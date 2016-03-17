Used 2004 Dodge Neon for Sale Near Me
25 listings
- 43,750 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,495
- 191,000 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Rental Use
$1,500
- 164,642 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,200
- 130,934 miles
$2,950
- 127,497 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Rental Use
- 96,065 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,900$935 Below Market
- 300,497 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$1,500$516 Below Market
- 32,737 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,929$1,145 Below Market
- 65,000 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
- 17,306 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$24,990
- 130,042 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,499
- 92,128 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,000
- 39,435 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,995
- 75,345 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
- 187,015 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,000
- 202,296 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,495
- 70,682 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$3,499
- 120,766 miles
$3,491
Report abuse
Amanda,03/17/2016
SXT 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
I bought this car used back in 2008, with about 33k miles on it. Now it is 2016 and only at 119k. Was mostly for college and getting to all my jobs during that time. Now I am out of college, with a good paying job, and I could buy a new or used car that is up to date and shiny, but the Neon is still going. I have never had to repair a single thing motor/engine wise except for the timing belt (obvious maintenance) which I made sure to do around 90k or a little earlier (not sure exactly when). My car has even been hit by drunk drivers and many idiots and yet still holds strong after body repair. The only issues I have had was the sunroof and leaking. It went off the track and broke. Instead of getting it fixed, I just had a body shop place the roof back in and remove the fuse that allowed it to open and close. It leaks around the sunroof, and weirdly around the passenger side area where the feet go. I think its just blocked up and moves into the floor. Besides its lack of physical beauty at this age in the game, it has done me very well and I will drive this car until the wheels fall off. :}
