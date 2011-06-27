  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(173)
2003 Dodge Neon Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Fun in the curves, strong brakes, decent ride, rockin' sound system.
  • Lacks refinement, some low-grade interior components.
List Price Estimate
Edmunds' Expert Review

Those looking for a polished economy car would be better served elsewhere, but if high performance on a budget is the goal, then the 2003 Dodge Neon SRT-4 makes a strong case for itself.

Vehicle overview

Since the Neon's introduction in 1995, Dodge has struggled to address the small car's chief criticism -- a lack of refinement. A raucous engine and generous levels of cabin noise were the car's major weaknesses, while sprightly performance (with a manual gearbox) and a spacious cabin were its strengths. Subsequent years saw the introduction of a high-performance R/T model and a complete redesign in 2000 that updated the car's looks, reduced the engine's noise and vibration levels and improved the ride and handling. Some old-tech hardware, such as a three-speed (instead of four) automatic gearbox remained, however, and powertrain refinement still lagged behind perennial class leaders, Honda's Civic and Toyota's Corolla, as well as most every other compact wearing a Japanese label. Last year saw (finally) the introduction of a four-speed automatic tranny as well as a new trim level, the value-packaged SXT.

For 2003, Dodge has updated the Neon with new front and rear fascias, light clusters and interior bits, including a new steering wheel to replace the strange-looking "upside-down" wheel previously used. In the constant fight to smooth out the Neon's 2.0-liter inline four, revised engine mounts were installed as was a taller fifth gear in manual-transmission SE and SXT models. And squaring off against challengers such as Nissan's Sentra SE-R, Mazda's Mazdaspeed Protege and Ford's SVT Focus is the new 2003 Dodge Neon SRT-4, packing a class-leading 215 horsepower that makes it the fastest car available for under $20,000. In addition to being able to run to 60 mph in just 6 seconds, the SRT-4 is fortified with a sport suspension, four-wheel disc/ABS brakes and 17-inch alloys fitted with high-performance Michelin Pilot tires.

2003 Dodge Neon models

Four four-door sedans comprise the 2003 Dodge Neon lineup. Base SE models come with a cassette player, a split-fold rear seat and a tilt steering wheel. Air conditioning and a CD player are optional. Moving up to the SXT adds an air conditioner; power front windows, mirrors and locks; a CD player (replacing the cassette deck); and 15-inch alloy wheels. Sporty R/T models come with more horsepower (150 versus 132), four-wheel disc brakes with ABS, dual-outlet exhaust, a rear spoiler, foglamps, a sport suspension and 16-inch alloy wheels. The SRT-4 adds serious thrust in the form of a turbocharged, 215-horsepower engine along with 17-inch alloy wheels shod with 205/50R17 performance tires. Key options include a power sunroof (SXT and R/T) and leather seating (R/T and SRT-4).

2003 Highlights

The fire-breathing 2003 Dodge Neon SRT-4 debuts, sporting a 215-horsepower turbocharged engine, a tweaked suspension and Viper-inspired sport seats. Zero to 60 is said to take about 6 seconds. All Neons receive a facelift in the form of new front and rear ends as well as interior changes that include a new steering wheel.

Performance & mpg

A 2.0-liter, 132-horsepower inline four powers SE and SXT models, while the R/T gets a high-output version of that engine worth 150 horsepower. The SRT-4 is fitted with a turbocharged, 215-horsepower 2.4-liter I4 that boasts a 0-to-60-mph time of around 6 seconds and a top speed north of 140 mph. Transmission choices include a four-speed automatic or a five-speed manual.

Safety

Antilock brakes are optional on base and SXT models, standard on the R/T and SRT-4. Side airbags are optional across the line. In frontal impact testing, the Neon scored four out of five stars; in side-impact tests, it got three stars. In frontal offset crash tests, the Neon scored just a "Marginal" rating, which can be thought of as two out of four stars.

Driving

Previous Neons we drove were not as smooth and quiet as other cars in this class. Hopefully, the new engine mounts will smooth out the Neon's inline four. Handling for the R/T and SRT-4 is about as good as it gets in a small front-driver, with the Neon demonstrating an eagerness for the twisties through its well-weighted steering, balanced chassis and flat cornering attitude. In a 2002 Econosport sedans comparison test we conducted, a Neon R/T came in last place out of six cars. With the SRT-4, a reversal of fortune may be in the Neon's future.

Interior

A few minor changes in the cabin bear mentioning; a new steering wheel with aluminum accent and a six-disc in-dash CD changer that is standard on the R/T and optional on the SXT. Audiophiles will be pleased to know that the R/T's sound system was rated highly by our stereo expert as it packs plenty of power and delivers it in a clean manner.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Dodge Neon.

5(67%)
4(21%)
3(7%)
2(4%)
1(1%)
4.5
173 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 173 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The car that keep the faith
Steve,07/01/2016
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
My Step Dad bought this 2003 Dodge Neon for me after being sick, lost my job and almost lost my life. I went bankrupt after working the entire time. I regained my health and paid my Step Dad back. This car had 23,000 when i got it, the odometer now reads 279,844 as I write this. I been faithful with oil changes and replaced the drivers side front wheel bearing and had rear wheel bearings and brakes changed, front brakes also. Changed a radiator and other minor things . This little Dodge is still going strong! Stronger then me! I'll keep this car until I drop or it does. It has been reliable and has gotten me through so much. It has been the best vehicle I've ever had. It has dings on it now but so do I. That's why this car keep the faith, it's truly been a blessing from the good Lord:)
I wish Chrysler still made them8-(
jaidee22,12/26/2010
I bought my 2003 Neon SXT in May 2003. I still drive it every day - it has been the BEST car I have ever had. Aside from normal maintainence, it owes me nothing. 132,000 and still going..LOVE my car. Still gets 33-35mpg, faithfully. And NO RUST. I wish they still made this car. I have been looking for another one and cannot find one...huuummm wonder why?? Because they are keepers, thats why!
Why did they discontinue the Neon?
Dodge Man!,07/31/2009
I bought this car new when the 2004 were coming out. Got a great deal from the dealership in Gurnee, Illinois. The car has been very reliable with regular maintenance. I have 145,000 miles on it and just got it paid off last year. I use this as a commuter car and I have a newer family car Subaru, Tribeca for longer trips. I plan on driving the Neon until the wheels fall off for commuting 65 miles one way to work. I was going to have the timing belt changed at 100000 miles but I was told it didn't need to be replaced. Only major repair was the clutch at 90000 miles for 800 bucks.
So far so good :D
kennysdead,07/13/2013
The reviews I've read were either amazing or money pit. I got lucky and so far nothing is wrong with it and its at 100,000 on engine. I did buy this from a mechanic though so I could trust that it wouldn't break down. This was my first car too.
See all 173 reviews of the 2003 Dodge Neon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 6600 rpm
See all Used 2003 Dodge Neon features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
More about the 2003 Dodge Neon

Used 2003 Dodge Neon Overview

The Used 2003 Dodge Neon is offered in the following submodels: Neon Sedan, Neon SRT-4. Available styles include R/T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), SXT 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and SRT-4 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M).

