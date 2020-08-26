Used 2007 Dodge Nitro for Sale Near Me

Bob Howard Buick GMC - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma

We are excited to offer this 2007 Dodge Nitro. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Dodge Nitro SXT defines excellence in an SUV. It has the convenience of limitless boundaries paired with city sophistication. Taking the road less traveled has never been more fun than with this 4WD. With improved performance, mileage and acceleration, this 2007 4WD Dodge Nitro SXT is king of the off-road. More information about the 2007 Dodge Nitro: The 2007 Dodge Nitro starts at $19,225 for the rear-wheel-drive SXT, making it one of the more affordable mid-size sport utes available. A 210-horsepower 3.7L V6 is standard, and a 255-horsepower 4.0L V6 can be added for $990. Two- and four-wheel-drive variants are available, and the distinctively styled Nitro can tow 5,000 pounds when equipped with the optional trailer top group. Strengths of this model include low cost of entry, Load N' Go cargo floor., available AWD, and Bold styling We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Dodge Nitro SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1D8GU28K47W731219

Stock: 7W731219

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-22-2020