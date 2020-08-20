Used 2001 Dodge Neon for Sale Near Me

25 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Neon Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 25 listings
  • 2001 Dodge Neon SE in Dark Green
    used

    2001 Dodge Neon SE

    136,754 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,990

    Details
  • 2001 Dodge Neon SE in White
    used

    2001 Dodge Neon SE

    125,843 miles
    No accidents, 12 Owners, Rental Use

    $799

    Details
  • 2002 Dodge Neon SXT in Silver
    used

    2002 Dodge Neon SXT

    210,403 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2002 Dodge Neon SXT in Red
    used

    2002 Dodge Neon SXT

    140,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,444

    Details
  • 2000 Dodge Neon Highline
    used

    2000 Dodge Neon Highline

    120,626 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,999

    Details
  • 2003 Dodge Neon SXT in Red
    used

    2003 Dodge Neon SXT

    75,345 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2003 Dodge Neon SXT
    used

    2003 Dodge Neon SXT

    187,015 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,000

    Details
  • 2003 Dodge Neon SE in Silver
    used

    2003 Dodge Neon SE

    70,682 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,499

    Details
  • 2003 Dodge Neon SXT in Red
    used

    2003 Dodge Neon SXT

    120,766 miles

    $3,491

    Details
  • 2004 Dodge Neon SXT in Gray
    used

    2004 Dodge Neon SXT

    43,750 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,495

    Details
  • 2004 Dodge Neon SE in Red
    used

    2004 Dodge Neon SE

    191,000 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Rental Use

    $1,500

    Details
  • 2004 Dodge Neon SXT in Silver
    used

    2004 Dodge Neon SXT

    164,642 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,200

    Details
  • 2004 Dodge Neon SXT in Gray
    used

    2004 Dodge Neon SXT

    130,934 miles

    $2,950

    Details
  • 2004 Dodge Neon SE in Red
    used

    2004 Dodge Neon SE

    127,497 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 1998 Dodge Neon Highline
    used

    1998 Dodge Neon Highline

    167,507 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,077

    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Neon SXT in Silver
    used

    2005 Dodge Neon SXT

    96,065 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $2,900

    $935 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Neon SXT in Silver
    used

    2005 Dodge Neon SXT

    300,497 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $1,500

    $516 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Neon SXT in White
    used

    2005 Dodge Neon SXT

    32,737 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $3,929

    $1,145 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Neon searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 25 listings
  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Neon
  4. Used 2001 Dodge Neon

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Neon

Read recent reviews for the Dodge Neon
Overall Consumer Rating
4.553 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 53 reviews
  • 5
    (60%)
  • 4
    (32%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (4%)
The Little Car That Could
Hyper,06/11/2009
Bought this car used in 2002 after it had been a rental. During the next seven years and 70,000 miles, I replaced oil, a battery, and the relay for the radiator fan. I had a trailer hitch on this car and pulled a U-Haul trailer back and forth across the country several times. In the end, the car was rear-ended by a large GMC pickup that was too high up to hit the bumper, but even then the trunk crumpled like it was supposed to, saving me from injury. My Neon was totaled in this accident just last week, but this was and will probably remain my favorite of the dozen cars I've owned in my 42 years.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Dodge
Neon
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Dodge Neon info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings