Used 2001 Dodge Neon for Sale Near Me

EPA 31 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! Highline trim, Shale Green Metallic Clear Coat exterior. AIR CONDITIONING, 2.0L (122) SOHC SMPI 16-VALVE 4-CYL E... 3-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. OPTION PACKAGES: AIR CONDITIONING, 3-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 2.0L (122) SOHC SMPI 16-VALVE 4-CYL ENGINE (STD). EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "More fun in the curves than you might expect, strong brakes, good ride quality, rockin' sound system." -Edmunds.com. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 31 MPG Hwy.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 Dodge Neon SE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1B3ES46C81D274969

Stock: 1D274969

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-07-2020