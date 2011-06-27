Used 2008 Dodge Nitro for Sale Near Me
- $5,850Great Deal
2008 Dodge Nitro SXT128,090 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNet - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Nitro SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D8GU28K18W178739
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$4,400Great Deal | $522 below market
2008 Dodge Nitro SLT224,000 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
M G Motor Sports - Tulsa / Oklahoma
Great Driving Loaded Nitro. 3.7L V6, Auto, 4WD, Leather, AC, Power Windows, Locks, Seat and Mirror, Factory Audio W/ Satellite, Compass, Steering Wheel Controls, Tilt/ Cruise, Factory Alloys. Very Good Condition for age and Miles.. Offered by M G Motor Sports. 918 660 7978
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Nitro SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D8GU58K48W168689
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$5,900Good Deal | $1,963 below market
2008 Dodge Nitro SXT101,051 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dick Genthe Chevrolet - Southgate / Michigan
Family owned, home of the FREE 2 year maintenance package!!! Make sure to get your hands on this 2008 Dodge Nitro SXT with a braking assist, stability control, traction control, a MP3 player, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, and airbag deactivation before it's too late! It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. We're offering a great deal on this one at $5,900. With a 4-star crash test rating, this is one of the safest vehicles you can buy. Don't regret waiting on this one! Call today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Nitro SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D8GU28K58W118141
Stock: 23193U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$6,988Fair Deal | $1,514 below market
2008 Dodge Nitro SXT113,050 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jake Sweeney Chevrolet - Springdale / Ohio
Get behind the wheel of our Accident Free 2008 Dodge Nitro SXT 4X4 shown in Electric Blue Pearl. Our SXT is powered by a reliable 3.7 Liter V6 that offers 210hp while mated to a 4 Speed Automatic transmission for a peppy and smooth ride. Our Four Wheel Drive SXT can earn up to 22mpg on the open road plus make you look great.Inside our SXT, you will comfortably seat five passengers, plus the Load N Go Cargo system and fold-flat rear, and passenger seats give you plenty of room for whatever you are hauling!Our Dodge Nitro SXT is safe, reliable and luxurious, and received five stars In crash tests conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. So- Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Nitro SXT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D8GU28K88W234367
Stock: R3396
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- New Listing$10,000Fair Deal | $350 below market
2008 Dodge Nitro SLT49,729 milesDelivery available*
Fenton Family Dealerships - East Swanzey / New Hampshire
Want to stretch your purchasing power? Step into the 2008 Dodge Nitro! Packed with features and truly a pleasure to drive! With fewer than 50,000 miles on the odometer, this 4 door sport utility vehicle prioritizes comfort, safety and convenience. It includes leather upholstery, variably intermittent wipers, front fog lights, and remote keyless entry. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Nitro SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D8GU58K78W128543
Stock: H20460B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $5,900Fair Deal
2008 Dodge Nitro SLT171,686 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dodge of Burnsville - Burnsville / Minnesota
2008 DODGE NITRO 4X4!!! VERY CLEAN!!! LEATHER, POWER SEAT, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM CD/MP3 w/SIRIUS Satellite, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Call SIRIUS @ 888-539-7474 For Info, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 24F (SLT), Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Tip Start, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Nitro SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D8GU58K38W151642
Stock: N49077B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-08-2020
- $6,488
2008 Dodge Nitro SXT165,839 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
Featured is a 2008 Dodge Nitro 4WD SXT with power windows power locks and Cd.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Nitro SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D8GU28K48W211264
Stock: 24476
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,993Fair Deal
2008 Dodge Nitro SXT115,815 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lithia Toyota of Missoula - Missoula / Montana
