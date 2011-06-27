  1. Home
1998 Dodge Neon Review

  • Zippy performance with 5-speed. Handles the twisties with aplomb. Good build quality. Great value.
  • Loud interior. High-silled greenhouse results in that "sitting in a bathtub" feeling. Sketchy reliability history.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Neon has virtually redefined what it takes to compete in the small car market since it debuted in 1994 as an early 1995 model. Featuring likable styling, a zoomy go-fast engine and plenty of room for four, the Neon has become the benchmark for manufacturers looking to build inexpensive small cars.

The new Ford Escort and Mercury Tracer are more refined than this Dodge, but still can't match the Neon for sheer driving fun. The Toyota Tercel is 40 horsepower and a personality off the mark. Nissan's Sentra is bland in comparison. Chevy's Cavalier feels heavy and ponderous; ditto the Pontiac Sunfire. The Toyota Corolla is a fine car, but can't compete with the sheer value offered by the Neon. Neither can the Chevrolet Prizm. Mazda Protege and Honda Civic suffer the same problem.

What about reliability, though? Well, if the surveys conducted by several independent firms around the country are any indication, the Neon suffers from hit-and-miss quality. Edmund's has received mail from folks who think it's the greatest car they've ever owned, and from others who wanted to know if their problems qualified for any lemon law protection. Overall, the impression we've gained is a favorable one, though we are hesitant to recommend this scrappy compact to those who've traditionally driven Japanese imports.

The Neon combines practicality, performance and personality into one very affordable package. For 1998, the Neon gains depowered airbags that are certified to the new federal standards. Evaporative emissions have been reduced, making the Neon classify as a Low Emission Vehicle in California.

Order the R/T Group, and you'll receive a new sport fascia with fog lamps, racing stripes, sport suspension, sport-tuned engine controller, 14-inch wheel covers, four-wheel disc brakes and Tango interior fabric. Your choice of colors is limited to Flame Red, Intense Blue or Bright White, and remember: the stripes can be deleted. Sounds like a recipe for fun, considering the 2.0-liter DOHC and sport suspension. The Neon Competition and R/T are the most fun you can have for $15,000, aside from a used Mazda Miata.

If Chrysler Corporation can quell consumer fears about the reliability of this little car and keep prices in line, there really won't be any point in shopping around. Just drop in to any Dodge dealer and drive off in one of the best small cars available today.

1998 Highlights

An R/T appearance package debuts. Improved option packages, LEV emissions and next-generation airbags round out the changes to the 1998 Dodge Neon.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Sporty looking, decent on gas, and reliable.
zanderlion,10/03/2012
I own a black 1998 Dodge Neon Sport Sedan with an automatic transmission. I'm not sure how many owners its had. I bought the car in October of 2011 from a mechanic for $1600. The car has 135,280 miles. I noticed oil was leaking out the gasket seal. So I had my cousin replace the seal. And the leak stopped. My cousin also put new spark plugs in, and he noticed a couple of spark plugs were drowned in oil. I give the car it's routine oil changes every 3 to 5000 miles. I never had any trouble starting it, even in the coldest winter last year, it started fine. The car handles the snow ok. I had to replace a fuel pipe, because it rusted through. In conclusion, I think it's a reliable fun car.
Couple things people dont know
jimalee2000,04/24/2010
I bought my car at an auction last year. I have driven it every day and had no major problems other than: The 4 cyl has a not so known issue of the valve cover gasket leaking oil into spark plugs. This was found by a mech telling us so I have yet to replace gasket. I take the plug out clean it and it's good to go for a few months longer. Secondly is I have to put oil in it cause the oil pan gasket is bad. BUT knowing those two problems I am ok with it. It is known for bad heads and often blow. I haven't had that issue yet! But the engines are so easy to find it is good to work on.
278,000 miles and still going strong
huskers57,01/31/2011
I bought my Neon new in 1998 and have had only one major issue and that was with the defective head gasket. Other than general maintenance, it has been a great car. I just put a set of 75000 mile tires on it and I talked to my mechanic and he said it should hit 400,000 with no trouble. Have always used Catrol Syntec and I get about 30-35 in town and around 40 on the highway. I have had a few trips (recently) where I hit 45-48 mpg. Other minor issues include the leak around the driver's side tail light and my sunroof motor went out. Could not have spent $17,600 any better way.
Good car
Nathan,03/02/2002
I've had my 1998 Dodge Neon for five months now. So far its been great. I got in a wreck in which I went sideways into a twelve foot ditch. I came out completely fine. The car came out with a dent in the hood, a cracked bumper, and the driver side door was lowered a little bit. I got it fixed and now it is as fun to drive as ever. Even though it is an automatic it still gets great acceleration. It has a big engine sound to it too. It's pretty fast for a 4-cylinder.
Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 37 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
25 city / 37 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
132 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
Used 1998 Dodge Neon Overview

The Used 1998 Dodge Neon is offered in the following submodels: Neon Sedan, Neon Coupe. Available styles include Competition 4dr Sedan, Highline 4dr Sedan, Competition 2dr Coupe, Sport 2dr Coupe, R/T 2dr Coupe, Sport 4dr Sedan, R/T 4dr Sedan, and Highline 2dr Coupe.

