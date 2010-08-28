Used 2010 Dodge Nitro for Sale Near Me

111 listings
Nitro Reviews & Specs
  • 2010 Dodge Nitro SXT Fleet in White
    used

    2010 Dodge Nitro SXT Fleet

    99,443 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,488

    $1,724 Below Market
  • 2010 Dodge Nitro Heat in White
    used

    2010 Dodge Nitro Heat

    94,155 miles

    $7,774

    $1,529 Below Market
  • 2010 Dodge Nitro SXT Fleet in Red
    used

    2010 Dodge Nitro SXT Fleet

    86,584 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    $1,225 Below Market
  • 2010 Dodge Nitro SE Fleet in Light Brown
    used

    2010 Dodge Nitro SE Fleet

    91,275 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    $894 Below Market
  • 2010 Dodge Nitro SE Fleet in Black
    used

    2010 Dodge Nitro SE Fleet

    96,620 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,900

  • 2010 Dodge Nitro SE Fleet in Red
    used

    2010 Dodge Nitro SE Fleet

    97,163 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,900

  • 2010 Dodge Nitro SXT Fleet in White
    used

    2010 Dodge Nitro SXT Fleet

    139,757 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,495

    $838 Below Market
  • 2010 Dodge Nitro SXT Fleet in White
    used

    2010 Dodge Nitro SXT Fleet

    138,291 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,995

  • 2010 Dodge Nitro Heat in Black
    used

    2010 Dodge Nitro Heat

    116,000 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,995

  • 2010 Dodge Nitro SXT Fleet in Black
    used

    2010 Dodge Nitro SXT Fleet

    48,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,900

    $488 Below Market
  • 2010 Dodge Nitro Heat in White
    used

    2010 Dodge Nitro Heat

    93,362 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,400

  • 2010 Dodge Nitro SE Fleet in Red
    used

    2010 Dodge Nitro SE Fleet

    156,534 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

  • 2010 Dodge Nitro SE Fleet in Black
    used

    2010 Dodge Nitro SE Fleet

    77,675 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,450

  • 2010 Dodge Nitro SE Fleet in Black
    used

    2010 Dodge Nitro SE Fleet

    152,873 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,500

  • 2010 Dodge Nitro Shock in White
    used

    2010 Dodge Nitro Shock

    156,656 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

  • 2010 Dodge Nitro Heat in Silver
    used

    2010 Dodge Nitro Heat

    115,946 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,891

  • 2010 Dodge Nitro SXT Fleet in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Dodge Nitro SXT Fleet

    108,960 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,988

  • 2010 Dodge Nitro SE Fleet in Black
    used

    2010 Dodge Nitro SE Fleet

    173,075 miles

    $6,995

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Nitro

Overall Consumer Rating
4.327 Reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (4%)
  • 3
    (19%)
  • 2
    (11%)
I Love my Nitro
JacquiBrown,08/28/2010
This Dodge Nitro is definitely one of the best vehicles I have ever purchased I read a lot of information on them and a lot of it said it was a bad SUV to purchased just based on the bad fuel mileage, I wanted to yell at these people who wrote those, "its a freaking SUV of course the gas mileage is crappy your looking at an SUV for more room, so more room means heavy means it takes more gas to move the thing really!" for that matter from my research the gas mileage on this SUV is with in 1 to 2 of every other SUV so why do people complain it's very comfortable it works well when you have a baby who spills her drinks all the time and its easy to get both her and me in and out of. Its a great SUV.
