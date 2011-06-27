Used 2005 Dodge Neon for Sale Near Me
- $2,900Great Deal | $935 below market
2005 Dodge Neon SXT96,065 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
P.G. Auto Center - Lansdale / Pennsylvania
WELCOME TO P. G. AUTO CENTER P. G. Auto Center LLC is a dealership that prides itself on offering the best quality used cars vans autos suvs and trucks of all the dealers in the Lansdale area. Please stop by our dealership or call ahead if you would like to schedule an appointment. Feel free to compare our prices against the prices of other automobile dealerships in the area. Whether you are planning to buy now or will be buying in the future P. G. Auto Center LLc offers the best selection of used cars SUVs autos and trucks of any car lot in the area.Our location is on 639 N. cannon ave. Lansdale Pa 19446 We are a full service auto dealer since 1989. Specialize in foreign and domestic cars. servicing Montgomery area and surrounding county. Most of our car comes with 30 days power train warranty and car fax. we accept trade see more cars on our web site at www.pgautocenter.com or you can Call/txt for more questions at 215-368-1090 or 215/237/6919 cell. Our priority is to serve our fellow man to the best of our ability. We believe everything we do should be for the greater glory of God. WELCOME TO P. G. AUTO CENTER we are a full service auto dealer in existence since 1989. Specializing in foreign and domestic cars servicing Montgomery county and the tristate area; Philadelphia New Jersey and Delaware. Most of our car comes with 30 days power train warranty and auto check report we accept trades. See more cars on our web site at www.pgautocenter.com or you can reach us at 215-351-3525l. You can always call us for after hour appointment. We believe everything we do should be for the greater glory of God. Our priority is to serve our fellow man to the best of our ability. We want our customers to see Christ in us and in everything we do. Tell it to your best friend.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Neon SXT with Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ES56CX5D276346
Stock: 6346
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $1,500Great Deal | $516 below market
2005 Dodge Neon SXT300,497 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Driscoll Cadillac - Pontiac / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Neon SXT with Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ES56C35D200905
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$3,929Good Deal | $1,145 below market
2005 Dodge Neon SXT32,737 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jim Riehl's Friendly Chrysler Jeep - Warren / Michigan
Yes we are Open For Your "Best Deal" it's Jim Riehl's Friendly Auto Group. Browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive, get your trade appraised or investigate finance options. All hassle free! 2005 Dodge Neon SXT Stone White Clearcoat 2.0L 4-Cylinder SMPI SOHC 16V 4-Speed Automatic Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 101326 miles below market average! Neon SXT, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Compact Disc w/Changer Control, AM/FM radio, CD player, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Neon SXT with Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ES56CX5D206829
Stock: VLP7519A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- New Listing$3,995
2005 Dodge Neon SXT65,000 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Young Buick GMC of Burley - Burley / Idaho
2.0L 4-Cylinder SMPI SOHC 16V FWD 2-Year/24k Young Auto Group Maintenance Plan (2 years of free oil changes, free tire rotations, free safety inspections) We take pride in delivering an exceptional customer experience while generating a fiercely loyal following that loves to Think Young. Tax, title, and license fees extra.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Neon SXT with Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ES56CX5D286181
Stock: 9U73A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $24,990
2005 Dodge Neon SRT-417,306 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gandrud Chevrolet - Green Bay / Wisconsin
WOW! This is one hot offer! This Turbocharged 2005 Dodge Neon SRT-4 is stunning! COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS LOW MILE BEAUTY TODAY! Less than 18,000 miles driven. High Output, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, with 5-Speed Manual w/OD and this Neon still reaches 30 Highway MPG. Feel the comforts of a Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel while you ride in cozy Cloth Bucket Seats. Safety first with ABS. Bonus features with the High Spoiler, and Performance Tires. Use the Keyless Entry for quick access and enjoy using the Cruise Control for those longer trips. Come in for a test drive today!***The Gandrud Promise: A Relaxed Shopping Experience, One Low Price Plain and Simple, Always. Affordable Financial Solutions for Today and Your Future. Real Cash Value for Your Trade. No Hidden Fees. Dependable Service to Meet Your Needs. You Can't Buy a Wrong Vehicle. For more information on this vehicle contact us at 888-324-2503 or send us an e-mail. We look forward to meeting you. We'd also like to say thank you in advance for the opportunity to earn your business. We won't let you down! We are Wisconsin's #1 Chrysler. Dodge. Ram Jeep and Certified Pre-owned dealership conveniently located in Green Bay, WI. Just a mile from HWY I-43 Mason Street Exit behind East Town Mall.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Neon SRT-4 with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Upgraded Stereo, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3AS66S85D252252
Stock: D5927X
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-05-2016
- $3,499Fair Deal
