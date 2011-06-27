I've read many other reviews that said poorly of this car, but all I can think is that those people simply can not take care of a car, because mine has been really good to me. The car is quite sporty, gets excellent gas milage (provided you don't floor it everywhere) and is quite reliable. My only complaints are some road noise from the frameless windows, and a bit of noise coming from the AC compressor. Other than that, this is a very fun, very solid, very reliable car for it's price range - BUT YOU HAVE TO TAKE CARE OF IT FOR IT TO TAKE CARE OF YOU - most ppl don't seem to understand this point...

