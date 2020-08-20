Used 2001 Dodge Neon for Sale Near Me
25 listings
- 136,754 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$3,990
- 125,843 milesNo accidents, 12 Owners, Rental Use
$799
- 210,403 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
- 140,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,444
- 120,626 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,999
- 75,345 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
- 187,015 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,000
- 70,682 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$3,499
- 120,766 miles
$3,491
- 43,750 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,495
- 191,000 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Rental Use
$1,500
- 164,642 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,200
- 130,934 miles
$2,950
- 127,497 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Rental Use
- 167,507 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$2,077
- 96,065 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,900$935 Below Market
- 300,497 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$1,500$516 Below Market
- 32,737 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,929$1,145 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Neon
Read recent reviews for the Dodge Neon
Write a reviewSee all 53 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.553 Reviews
Report abuse
Hyper,06/11/2009
Bought this car used in 2002 after it had been a rental. During the next seven years and 70,000 miles, I replaced oil, a battery, and the relay for the radiator fan. I had a trailer hitch on this car and pulled a U-Haul trailer back and forth across the country several times. In the end, the car was rear-ended by a large GMC pickup that was too high up to hit the bumper, but even then the trunk crumpled like it was supposed to, saving me from injury. My Neon was totaled in this accident just last week, but this was and will probably remain my favorite of the dozen cars I've owned in my 42 years.