2005 Dodge Neon SXT130,042 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Andrew Toyota - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner.Electric Blue Pearlcoat 2005 Dodge Neon SXT 4D Sedan FWD 2.0L 4-Cylinder SMPI SOHC 16V 4-Speed AutomaticDO YOU WANT TO SAVE TIME AND MONEY? BUILD YOUR DEAL ONLINE WITH ANDREW TOYOTA. Go to any new or used vehicle on andrewtoyota.com and click on the blue "Explore Payment Options" button. Then you can compare and save real-time bank offers, customize your monthly payment, and get an instant trade-in estimate.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Neon SXT with Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ES56C95D214629
Stock: TP1703
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $5,000
2005 Dodge Neon SXT92,128 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Van Horn Budget Auto of Plymouth - Plymouth / Wisconsin
Odometer is 35227 miles below market average! 15 x 6 Aluminum Wheels, 6 Speakers, AM/FM Compact Disc w/Changer Control.CERTIFIED 3 MONTH / 3000 MILE WARRANTY IS INCLUDED (with qualifying vehicles) Remainder of Factory Warranty if Applicable. Van Horn is an Employee Owned Automotive Group with ties to all of the Communities we serve. Please call to confirm it is still available! Price does not include sales tax, title, service fee, finance charges, documentation charges, and any other fee required by law. *See Dealer For Details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Neon SXT with Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ES56C65D230156
Stock: G709433
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $5,995
2005 Dodge Neon SXT39,435 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Good Car Company - Mesa / Arizona
Clean Carfax! Say WHAT! ONLY 39K Actual Miles on this Neon! Well Maintained and Super Clean! 29+MPG Sedan! Fully Loaded w/ Keyless Entry & CD Player! Financing Options Available! We are OPEN and Disinfecting Daily to keep us/ customers clean and safe! All of our Trucks/Cars go through a Mechanical and Safety check before we bring them to the lot and have Carfax's available for every vehicle we sell. Not to mention we also include a complementary 2 year Maintenance Program with every purchase to help keep your new auto running smooth! Please don't hesitate to call with any questions. Financing options available for all types of credit! We deal with some of the best banks in the Auto Industry! Trades Always Welcomed! We also offer up a great variety of warranties to fit your car needs and keep you protected. Want to be pre-approved before you head down? Easy online credit apps and complete inventory with additional pictures can be viewed at www.goodcaraz.com if you want to shop from home or just give us call (480) 890-5752. We are Family Owned and Operated. Never any games or gimmicks, just car & truck buying made easy and fun. Come on down and check us out.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Neon SXT with Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ES56C65D125892
Stock: 125892
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,495
2005 Dodge Neon SXT202,296 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
C.H. Urness Motor Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - The Dalles / Oregon
This Dodge Neon comes with a sliding sunroof to let in sunshine and fresh air. This unit is front wheel drive. It shines like the sun with a vibrant orange exterior finish. This model has a 2.0 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This model has front air bags that will protect you and your passenger in the event of an accident. The tilt steering wheel in this model allows you to adjust the driving experience to fit you. This model is equipped with front side curtain airbags. Light weight alloy wheels on this small car are the perfect compliment to a stylish body. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in it. The Dodge Neon features cruise control for long trips. Anti-lock brakes are standard on the Dodge Neon. This small car is accented with a stylish rear spoiler. Front and rear side curtain airbags are included on this Dodge Neon.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Neon SXT with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Upgraded Stereo.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ES56C55D206012
Stock: 206012
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- Price Drop$6,495
2004 Dodge Neon SXT43,750 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Avon Auto Brokers - Brockton / Massachusetts
Low miles for a 2004! This 2004 Dodge Neon SXT has a great Graphite Metallic exterior and a clean Dark Slate Gray interior! AM/FM Radio This Dodge Neon gets great fuel economy with over 36.0 MPG on the highway! Front Wheel Drive Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 159 Memorial Drive Rt.28 Avon MA 02322. Avon Auto Brokers has been in business for over 30 yrs owner Dana Nessen takes pride in his customers complete satisfaction. We specialize in high quality pre-owned vehicles of all makes and models . We have over 300 hand picked cars trucks minivans SUVS priced thousands under Kelly Blue Book NADA and Edmunds retail values.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Neon SXT with Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ES56C74D570608
Stock: 4D570608
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- $1,500
2004 Dodge Neon SE191,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Eckenrod Ford Lincoln - Cullman / Alabama
