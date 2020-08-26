Used 2007 Dodge Nitro for Sale Near Me

111 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Nitro Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 111 listings
  • 2007 Dodge Nitro SXT in Silver
    used

    2007 Dodge Nitro SXT

    168,301 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $3,300

    $927 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Nitro SLT in Silver
    used

    2007 Dodge Nitro SLT

    131,131 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,500

    $3,192 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Nitro SXT in Light Brown
    used

    2007 Dodge Nitro SXT

    173,460 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $1,984

    $4,519 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Nitro SLT in Black
    used

    2007 Dodge Nitro SLT

    143,825 miles

    $5,495

    $1,687 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Nitro SXT in Red
    used

    2007 Dodge Nitro SXT

    147,300 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $1,784

    $3,322 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Nitro SLT in Black
    used

    2007 Dodge Nitro SLT

    138,000 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    $1,656 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Nitro SLT in Red
    used

    2007 Dodge Nitro SLT

    126,861 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    $1,489 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Nitro SXT in White
    used

    2007 Dodge Nitro SXT

    151,426 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    $2,438 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Nitro SLT in Black
    used

    2007 Dodge Nitro SLT

    121,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,988

    $356 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Nitro SXT
    used

    2007 Dodge Nitro SXT

    148,612 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,000

    $210 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Nitro SLT in Red
    used

    2007 Dodge Nitro SLT

    102,629 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Nitro SLT in Red
    used

    2007 Dodge Nitro SLT

    91,226 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Nitro SXT in Black
    used

    2007 Dodge Nitro SXT

    89,157 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,888

    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Nitro SXT in Black
    used

    2007 Dodge Nitro SXT

    202,136 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,588

    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Nitro SLT in Orange
    used

    2007 Dodge Nitro SLT

    114,319 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $7,997

    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Nitro SLT in White
    used

    2007 Dodge Nitro SLT

    151,235 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,988

    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Nitro SXT in Black
    used

    2007 Dodge Nitro SXT

    135,459 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,000

    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Nitro SLT in Light Brown
    used

    2007 Dodge Nitro SLT

    170,247 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,850

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Nitro searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 111 listings
  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Nitro
  4. Used 2007 Dodge Nitro

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Nitro

Read recent reviews for the Dodge Nitro
Overall Consumer Rating
4194 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 194 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (15%)
  • 2
    (12%)
  • 1
    (3%)
Great buy, looks great
nitroftw,07/15/2012
I fell in love with the dodge nitro the second I test drove it. I have since had zero problems for three years, aside from basic maintenance for brake pads and such. Great MPG for the price of the car and the quality of the construction of the vehicle. Feels very sturdy and it is. I think that this is the one car that I actually like from Dodge.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Dodge
Nitro
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Dodge Nitro info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings