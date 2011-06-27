  1. Home
1999 Dodge Neon Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Zippy performance with 5-speed and DOHC engine. Handles the twisties with aplomb.
  • Loud interior. High-silled greenhouse results in that "sitting in a bathtub" feeling. Sketchy reliability history.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Neon has virtually redefined what it takes to compete in the small car market since it debuted in 1994 as an early 1995 model. Featuring likable styling, a zoomy, go-fast engine and plenty of room for four, the Neon has become the benchmark for manufacturers looking to build inexpensive small cars.

The new Ford Escort and Mercury Tracer are more refined than this Dodge, but still can't match the Neon for sheer driving fun. The Toyota Tercel is 40 horsepower and a personality off the mark. Nissan's Sentra is bland in comparison. Chevy's Cavalier feels heavy and ponderous; ditto the Pontiac Sunfire. The Toyota Corolla is a fine car, but can't compete with the sheer value offered by the Neon. Neither can the Chevrolet Prizm. Mazda Protege and Honda Civic suffer the same problem.

What about reliability, though? Well, if the surveys conducted by several independent firms around the country are any indication, the Neon suffers from hit-and-miss quality. Edmund's has received mail from folks who think it's the greatest car they've ever owned, and from others who wanted to know if their problems qualified for any lemon law protection. Overall, the impression we've gained is favorable, though we are hesitant to recommend this scrappy compact to those who've traditionally driven Japanese imports.

Order the R/T Group, and you'll receive a sport fascia with fog lamps, racing stripes, sport suspension, sport-tuned engine controller, 14-inch wheel covers, four-wheel disc brakes and Tango interior fabric. The R/T stripes are great for financially-challenged Viper aficionados with active imaginations. For less boisterous personalities, the stripes can be deleted. Sounds like a recipe for fun, considering the 2.0-liter DOHC and sport suspension. As we've said before, the Neon Competition and R/T are the most fun you can have for $15,000, aside from a used Mazda Miata or a year vacationing in Cabo San Lucas.

If Chrysler Corporation can quell consumer fears about the reliability of this little car and keep prices in line, there won't be any point in shopping around. Just drop in to any Dodge dealer and drive off in one of the best values available today.

1999 Highlights

One new color is available for the 1999 Dodge Neon Style Package: Inferno Red.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Dodge Neon.

5(41%)
4(35%)
3(13%)
2(11%)
1(0%)
4.1
37 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

neon=lemon
foreveryoung14,02/04/2012
Since summer 2010 I have put $2000+ dollars on that stupid car. First a bunch of gaskets blew, then it was the alternator, then it was the radiator, then the brakes, then finally the water pump...which doesn't seem like a big deal for any other car, but on a neon you have to take out the whole engine just to replace it. A $20 part turned into a $500 job. I used to love driving my car, but now when I drive it I am constantly listening for weird sounds and wondering about when it will break down next. The day the transmission goes will be the day that I scrap the car for parts. I wouldn't wish this car on my worst enemy.
good basic transportation
Chris,04/30/2009
I have owned my 99 neon sport for nearly 7 years. I purchased this car with 46k miles and have since put nearly 120k on it. It has been a very reliable car and has only left me stranded 2 times. First time was a radiator leak @ 130k miles and the second was just a loose neutral safety switch. Good in snow w/ snow tires. Performance is pretty good and cornering is a blast. Fuel economy ranged from 28mpg on low test in normal driving conditions to 39mpg on very long highway trips w/ high octane. Clear coat started to bubble up 2 years ago and headlights have fogged over due to sun exposure and need to be replaced. Over all, I feel that this has been a very good car.
Love my R/T
scotr,11/20/2009
I'm more than happy with my '99 Neon R/T. It handles very nicely and with regular maintenance has been extremely reliable. I avg around 25 mpg in town and 37 mpg highway (all of which is at an elevation of 3500 ft or higher)on 87 octane reg gas. Head gasket blew at the 3 yr mark but dealer covered it. Headlights dull badly with age but aftermarket polishing helps. Seems to burn out an O-2 sensor every few years and the moonroof tracks have both broken once despite minimal use. Biggest problem (chronic to Neons) is the intermittent failure of the instrument cluster (due, I'm told, to poor solder connections). All in all this car has been incredibly reliable, fun to drive and economical.
really good buy
maidmarion,06/17/2002
we love our little "hi" car.
See all 37 reviews of the 1999 Dodge Neon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 36 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
132 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 1999 Dodge Neon

Used 1999 Dodge Neon Overview

The Used 1999 Dodge Neon is offered in the following submodels: Neon Sedan, Neon Coupe. Available styles include R/T 4dr Sedan, Highline 2dr Coupe, Competition 4dr Sedan, R/T 2dr Coupe, Sport 2dr Coupe, Sport 4dr Sedan, Highline 4dr Sedan, and Competition 2dr Coupe.

