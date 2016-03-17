Used 2004 Dodge Neon for Sale Near Me

25 listings
Neon Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 25 listings
  • 2004 Dodge Neon SXT in Gray
    used

    2004 Dodge Neon SXT

    43,750 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,495

    Details
  • 2004 Dodge Neon SE in Red
    used

    2004 Dodge Neon SE

    191,000 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Rental Use

    $1,500

    Details
  • 2004 Dodge Neon SXT in Silver
    used

    2004 Dodge Neon SXT

    164,642 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,200

    Details
  • 2004 Dodge Neon SXT in Gray
    used

    2004 Dodge Neon SXT

    130,934 miles

    $2,950

    Details
  • 2004 Dodge Neon SE in Red
    used

    2004 Dodge Neon SE

    127,497 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Neon SXT in Silver
    used

    2005 Dodge Neon SXT

    96,065 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,900

    $935 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Neon SXT in Silver
    used

    2005 Dodge Neon SXT

    300,497 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,500

    $516 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Neon SXT in White
    used

    2005 Dodge Neon SXT

    32,737 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,929

    $1,145 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Neon SXT in Red
    used

    2005 Dodge Neon SXT

    65,000 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Neon SRT-4 in Black
    used

    2005 Dodge Neon SRT-4

    17,306 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,990

    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Neon SXT in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Dodge Neon SXT

    130,042 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,499

    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Neon SXT in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Dodge Neon SXT

    92,128 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,000

    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Neon SXT in Black
    used

    2005 Dodge Neon SXT

    39,435 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2003 Dodge Neon SXT in Red
    used

    2003 Dodge Neon SXT

    75,345 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2003 Dodge Neon SXT
    used

    2003 Dodge Neon SXT

    187,015 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,000

    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Neon SXT in Orange
    used

    2005 Dodge Neon SXT

    202,296 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,495

    Details
  • 2003 Dodge Neon SE in Silver
    used

    2003 Dodge Neon SE

    70,682 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,499

    Details
  • 2003 Dodge Neon SXT in Red
    used

    2003 Dodge Neon SXT

    120,766 miles

    $3,491

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Neon

Read recent reviews for the Dodge Neon
Overall Consumer Rating
4.6304 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 304 reviews
  • 5
    (71%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Been Amazing for the 8 years I have had this car.
Amanda,03/17/2016
SXT 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
I bought this car used back in 2008, with about 33k miles on it. Now it is 2016 and only at 119k. Was mostly for college and getting to all my jobs during that time. Now I am out of college, with a good paying job, and I could buy a new or used car that is up to date and shiny, but the Neon is still going. I have never had to repair a single thing motor/engine wise except for the timing belt (obvious maintenance) which I made sure to do around 90k or a little earlier (not sure exactly when). My car has even been hit by drunk drivers and many idiots and yet still holds strong after body repair. The only issues I have had was the sunroof and leaking. It went off the track and broke. Instead of getting it fixed, I just had a body shop place the roof back in and remove the fuse that allowed it to open and close. It leaks around the sunroof, and weirdly around the passenger side area where the feet go. I think its just blocked up and moves into the floor. Besides its lack of physical beauty at this age in the game, it has done me very well and I will drive this car until the wheels fall off. :}
Report abuse
