surely do the trick. Unfortunately, there's not as much substance as style. Even though Dodge retuned the suspension to provide a sportier feel on pavement, the Nitro is ultimately unable to deliver the kind of refined ride quality and responsive handling you get with true car-based SUVs like the Mazda CX-7 and Toyota RAV4. Similarly, its V6 engines can't match the smoothness or efficiency of competitors' smaller engines (which are nearly as powerful). In its favor, the 2007 Dodge Nitro offers a roomy, comfortable cabin that's well insulated from wind and road noise, but in the highly competitive compact SUV class, this isn't enough to offset an overall subpar driving experience.