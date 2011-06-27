Vehicle overview

Brash exterior styling is a key ingredient in every 21st-century Dodge, but the Nitro is especially showy about it. Whereas most compact and midsize SUVs are defined by soft, rounded forms, the 2008 Dodge Nitro has such a square jawline and such exaggerated wheel flares you can't take your eyes off it. This hyper-masculine aesthetic is a major component of the Nitro's appeal in the under-$30,000 price bracket.

A roomy interior is another reason you might consider this five-passenger SUV, and the Nitro's fold-flat seating and slide-out cargo floor (dubbed "Load 'n Go") make it particularly user-friendly as a light-duty hauler. The Dodge's spaciousness is a product of its long 108.8-inch wheelbase. It shares a platform with the redesigned 2008 Jeep Liberty but is slightly larger overall. Like the Liberty, the Nitro uses unibody construction, but has a live-axle rear suspension, a standard rear-wheel-drive configuration (with dual-range four-wheel drive optional) and a choice of 3.7-liter and 4.0-liter V6 engines. None of these attributes would be surprising if the Nitro were a focused off-roader, but in actuality, Dodge has tuned it for street duty. The availability of 20-inch chrome wheels attests to this fact.

Alas, Dodge's effort to build a pavement-friendly crossover out of traditional SUV hardware is not entirely successful. Compared to true car-based crossover SUVs like the Mazda CX-7, Mitsubishi Outlander, Saturn Vue and Toyota RAV4, the Nitro falls short in ride quality and handling acuity. Similarly, its V6 engines can't match the smoothness or efficiency of competitors' smaller engines, and since many of these car-based rivals are lighter, they're quicker, too. Many of them have higher-quality cabin furnishings as well.

If your priorities for a five-passenger SUV are simply one-of-a-kind style, decent interior room and a quiet ride, the 2008 Dodge Nitro would undoubtedly do the trick. However, given the quantity and variety of compact and midsize SUVs in this price range, consumers can be more choosy, as many rivals offer this Dodge's attributes and more.