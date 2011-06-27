  1. Home
2004 Dodge Neon Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Fun in the curves, strong brakes, decent ride, rockin' sound system.
  • Lacks refinement, some low-grade interior components.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Those looking for a polished economy car would be better served elsewhere, but the 2004 Dodge Neon does have some likable traits, namely capable handling and a powerful audio system.

2004 Highlights

After last year's facelift, the 2004 Dodge Neon sees only a couple of new paint colors.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Dodge Neon.

5(71%)
4(20%)
3(6%)
2(2%)
1(1%)
4.6
304 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Been Amazing for the 8 years I have had this car.
Amanda,03/17/2016
SXT 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
I bought this car used back in 2008, with about 33k miles on it. Now it is 2016 and only at 119k. Was mostly for college and getting to all my jobs during that time. Now I am out of college, with a good paying job, and I could buy a new or used car that is up to date and shiny, but the Neon is still going. I have never had to repair a single thing motor/engine wise except for the timing belt (obvious maintenance) which I made sure to do around 90k or a little earlier (not sure exactly when). My car has even been hit by drunk drivers and many idiots and yet still holds strong after body repair. The only issues I have had was the sunroof and leaking. It went off the track and broke. Instead of getting it fixed, I just had a body shop place the roof back in and remove the fuse that allowed it to open and close. It leaks around the sunroof, and weirdly around the passenger side area where the feet go. I think its just blocked up and moves into the floor. Besides its lack of physical beauty at this age in the game, it has done me very well and I will drive this car until the wheels fall off. :}
Honest Opinion
Vinh,11/30/2015
SXT 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
Overall this car has served me well. I bought it brand new back in highschool ,in 2004 for 11k that's including taxes. When I first got it the O2 sensor needed to be replace which isn't a good sign around 20k. Luckily it was still under warranty. Since then there has been no major issues until now but right now at 220k its expected. At the moment, the reverse cable probably has to be replaced or at least one of the pins or bushing. The drive shaft also needs to be replaced which is normal for the a vehicle with the amount of mileage this car has. Both issues occurred around 219-220k. I had to replace the CAM sensor at 110k and oil switch at 185k. Changed the battery twice .Other than that no major issues. I have drove this car from -CA-TX-MT and CA-FL with no problems. I hit a deer at 40mph with only hood, fender, bumper damage, but nothing was damaged under the hood. The car gets good MPG on the highway but not too good mpg for its class in the city. I usually get between 35-44 on the highway and 25-29 in the city. Since its high mileage the values have been 25/35 unless I go on a long distance trip. The interior looks good the only thing a bit worn out is the arm rest and front driver seat.Acceleration and handling is also good and I do like the tow capacity this vehicle has. Overall I got my moneys worth but at this point its time to move on.
Great Car !!!
debby_robinson,12/30/2011
I purchased my 2004 Dodge Neon new and now have over 210,000 miles. The only maintenance other than routine, has been the replacement of ball joints and the sway bar link and bushings. If they still made this car I would buy it all over again.
Great! but do not buy it, please read.
diego_cid,04/06/2011
the car was great, until 100K miles. It first started as slightly rough idle, and then it got worse. I had it check and it was determined that a valve was leaking and therefore it would misfire. It failed the wet compression test and the computer code backed the mechanic's claim. Miss fire cylinder # 2. The repairs would cost me 1.5K on a 3K car, it was not worth it so I traded the car still owning like 2K, I got 800 for it in the trade it since it was broken, the check engine light would flash during idle so there was no hiding it. The car was fun to drive and very very practical, gas mileage was about 28 hwy and 23 city. It could be a lot better for an engine that small.
See all 304 reviews of the 2004 Dodge Neon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
225 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
132 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
132 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
25 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
More about the 2004 Dodge Neon

Used 2004 Dodge Neon Overview

The Used 2004 Dodge Neon is offered in the following submodels: Neon Sedan, Neon SRT-4. Available styles include SRT-4 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M), SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A), SXT 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A), R/T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), SXT 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