REDUCED FROM $9,995! Modern Blue Pearl Coat exterior, SXT trim. Satellite Radio, CD Player, 4x4,4-SPEED AUTOMATIC VLP TRANSMISSION, 3.7L V6 ENGINE. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: 4x4, Satellite Radio, CD Player MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats. OPTION PACKAGES: 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC VLP TRANSMISSION 3.73 axle ratio, tip start, 3.7L V6 ENGINE (STD). EXPERTS ARE SAYING: 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. PRICED TO MOVE: Was $9,995. WHY BUY FROM US: Lithia Toyota of Missoula sells new and used Toyota cars, Toyota trucks & Toyota SUVs in Missoula. We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! Price does not include title, license, or $399 dealer doc fee. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Nitro SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D8GU28KX8W257438
Stock: 9507
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- $5,999
2008 Dodge Nitro SLT112,265 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Riverside Chevrolet - Chillicothe / Illinois
LOOK NOW! 2008 Dodge Nitro SLT! Extras Included! Heated Front Seats, Remote Start & More ! Excellent Condition! Clean CARFAX No Accidents! Free Delivery Statewide and First Oil Change is on us! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Premium Sound System, Rear Park Assist, Bluetooth, Chrome Wheels, Leather Seats, Fold Away Heated Power Side Mirrors, Keyless Entry, & Universal Garage Door Opener! WHY BUY FROM US Riverside Chevrolet in Chillicothe has a strong and committed staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers'. We believe in providing our customers with the most information up front and our inventory at www.riverchevy.com has full 360 views of exterior, interior, and under the vehicle. To request more info on any vehicle from one of our trained sales professionals, set up a test drive, or inquire about financing please call or e-mail! * Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. Interesting features of this model are towing ability., Flexible interior, and sporty exterior styling Go ahead and Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Nitro SLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D8GT58K08W195407
Stock: 085407
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-20-2020
- $6,999Fair Deal
2008 Dodge Nitro SXT121,325 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Loudoun Motorcars - Chantilly / Virginia
STOCK#LMC847 A VERY, CLEAN NICE AND BEAUTIFUL WELL KEPT, DODGE NITRO SXT 4X4 SUV IS UP FOR SALE , BEAUTIFUL BLACK EXTERIOR, CLEAN INTERIOR, RELIABLE 3.7L SMOOTH ENGINE, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTH, FRESH VA STATE INSPECTION & EMISSION, GOOD TIRES, ALLOY WHEELS, NO ACCIDENT CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY, WORTH TO OWN IT LOUDOUN MOTOR CARS located in Chantilly VA is the sister concern company of LOUDOUN used cars located in Leesburg VA.We are one of the renowned pre-owned used cars business, operating both in Chantilly VA and Leesburg VA serving nationwide especially the adjacent areas of tri states (DC/MD/VA) and WV with the quite satisfaction of hundreds of customers. With the each passing day we rapidly adding countless happy customers to our business circle having rating close to 5 (FIVE) stars. Prior to offer for sale, our vehicles are thoroughly inspected by the competent experts and if needed brought into compliance as well. Our prime focus in this essential area of life is to facilitate the customers with quality vehicles within competitive prices. We are continuously striving to provide full technical support to customers as per their requirement, help them to choose the appropriate vehicle which is best fit in their budget. We are committed to provide our customers pressure free environment with honest opinion. Third party Warranties are also offered if required by customers. We are glad to serve you anytime 11.00 A.M to 6.00 P.M Mon. To Fri. Sunday 12 PM To 05 PM LISTED PRICE FOR VEHICLE DOESN'T INCLUDE TITLE/TAX/REGISTRATION/LICENSE, $399 PROCESSING FEE & FINANCE CHARGES. FINANCING AVAILABLE, TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY. TRADE-INS WELCOME, ALWAYS OFFER FAIR BOOK VALUE DISCLAIMER: Any warranty that is provided by a third party is provided solely by such third party, and not by us or any other of our affiliates. LOCATION:- This vehicle is available at 25280 PLEASANT VALLEY RD.UNIT 174 CHANTILLY, VA 20152 For Quick info pl call 571-349-3100 APPLY FOR AN AUTO LOAN DEALER INFO LOUDOUN MOTOR CARS 25280 Pleasant Valley Rd. Unit 174 Chantilly, VA 20152 (571) 349-3100
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Nitro SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D8GU28KX8W285384
Stock: LMC847
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,988
2008 Dodge Nitro SLT99,235 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida
WE ARE OPEN!!! 99,235 MILES SUNROOF V6 AT A/C BUY HERE PAY HERE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Nitro SLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D8GT58K18W274004
Stock: VIN4004
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,500Fair Deal
2008 Dodge Nitro SXT140,181 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Armbruster Chevrolet Buick - Falls City / Nebraska
