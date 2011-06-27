  1. Home
1995 Dodge Neon Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Neon is the new Shadow replacement. Base, Highline and Sport models are available. Coupe and sedan body styles are offered. All except Sport Coupe have a 132-horsepower, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. Sport Coupe gets a 150-horsepower twin-cam edition of the base motor. Dual airbags are standard on all models; ABS is standard on Sport and optional on others. Integrated child seats are optional.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Dodge Neon.

5(34%)
4(26%)
3(19%)
2(21%)
1(0%)
3.7
82 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Should have listened to my wife
Dre,09/07/2008
Seemed like a good transition vehicle from the penthouse to the poorhouse! I paid 2 grand for it, twice! Everything that could go wrong with it did. Spent so much time at the shop that a few times he looked at it for free because he felt sorry for me. Now when I drive it, it just dies! Not safe, leaks oil, runs hot, no a/c, a straight bucket!
The Ultimate Lemon
Andres,02/01/2006
Be prepared to have it in the shop often, and be prepared for the most expensive of repairs. Beware corrosion issues with the starter cables/wires, battery, and terminals. Beware belts breaking/snapping, burning for both serpentine and timing belts. Beware having to replace the Head Gaskets, and the AC/compressor. Beware having to replace O-rings & seals for solving gas tank leaks. Beware the windshield suddenly cracking right down the middle while its parked and untouched one random day. I have to admit, when the car ran, it was a decently good car. Problem is, it doesn't run often, requires towing often, and is expensive to live with.
ARGH!
ARGH!,06/23/2003
I bought this car in 1999. For the first 6 months, it treated me well. After that, it was all down hill. I blew my head gasket, my oil and transmission fluid are always leaking, my air conditioning only wants to work for one summer at a time, I've had problems with the oxygen sensor, and just recently there was a problem with my accelerator plate; I accelerated to 90 on the highway without even touching the gas petal, and when I decided it was time to slow down, neither the brakes or emergency brake would stop it. During the good times, it has treated me well, but when troubled time hit, they hit the pocket book hard!
Best Car Around for the Money
neonspd95,07/24/2002
I've read many other reviews that said poorly of this car, but all I can think is that those people simply can not take care of a car, because mine has been really good to me. The car is quite sporty, gets excellent gas milage (provided you don't floor it everywhere) and is quite reliable. My only complaints are some road noise from the frameless windows, and a bit of noise coming from the AC compressor. Other than that, this is a very fun, very solid, very reliable car for it's price range - BUT YOU HAVE TO TAKE CARE OF IT FOR IT TO TAKE CARE OF YOU - most ppl don't seem to understand this point...
See all 82 reviews of the 1995 Dodge Neon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
132 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 6800 rpm
See all Used 1995 Dodge Neon features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 1995 Dodge Neon

Used 1995 Dodge Neon Overview

The Used 1995 Dodge Neon is offered in the following submodels: Neon Sedan, Neon Coupe. Available styles include Highline 2dr Coupe, Highline 4dr Sedan, Sport 4dr Sedan, Sport 2dr Coupe, and 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Dodge Neon?

