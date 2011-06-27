Used 2002 Dodge Neon for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- $3,995
2002 Dodge Neon SXT210,403 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hubler Chevrolet - Indianapolis / Indiana
: SXT trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 34 MPG Hwy/28 MPG City! CD Player, Alloy Wheels. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: CD Player, Aluminum Wheels. Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. EXPERTS REPORT: Edmunds.com's review says "More fun in the curves than you might expect, strong brakes, good ride quality, rockin' sound system.". 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 34 MPG Hwy. Pricing analysis performed on 8/20/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Dodge Neon SXT with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ES56C82D625662
Stock: 201545B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- New Listing$6,444
2002 Dodge Neon SXT140,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Perry Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - National City / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. FRESH OIL CHANGE, COMPLETELY INSPECTED AND RECONDITIONED. 28/34 City/Highway MPGPERRY'S GOT IT ALL!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Dodge Neon SXT with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ES56C02D649244
Stock: D20241A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- $3,995
2003 Dodge Neon SXT75,345 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lee Miller Used Cars & Trucks - Germansville / Pennsylvania
R-TITLE, 2003 Dodge neon! ONLY 75K MILES!!! Fresh oil change and inspection! GREAT COMMUTER CAR OR FIRST CAR!! This vehicle is being offered by Lee Miller Used Cars & Truck, Inc. at 6158 Route 309, Germansville, Pa. The vehicle is from our 'As Traded' lot and is being sold As/Is, with no warranty either expressed or implied. Runs and drives unless otherwise stated. Bring your mechanic and take a look at it on a lift. LOW PRICED vehicles ideal for someone that can do their own repairs! Or take advantage of our GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL on our fully services and warrantied vehicles, in stock and ready to go at www.leemillerusedcars.com. Call us at 610-767-5048 for more details!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Dodge Neon SXT with Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ES56CX3D173621
Stock: 14882L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $1,000
2003 Dodge Neon SXT187,015 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Belle Glade Chevrolet Buick - Belle Glade / Florida
In our friendly country setting here at Belle Glade Chevrolet Cadillac And Buick we will make your shopping experience friendly, easy and, painless. Naturally, you want to avoid paying too much for your next car, but you also want to be sure you're driving off in the best vehicle for you. We're here to make that process easier. From city-friendly subcompacts to luxurious SUVs, Trucks and sports cars for those weekend getaways, our vehicles will have what you need.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Dodge Neon SXT with Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ES56C83D101042
Stock: 5101042
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- Price Drop$3,499
2003 Dodge Neon SE70,682 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Arrow Motors - Linden / New Jersey
MUST THIS CAR ITS IN OUTSTANDING CONDITION HURRY IN!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Dodge Neon SE with Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ES26C73D196952
Stock: 3D196952
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,990
2001 Dodge Neon SE136,754 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Eugene - Eugene / Oregon
EPA 31 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! Highline trim, Shale Green Metallic Clear Coat exterior. AIR CONDITIONING, 2.0L (122) SOHC SMPI 16-VALVE 4-CYL E... 3-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. OPTION PACKAGES: AIR CONDITIONING, 3-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 2.0L (122) SOHC SMPI 16-VALVE 4-CYL ENGINE (STD). EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "More fun in the curves than you might expect, strong brakes, good ride quality, rockin' sound system." -Edmunds.com. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 31 MPG Hwy. OUR OFFERINGS: Home to Promo Pricing! We are the largest Volume Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer in Southern Oregon. Please visit our website at www.lithiadodgeeugene.com. Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Dodge Neon SE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ES46C81D274969
Stock: 1D274969
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-07-2020
- Price Drop$799
2001 Dodge Neon SE125,843 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Con Paulos Chevrolet - Jerome / Idaho
