Used 2005 Dodge Neon
Pros & Cons
- More fun in the curves than you might expect, strong brakes, good ride quality, rockin' sound system.
- Lacks refinement levels of competitors, numerous low-grade interior components, can't get power rear windows.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Those looking for a polished economy car would be better served elsewhere, but the 2005 Dodge Neon does have some likable traits, namely capable handling, a powerful audio system and a reasonable price.
Vehicle overview
Since the Neon's introduction in 1995, Dodge has struggled to address the chief criticism of its small car offering -- a lack of refinement. A raucous engine and high levels of cabin noise were the car's major weaknesses, while sprightly performance (with a manual gearbox) and a spacious cabin were its strengths. Subsequent years saw the introduction of a high-performance R/T model and a complete redesign in 2000 that updated the car's looks, reduced the engine's noise and vibration levels and improved the ride and handling. Some old-tech hardware, such as a three-speed (instead of four) automatic gearbox remained, however, and powertrain and interior refinement still lagged behind perennial class leaders like the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla, as well as most other Japanese-brand compacts. Even the domestic-brand Ford Focus far surpassed the Neon in these areas. A four-speed automatic transmission finally arrived for the 2002 model year. Last year, Dodge further updated the Neon with new front and rear fascias, light clusters and interior bits, including a new steering wheel to replace the strange-looking "upside-down" wheel previously used. In the constant fight to smooth out the Neon's 2.0-liter inline four, revised engine mounts were installed as was a taller fifth gear in manual-transmission SE and SXT models. Unfortunately, the R/T model and its 150-hp engine are gone for 2005. In its place is an appearance package designed to mimic the look of the powerful SRT-4. Although the 2005 Dodge Neon still loses out to most rivals when it comes to drivetrain refinement and interior accommodations, the car's sporty handling and good sound system mean that it is not without its charms.
Dodge Neon models
The four-door 2005 Dodge Neon sedan is available in two trim levels, SE and SXT. Base SE models come with a cassette player, a split-folding rear seat and a tilt steering wheel. Air conditioning and a CD player are optional. Moving up to the SXT adds an air conditioner; power front windows, mirrors and locks; CD player instead of the cassette player; and 15-inch alloy wheels. A Kicker audio system with eight speakers, a CD changer, cruise control and ABS are optional. The SXT trim qualifies for the SRT Design appearance package. The package includes new foglights, dual exhaust and a rear spoiler. There's also a Mopar ground effects kit available.
2005 Highlights
Performance & mpg
A 2.0-liter, 132-horsepower inline four powers all Neons. Transmission choices include a four-speed automatic or a five-speed manual. Fuel economy is good for this class, as manual-shift Neons are rated to get 29 mpg in the city and 36 on the highway. Getting the automatic lowers mileage considerably -- 25 mpg city and 32 highway.
Safety
Front disc/rear drum brakes are standard, and ABS is optional on both the SE and SXT. Side airbags for front occupants are also optional. In frontal impact crash testing, the 2005 Dodge Neon scored four out of five stars; in side-impact tests, it got three stars for front and rear passenger protection. In frontal offset crash testing, the Neon earned only a "Marginal" rating, the second lowest possible.
Driving
In general, the 2005 Dodge Neon is not as quiet as other economy sedans, exhibiting plenty of wind, road and engine noise. It still lags behind most rivals in refinement, especially the Honda Civic, Mazda 3 and Toyota Corolla, and acceleration is nothing to get excited about, either. Handling is solid for a small front-driver, with the Neon demonstrating an eagerness for the twisties through its well-weighted steering. The car provides both a comfortable ride for commuting and a fair amount of agility around corners all for a very reasonable price.
Interior
The cabin has a mix of soft-touch and cheap plastic surfaces. If one chooses the option of power windows, they still are only for the benefit of front passengers -- rear windows are still moved up and down by a good old-fashioned crank. An in-dash six-disc CD changer is optional on the SXT. Audiophiles will be pleased to know that the Kicker audio system packs 208 watts and has eight speakers with a separate amp.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Most helpful consumer reviews
2By sharong61 on 03/05/11 14:30 PM (PST) I also purchased mine new in 2005 and have 92,000 miles on it as she's still going strong! I love how she hugs the curves, for a little 4 banger, she goes! I went to Tennessee and back last summer (1100 miles totalled) on 2.5 tanks of gas (30 gal. aprox) which averages out to 32-33mpg!! My stereo is kickass! I love the seats folding down in back (almost like a hatchback)and have had to put very little maintenance on her! Did get new tires 2 years ago and replaced brakes once and of course oil changes. She starts when it's cold, the a/c works great even after almost 6 years. Some lady slid into my rear at about 30mph last year, she even picked me up off the ground as we were both going down a hill! She demolished the whole front of her 2007 Ford Fusion, my bumper had 2 very small scratches and she put a dent in my muffler! I never even had it fixed to this day and people can't tell! My only gripe at all about Neons is that they slide easy on packed snow or ice as they are lightweight. Mine will be paid off in a few months and am debating on weather to sell her too as I don't think I'll find as good a car again! Chrysler was crazy to discontinue them! They'd be selling them like hotcakes right now!
I love my car. you know its a good buy when every time I get out of it I think to my self damn I love that car. the bang for your buck vaule is unbeatable. it is nice to know that you could whoope on any car out there that is less then 50 grand. just watch out for poles
Great car. Bought it new and have had it for 10 years now with 97k miles. Since 15k miles it's been running more hp/tq so putting extra stress on the engine. It now pushes almost 500 hp and the valve cover hasn't even come off...all bolt ons! Runs strong and it's STILL on factory internals. Unbelievable. Best bang for your buck period. Very solid car...have only had to replace wear and tear parts such as brakes, a wheel bearing, clutch, etc.
I got the car new as a junior in high school in 2005. There were only two SXT's left on the lot, including an orange one with a spoiler. Picked it up for around 13K (on sale) at the time and instantly fell in love. The car has been extremely reliable and I've always felt safe in it. For a "compact car" I actually think it's quiet roomy. I've managed to keep the interior/exterior pretty immaculate for its age. The car isn't without problems. I've had to replace the Camshaft senor twice now (25$ part) and I find the car takes a toll on tires and breaks- so be prepared to replace these a tad earlier than suggested. I also had to replace all 4 motor mounts at 75K. (@81K ATM)
Features & Specs
|SRT-4 4dr Sedan
2.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M
|MPG
|19 city / 28 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|220 hp @ 5100 rpm
|SXT 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|25 city / 32 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|132 hp @ 5600 rpm
|SE 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|25 city / 32 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|132 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|3 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Poor
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Poor
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Marginal
The least-expensive 2005 Dodge Neon is the 2005 Dodge Neon SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $13,800.
Other versions include:
- SRT-4 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) which starts at $20,700
- SXT 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $16,110
- SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $13,800
More about the 2005 Dodge Neon
Used 2005 Dodge Neon Overview
The Used 2005 Dodge Neon is offered in the following submodels: Neon Sedan, Neon SRT-4. Available styles include SRT-4 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M), SXT 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M).
What do people think of the 2005 Dodge Neon?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2005 Dodge Neon and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2005 Neon 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2005 Neon.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2005 Dodge Neon and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2005 Neon featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
