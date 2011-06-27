Estimated values
2009 Dodge Nitro SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,397
|$5,017
|$6,016
|Clean
|$3,195
|$4,710
|$5,633
|Average
|$2,790
|$4,097
|$4,866
|Rough
|$2,386
|$3,484
|$4,098
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Nitro SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,712
|$4,030
|$4,843
|Clean
|$2,550
|$3,784
|$4,534
|Average
|$2,227
|$3,291
|$3,917
|Rough
|$1,905
|$2,798
|$3,299
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Nitro SE 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,893
|$4,447
|$5,401
|Clean
|$2,721
|$4,175
|$5,057
|Average
|$2,376
|$3,631
|$4,368
|Rough
|$2,032
|$3,087
|$3,680
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Nitro SLT 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,596
|$5,715
|$7,014
|Clean
|$3,382
|$5,365
|$6,567
|Average
|$2,954
|$4,667
|$5,672
|Rough
|$2,526
|$3,968
|$4,778