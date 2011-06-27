  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(53)
2001 Dodge Neon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Large interior, competent handling, attractive interior/exterior styling.
  • Noisy engine, archaic three-speed automatic transmission, lack of feature content in standard trim.
Edmunds' Expert Review

While fun to drive, the 2001 Dodge Neon lacks the polish and refinement found in other cars in the economy car segment.

Vehicle overview

DaimlerChrysler is billing the current-generation Neon as "quiet, sophisticated and still a lot of fun." Fun seems to be the catchword for the Neon. Its maker obviously wants people to know that while the Neon has grown up, it hasn't grown old. It's probably worthwhile for them to stress the fun factor, since the coupe version has been absent since the 2000-model-year redesign, meaning that a four-door sedan will have to suffice for all those economy car thrill-seekers out there. Available trim levels include the base ES, uplevel SE, sporty R/T, and performance-minded ACR.

The standard 132-horsepower 2.0-liter inline four received improvements to the air induction and intake manifold systems last year to provide torque over a broader rpm range, but the powerplant still makes too much noise at high rpms. Thankfully, with a refined suspension that offers plenty of wheel travel, the Neon's ride is smooth. The power rack-and-pinion steering and precisely tuned suspension also contribute to the Neon's cruising quality while making it an absolute blast when canyon carving. Stopping power comes from a front disc/rear drum combo, but buyers may want to opt for four-wheel discs with ABS and traction control.

A 150-horsepower 2.0-liter engine, absent in 2000, makes a celebrated return this year as standard equipment in the reintroduced R/T and ACR models. The feature-laden R/T model also features 16-inch aluminum wheels, four-wheel disc brakes with ABS, a sport suspension, special body cladding, a performance-tuned exhaust, and high ratio steering, along with a unique steering wheel and shift knob, power front windows, power door locks, air conditioning, and remote keyless entry. Options include leather seats with side airbags. Despite its luxury appointments, a five-speed manual is the only transmission offered with the R/T.

ACRs are targeted at the club racing faithful who have used their Neons for track events since the car's introduction in 1994. The 2001 model comes with 15-inch wheels sporting performance tires and all of the performance upgrades found on the R/T, but without the heavy luxury items that might slow Ricky Roadracer down while strafing cones at the local SCCA event. In this arena, the Neon has proven quite capable.

But whether buying a performance-oriented R/T or ACR model, or just the low-dollar base Neon, make sure you stick with the standard equipment five-speed manual transmission. Dodge has the cojones to charge $600 for its lame-oid and out-of-date three-speed automatic while the cheaper Hyundai Elantra and Daewoo Nubira offer four-speed autos. Whatever.

Items like a radio/cassette combo and four Big Gulp-sized cupholders are much appreciated, yet overall feature content is still lacking. We also give Dodge credit for creating an attractive and roomy cabin with available white-faced gauges and a swoopy dash that appears very upscale and Intrepid-like.

Unfortunately for Dodge, competitors like the Ford Focus, Mazda Protege and Nissan Sentra offer more bang for the buck in terms of both refinement and content while still providing enthusiasts a fun-to-drive car. If Chrysler wants to continue to compete in this market, the company will have to address the Neon's failings.

2001 Highlights

The Neon R/T and Neon ACR, both models sporting a 2.0-liter 150-horsepower engine, make their much-anticipated return this year. Side-impact airbags and leather seats are now available in the 2001 Dodge Neon, as is a new interior color and four new exterior colors. An internal trunk release keeps young and old from being trapped in the Neon's cargo hold, and four new option packages, one of which includes a four-disc in-dash CD player, further widen its appeal to buyers seeking an American-made economy car.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Dodge Neon.

5(60%)
4(32%)
3(3%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.5
53 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Little Car That Could
Hyper,06/11/2009
Bought this car used in 2002 after it had been a rental. During the next seven years and 70,000 miles, I replaced oil, a battery, and the relay for the radiator fan. I had a trailer hitch on this car and pulled a U-Haul trailer back and forth across the country several times. In the end, the car was rear-ended by a large GMC pickup that was too high up to hit the bumper, but even then the trunk crumpled like it was supposed to, saving me from injury. My Neon was totaled in this accident just last week, but this was and will probably remain my favorite of the dozen cars I've owned in my 42 years.
The original leather seat Neon.
clonehawk,04/13/2006
I can't understand why the Focus ever beat this car in Consumer Reports given the high number of recalls the Focus has had. Replaced the factory tires, battery and have had the half of the factory speakers quit working. Other than that it has been trouble free. Dodge seems to have figured out how to make a reliable inexpensive car.
Great car!
Kandie,07/30/2010
I bought this car used in 2002 with 36,000 miles, it now has 128,000 I just put on new ties, new battery, timing belt & water pump, because of the high miles (The old one looked perfect when they replaced them) I'm giving the car to my parents. They could of done a better job with the paint. Either way, a great running car! I wished they still made them!
Brilliant for a first or second car.
dodgeneon1,03/10/2013
I just came upon a free 2001 Plymouth Neon. The only problem I had from it, was because the original owners let it sit, because it had a mold issue. from sitting the battery went bad, and the right rear brake seized. Other than that it is a great car. It starts right up, and stands up to performance standards, and is very good on gas. Its a very reliable car, besides its bad reputation. It has 120,000 miles, and it runs strong. Very good car, and would recommend it to anyone.
Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
132 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