This used 2001 Dodge Neon in JEROME, IDAHO is a steal at its price. The way this car runs, you might think it's ageless. It's a 4 cylinder Stone White car that makes commuting to and from work a little less stressful.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 12 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Dodge Neon SE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ES46C91D245464
Stock: U5551B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-28-2020
- New Listing$3,491
2003 Dodge Neon SXT120,766 milesDelivery available*
Sid Dillon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Crete / Nebraska
Come see this 2003 Dodge Neon SXT before it's too late! You Can't Beat the Price with These Options Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Unique child tether restraints, Tinted glass, Tilt steering column, Tachometer, Sentry Key theft deterrent system, Remote keyless entry-inc: (2) transmitters, Rearview mirror w/reading lamps, Rear window defroster, Pwr-assisted rack & pinion steering. Stop By Today You've earned this- stop by Sid Dillon Genesis of Lincoln located at 2627 Kendra Lane, Lincoln, NE 68512 to make this car yours today! Thank you for choosing to visit SidDillon.com in Lincoln, NebraskaSid Dillon Lincoln has the new, pre-owned, or certified vehicle to meet your needs. We go the extra mile when you bring your vehicle in for service by providing free wash and vacuum. Contact our Internet Specialist at (888)503-3028 for more information. At Sid Dillon Lincoln you are what drives us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Dodge Neon SXT with Rear Bench Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ES56C83D247211
Stock: 4H20736B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- Price Drop$6,495
2004 Dodge Neon SXT43,750 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Avon Auto Brokers - Brockton / Massachusetts
Low miles for a 2004! This 2004 Dodge Neon SXT has a great Graphite Metallic exterior and a clean Dark Slate Gray interior! AM/FM Radio This Dodge Neon gets great fuel economy with over 36.0 MPG on the highway! Front Wheel Drive Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 159 Memorial Drive Rt.28 Avon MA 02322. Avon Auto Brokers has been in business for over 30 yrs owner Dana Nessen takes pride in his customers complete satisfaction. We specialize in high quality pre-owned vehicles of all makes and models . We have over 300 hand picked cars trucks minivans SUVS priced thousands under Kelly Blue Book NADA and Edmunds retail values.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Neon SXT with Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ES56C74D570608
Stock: 4D570608
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- $1,500
2004 Dodge Neon SE191,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Eckenrod Ford Lincoln - Cullman / Alabama
NOW OPEN! TO KEEP YOU SAFE, DELIVERY AVAILABLE!BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE CAN DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR!IT'S THAT EASY!Eckenrod Ford is proud to offer this handsome 2004 Dodge Neon in Black This vehicle has passed our comprehensive inspection and comes with the following features; COMPLETE DETAIL.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. 25/32 City/Highway MPGHere at Eckenrod Ford, we're committed to providing our Cullman, Decatur AL, Huntsville AL, and Birmingham AL drivers with the ultimate dealership experience. From a comprehensive selection of new Ford models and budget-friendly used cars to car loans and Ford leases and friendly service, there's a variety of reasons why our customers continue to return to our conveniently located showroom. From the moment you walk into our showroom to the moment you walk out the doors, the Eckenrod Ford team will provide you with the continued service you need to enjoy every mile. Are you interested in learning more about our offerings or rich-history? Consider joining us at 5255 AL HWY 157, Cullman, AL where we're a just a quick drive away from Hartselle AL, Priceville AL, Hayden AL, Warrior AL, Fultondale AL and beyond. We truly look forward to assisting you today and in the future with all of your automotive needs! Visit us on the web at www.eckenrodford.com or call us at (256) 734-3361.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Neon SE with Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ES26C74D588332
Stock: 20605
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- $4,200
2004 Dodge Neon SXT164,642 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
World Car Mazda North - San Antonio / Texas
Silver.Silver 2004 Dodge Neon SXT / Air Conditioning, Automatic, Alloy Wheels SXTSilver, **ALLOY WHEELS**, **CD PLAYER**, **FRONT BUCKET SEATS**, **POWER DOOR LOCKS**, **POWER WINDOWS**, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY**, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Compact Disc w/Changer Control, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Rear window defroster, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Neon SXT with Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ES56C64D616722
Stock: K616722