This 2008 Dodge Nitro SXT is proudly offered by Armbruster Motor Company This Dodge Nitro SXT has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this DodgeNitro SXT, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. The Nitro SXT has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 140,181mi put on this Dodge. More information about the 2008 Dodge Nitro: The 2008 Dodge Nitro, which is closely related to the Jeep Liberty, appeals to buyers based on its aggressive and unique styling and flexible interior. And especially with the new standard trailer sway control system, it's going to be one of the best compact SUVs for towing. This model sets itself apart with towing ability., Flexible interior, and sporty exterior styling
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Nitro SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D8GU28K08W189831
Stock: 2014
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-21-2020
- $8,995
2008 Dodge Nitro SXT97,911 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Altoona Auto Inc - Altoona / Pennsylvania
ALTOONA AUTO CENTER IS NEW WE DO OIL CHANGES UP TO 5 QT $32..99 PA STATE INSPECTIONS AND EMISSION FOR $50.00 PLEASE VISIT US AT 174 OLD ROUTE 22 duncansville ,PA 16635. (814) 414- 3373. WE ALSO DO MINOR AND MAJOR REPAIRS PLEASE GIVE USE A CALL. WE ARE NOW OFFERING SHORT- TERM LEASING PROGRAMS. CONTACT US TODAY FOR INFORMATION.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Nitro SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D8GU28KX8W271937
Stock: lm271937
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,099
2008 Dodge Nitro SXT181,305 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Brighton Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Brighton / Michigan
Located At Champion Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM In Brighton, MI And Available At All 7 Champion Auto Group Locations! Questions Or To Schedule A Test Drive Call/Text 810-772-4700. To Keep You Safe, We Deliver! Buy Online-Text-Email-Chat-Phone 810-772-4700 And We Will Deliver Your Next Vehicle To Your Door! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT’S THAT EASY.2008 Dodge Nitro SXT Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat 4WD 3.7L V6 4-Speed Automatic VLPChampion Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Brighton has competitive financing rates and terms for all types of credit. Call now to get pre-approved. Every pre-owned vehicle comes with an autobiography which includes a vehicle history report as well what we did in service to get your vehicle ready for you! We pride ourselves on value pricing our vehicles and exceeding customer expectations! The next step? Give us a call to confirm availability and schedule a hassle free test drive! While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Nitro SXT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D8GU28K38W252985
Stock: A16657
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- $7,900Fair Deal
2008 Dodge Nitro SLT108,902 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sundance Chevrolet - Grand Ledge / Michigan
Orange 2008 Dodge Nitro SLT 4WD 4-Speed Automatic VLP 3.7L V6 Odometer is 1708 miles below market average! BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER What is YOUR PREFERRED Price or Payment? Please Call Us At 1-800 SUNDANCE or 517-627-4051.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Nitro SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D8GU58K48W107357
Stock: X22246
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $3,300Great Deal | $927 below market
2007 Dodge Nitro SXT168,301 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Branch Avenue Auto Sales - Clinton / Maryland
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Nitro SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D8GU28K77W565505
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$3,500Great Deal | $3,192 below market
2007 Dodge Nitro SLT131,131 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2007 Dodge Nitro 4dr 4WD 4dr SLT features a 3.7L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Beige interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Four Wheel Drive, 115V Power Outlet, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Body Side Moldings, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Rear Wipers, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Nitro SLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D8GU58K87W550335
Stock: AAW-550335
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- Price Drop$1,984Great Deal | $4,519 below market
2007 Dodge Nitro SXT173,460 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Plattner Venice Superstore - Venice / Florida
Venice is the best place to buy a pre-owned vehicle.Guaranteed Lowest Prices in the Southeast.We will buy your car even if you don't buy oursCall 941-486-3636 to schedule appointment
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Nitro SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D8GT28K37W544203
Stock: 5544203A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2020