P.G. Auto Center - Lansdale / Pennsylvania

WELCOME TO P. G. AUTO CENTER P. G. Auto Center LLC is a dealership that prides itself on offering the best quality used cars vans autos suvs and trucks of all the dealers in the Lansdale area. Our location is on 639 N. cannon ave. Lansdale Pa 19446 We are a full service auto dealer since 1989. Specialize in foreign and domestic cars. servicing Montgomery area and surrounding county. Most of our car comes with 30 days power train warranty and car fax. we accept trade see more cars on our web site at www.pgautocenter.com or you can Call/txt for more questions at 215-368-1090 or 215/237/6919 cell.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Dodge Neon SXT with Rear Bench Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1B3ES56CX5D276346

Stock: 6346

Certified Pre-Owned: No

