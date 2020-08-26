Used 2007 Dodge Nitro for Sale Near Me
- 168,301 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$3,300$927 Below Market
- 131,131 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,500$3,192 Below Market
- 173,460 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$1,984$4,519 Below Market
- 143,825 miles
$5,495$1,687 Below Market
- 147,300 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$1,784$3,322 Below Market
- 138,000 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995$1,656 Below Market
- 126,861 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995$1,489 Below Market
- 151,426 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995$2,438 Below Market
- 121,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,988$356 Below Market
- 148,612 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,000$210 Below Market
- 102,629 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 91,226 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
- 89,157 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,888
- 202,136 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,588
- 114,319 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$7,997
- 151,235 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,988
- 135,459 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,000
- 170,247 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$5,850
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Nitro
Read recent reviews for the Dodge Nitro
Overall Consumer Rating4194 Reviews
nitroftw,07/15/2012
I fell in love with the dodge nitro the second I test drove it. I have since had zero problems for three years, aside from basic maintenance for brake pads and such. Great MPG for the price of the car and the quality of the construction of the vehicle. Feels very sturdy and it is. I think that this is the one car that I actually like from Dodge.
