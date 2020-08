Used 2010 Dodge Nitro for Sale Near Me

The Internet Car Lot Council Bluffs - Council Bluffs / Iowa

This 2010 Dodge Nitro 4dr 4WD 4dr Heat features a 3.7L V6 SOHC 12V 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Stone White with a Dark/Light Slate Gray Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Tilt Steering Wheel, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Sales Team at 712-220-9900 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Dodge Nitro Heat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1D4PU4GK1AW172153

Stock: 172153C7144

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-22-2020