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $2,950
2004 Dodge Neon SXT130,934 milesDelivery available*
Korz Auto Farm - Kansas City / Kansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Neon SXT with Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ES56C64D560538
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,995
2004 Dodge Neon SE127,497 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Wallace Imports Of Bristol - Bristol / Tennessee
-Priced below the market average!- Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 310 Volunteer Pkwy, Bristol, TN 37620.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Neon SE with Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ES26C04D606668
Stock: 1323Q
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $1,999
2000 Dodge Neon Highline120,626 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fire Truck Auto Sales - Ham Lake / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Dodge Neon Highline.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ES46C9YD632588
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,900Great Deal | $935 below market
2005 Dodge Neon SXT96,065 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
P.G. Auto Center - Lansdale / Pennsylvania
WELCOME TO P. G. AUTO CENTER P. G. Auto Center LLC is a dealership that prides itself on offering the best quality used cars vans autos suvs and trucks of all the dealers in the Lansdale area. Please stop by our dealership or call ahead if you would like to schedule an appointment. Feel free to compare our prices against the prices of other automobile dealerships in the area. Whether you are planning to buy now or will be buying in the future P. G. Auto Center LLc offers the best selection of used cars SUVs autos and trucks of any car lot in the area.Our location is on 639 N. cannon ave. Lansdale Pa 19446 We are a full service auto dealer since 1989. Specialize in foreign and domestic cars. servicing Montgomery area and surrounding county. Most of our car comes with 30 days power train warranty and car fax. we accept trade see more cars on our web site at www.pgautocenter.com or you can Call/txt for more questions at 215-368-1090 or 215/237/6919 cell. Our priority is to serve our fellow man to the best of our ability. We believe everything we do should be for the greater glory of God. WELCOME TO P. G. AUTO CENTER we are a full service auto dealer in existence since 1989. Specializing in foreign and domestic cars servicing Montgomery county and the tristate area; Philadelphia New Jersey and Delaware. Most of our car comes with 30 days power train warranty and auto check report we accept trades. See more cars on our web site at www.pgautocenter.com or you can reach us at 215-351-3525l. You can always call us for after hour appointment. We believe everything we do should be for the greater glory of God. Our priority is to serve our fellow man to the best of our ability. We want our customers to see Christ in us and in everything we do. Tell it to your best friend.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Neon SXT with Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ES56CX5D276346
Stock: 6346
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $1,500Great Deal | $516 below market
2005 Dodge Neon SXT300,497 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Driscoll Cadillac - Pontiac / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Neon SXT with Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ES56C35D200905
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$3,929Good Deal | $1,145 below market
2005 Dodge Neon SXT32,737 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jim Riehl's Friendly Chrysler Jeep - Warren / Michigan
Yes we are Open For Your "Best Deal" it's Jim Riehl's Friendly Auto Group. Browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive, get your trade appraised or investigate finance options. All hassle free! 2005 Dodge Neon SXT Stone White Clearcoat 2.0L 4-Cylinder SMPI SOHC 16V 4-Speed Automatic Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 101326 miles below market average! Neon SXT, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Compact Disc w/Changer Control, AM/FM radio, CD player, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Neon SXT with Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ES56CX5D206829
Stock: VLP7519A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- New Listing$3,995
2005 Dodge Neon SXT65,000 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Young Buick GMC of Burley - Burley / Idaho
2.0L 4-Cylinder SMPI SOHC 16V FWD 2-Year/24k Young Auto Group Maintenance Plan (2 years of free oil changes, free tire rotations, free safety inspections) We take pride in delivering an exceptional customer experience while generating a fiercely loyal following that loves to Think Young. Tax, title, and license fees extra.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Neon SXT with Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ES56CX5D286181
Stock: 9U73A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020