1995 Dodge Neon Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
Neon is the new Shadow replacement. Base, Highline and Sport models are available. Coupe and sedan body styles are offered. All except Sport Coupe have a 132-horsepower, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. Sport Coupe gets a 150-horsepower twin-cam edition of the base motor. Dual airbags are standard on all models; ABS is standard on Sport and optional on others. Integrated child seats are optional.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Dodge Neon.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Dre,09/07/2008
Seemed like a good transition vehicle from the penthouse to the poorhouse! I paid 2 grand for it, twice! Everything that could go wrong with it did. Spent so much time at the shop that a few times he looked at it for free because he felt sorry for me. Now when I drive it, it just dies! Not safe, leaks oil, runs hot, no a/c, a straight bucket!
Andres,02/01/2006
Be prepared to have it in the shop often, and be prepared for the most expensive of repairs. Beware corrosion issues with the starter cables/wires, battery, and terminals. Beware belts breaking/snapping, burning for both serpentine and timing belts. Beware having to replace the Head Gaskets, and the AC/compressor. Beware having to replace O-rings & seals for solving gas tank leaks. Beware the windshield suddenly cracking right down the middle while its parked and untouched one random day. I have to admit, when the car ran, it was a decently good car. Problem is, it doesn't run often, requires towing often, and is expensive to live with.
ARGH!,06/23/2003
I bought this car in 1999. For the first 6 months, it treated me well. After that, it was all down hill. I blew my head gasket, my oil and transmission fluid are always leaking, my air conditioning only wants to work for one summer at a time, I've had problems with the oxygen sensor, and just recently there was a problem with my accelerator plate; I accelerated to 90 on the highway without even touching the gas petal, and when I decided it was time to slow down, neither the brakes or emergency brake would stop it. During the good times, it has treated me well, but when troubled time hit, they hit the pocket book hard!
neonspd95,07/24/2002
I've read many other reviews that said poorly of this car, but all I can think is that those people simply can not take care of a car, because mine has been really good to me. The car is quite sporty, gets excellent gas milage (provided you don't floor it everywhere) and is quite reliable. My only complaints are some road noise from the frameless windows, and a bit of noise coming from the AC compressor. Other than that, this is a very fun, very solid, very reliable car for it's price range - BUT YOU HAVE TO TAKE CARE OF IT FOR IT TO TAKE CARE OF YOU - most ppl don't seem to understand this point...
Features & Specs
See all Used 1995 Dodge Neon features & specs
MPG
25 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
132 hp @ 6000 rpm
150 hp @ 6800 rpm
Safety