NOW OPEN! TO KEEP YOU SAFE, DELIVERY AVAILABLE!BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE CAN DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR!IT'S THAT EASY!Eckenrod Ford is proud to offer this handsome 2004 Dodge Neon in Black This vehicle has passed our comprehensive inspection and comes with the following features; COMPLETE DETAIL.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. 25/32 City/Highway MPGHere at Eckenrod Ford, we're committed to providing our Cullman, Decatur AL, Huntsville AL, and Birmingham AL drivers with the ultimate dealership experience. From a comprehensive selection of new Ford models and budget-friendly used cars to car loans and Ford leases and friendly service, there's a variety of reasons why our customers continue to return to our conveniently located showroom. From the moment you walk into our showroom to the moment you walk out the doors, the Eckenrod Ford team will provide you with the continued service you need to enjoy every mile. Are you interested in learning more about our offerings or rich-history? Consider joining us at 5255 AL HWY 157, Cullman, AL where we're a just a quick drive away from Hartselle AL, Priceville AL, Hayden AL, Warrior AL, Fultondale AL and beyond. We truly look forward to assisting you today and in the future with all of your automotive needs! Visit us on the web at www.eckenrodford.com or call us at (256) 734-3361.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Neon SE with Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ES26C74D588332
Stock: 20605
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- $4,200
2004 Dodge Neon SXT164,642 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
World Car Mazda North - San Antonio / Texas
Silver.Silver 2004 Dodge Neon SXT / Air Conditioning, Automatic, Alloy Wheels SXTSilver, **ALLOY WHEELS**, **CD PLAYER**, **FRONT BUCKET SEATS**, **POWER DOOR LOCKS**, **POWER WINDOWS**, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY**, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Compact Disc w/Changer Control, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Rear window defroster, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Neon SXT with Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ES56C64D616722
Stock: K616722
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $2,950
2004 Dodge Neon SXT130,934 milesDelivery available*
Korz Auto Farm - Kansas City / Kansas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Neon SXT with Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ES56C64D560538
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,995
2004 Dodge Neon SE127,497 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Wallace Imports Of Bristol - Bristol / Tennessee
-Priced below the market average!- Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 310 Volunteer Pkwy, Bristol, TN 37620.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Neon SE with Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ES26C04D606668
Stock: 1323Q
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,995
2003 Dodge Neon SXT75,345 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lee Miller Used Cars & Trucks - Germansville / Pennsylvania
R-TITLE, 2003 Dodge neon! ONLY 75K MILES!!! Fresh oil change and inspection! GREAT COMMUTER CAR OR FIRST CAR!! This vehicle is being offered by Lee Miller Used Cars & Truck, Inc. at 6158 Route 309, Germansville, Pa. The vehicle is from our 'As Traded' lot and is being sold As/Is, with no warranty either expressed or implied. Runs and drives unless otherwise stated. Bring your mechanic and take a look at it on a lift. LOW PRICED vehicles ideal for someone that can do their own repairs! Or take advantage of our GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL on our fully services and warrantied vehicles, in stock and ready to go at www.leemillerusedcars.com. Call us at 610-767-5048 for more details!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Dodge Neon SXT with Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ES56CX3D173621
Stock: 14882L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $1,000
2003 Dodge Neon SXT187,015 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Belle Glade Chevrolet Buick - Belle Glade / Florida
In our friendly country setting here at Belle Glade Chevrolet Cadillac And Buick we will make your shopping experience friendly, easy and, painless. Naturally, you want to avoid paying too much for your next car, but you also want to be sure you're driving off in the best vehicle for you. We're here to make that process easier. From city-friendly subcompacts to luxurious SUVs, Trucks and sports cars for those weekend getaways, our vehicles will have what you need.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Dodge Neon SXT with Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ES56C83D101042
Stock: 5101042
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- Price Drop$3,499
2003 Dodge Neon SE70,682 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Arrow Motors - Linden / New Jersey
MUST THIS CAR ITS IN OUTSTANDING CONDITION HURRY IN!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Dodge Neon SE with Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ES26C73D196952
Stock: 3D196952
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$3,491
2003 Dodge Neon SXT120,766 milesDelivery available*
Sid Dillon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Crete / Nebraska
Come see this 2003 Dodge Neon SXT before it's too late! You Can't Beat the Price with These Options Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Unique child tether restraints, Tinted glass, Tilt steering column, Tachometer, Sentry Key theft deterrent system, Remote keyless entry-inc: (2) transmitters, Rearview mirror w/reading lamps, Rear window defroster, Pwr-assisted rack & pinion steering. Stop By Today You've earned this- stop by Sid Dillon Genesis of Lincoln located at 2627 Kendra Lane, Lincoln, NE 68512 to make this car yours today! Thank you for choosing to visit SidDillon.com in Lincoln, NebraskaSid Dillon Lincoln has the new, pre-owned, or certified vehicle to meet your needs. We go the extra mile when you bring your vehicle in for service by providing free wash and vacuum. Contact our Internet Specialist at (888)503-3028 for more information. At Sid Dillon Lincoln you are what drives us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Dodge Neon SXT with Rear Bench Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ES56C83D247211
Stock: 4H20736B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020