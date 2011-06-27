Used 2017 Dodge Journey Consumer Reviews

Nice Grocery-Getter, NASCAR drivers need not apply Vincent Singer , 11/06/2016 SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) 141 of 144 people found this review helpful I made it this far without a nav/infotainment system, traction/stability control, or bluetooth. The 4-cylinder engine in this thing has more horsepower than many older V-8s. That said, I think the 2017 Journey is a fantastic buy. I bought a $21,000 "stripper" - which still has, standard: a 173 hp engine (shared with Hyundai and Mitsubishi - buy one of their comparable vehicles and get the same motor), 4-speed OD automatic transmission, traction control, a six-speaker touchscreen audio system, dual-zone air conditioning, front and rear stabilizer bars, automatic headlights, daylight running lights, and a nicely (manually) adjustable driver's seat. They even threw in an outdoor thermometer, and a gadget that lets you monitor your instantaneous and average fuel economy! I traded a 2007 Ford Escape for this, after the transmission grenaded at 146,000 miles. I consider this to be a step up, although still a front-wheel-drive "disposacar". Same ground clearance, same fuel mileage, good looks, with MORE standard features, more horsepower, easier for my wife to get in and out of. a better radio, more room (it's about a foot longer), and a bigger gas tank. Drives just as nice, handles about the same, much quieter, and I don't have to "drive it like I stole it" to get it moving at an intersection or onto the freeway. Controls same quality or better than the Escape. More power ports. Steering has enough feel for the average driver. 4-wheel power disc brakes "stop on a dime and give 9-cents change". Everything you REALLY NEED is included in the base price - this thing has more comfort and convenience items, and a ride and interior that rival a 1990's Cadillac. Good heater, ice-cold air conditioning. Don't option up unless you really need to, as "everybody" says these don't hold their value all that well. At 3800 lbs., it's heavy, and has a long wheelbase - probably why it rides so nice. BTW - if you don't plow your 2017 Journey into anything, it's doubtful you'll ever discover the difference between a 4-star and a 5-star safety rating. The Escape had poorer overall ratings, and in 10 years I never had an occasion to find out. If you're driving a 10 or more year old Escape or other, similar small SUV/CUV, and you are looking for a new vehicle with similar dimensions that doesn't look like every other SUV/CUV on the road, and an improved overall driving experience, you could do far worse than the 2017 Dodge Journey. UPDATE: While I do miss the styling of the 1st gen. Escape, I do have to say that I still like the 2017 Journey. I stand by all I said above, and will add that while the exhaust note makes it sound like you are driving a sewing machine, it has plenty of pickup, as my wife and I aren't closet Autocrossers. So far I have had no issues, and did change the oil, switching to full synthetic motor oil. Gets 22 MPG in town if you don't drive it like you stole it. On the highway, at 75 MPH with the cruise control and air conditioner on, it gets a solid 26 MPG. Maybe not as good as some other small SUV/CUV's - but you'll make up for it thanks to the low purchase price. I didn't buy the 3rd row seat, and saved a good bit of cash. Lots of cargo space with the fold-flat rear seats folded down - swallowed a storage shed kit with no problems. I plan on bringing home a load of patio blocks tonight... P.S. I LOVE the manual driver's seat in this vehicle - most comfortable I've ever experienced! 1-year update: I still like it. Everything I said above still holds true. The nice thing about the Journey is that you can find these equipped a hundred different ways, at prices from $22,000 to $40,000. Don't believe the hacks on the car magazine websites - the Pentastar V-6 and 8-speed automatic (which I have in my work van) is a ROCKET engine. The Journey is a fine vehicle for the money. The interior hasn't started coming apart, and everything still works. The only problem I've had is that I ran over something on the highway that ruined a tire, and broke a plastic cover under the front bumper cover. I hope the Journey holds up as long as our Escape did. 1.5-year update: Still runs fine, drives great. Windshield washer squirter supply hose came off between hood and hood insulating pad where I couldn't see it, but friendly oil-change tech figured it out and popped it back on quickly. Otherwise NO complaints - quality remains exceptional. 2.5-YEAR UPDATE: 47,000+ miles, and still VERY satisfied with my purchase. Runs and drives great, gas mileage 28 MPG hwy, no breakdowns. Interior still looks great, exterior like new. I've only spent money for car washes, synthetic oil changes and one tire. Towed a U-Haul trailer w/no issues. 3.5 year update: 60K mi., still runs great, no problems with parts failing off/failing. Oil change every 8k mi. w/full synthetic oil. Had trans. fluid flushed at 50k. Still worth every dime I paid for it. Do the maintenance and you will be rewarded. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Pleasant surprise turned sour RLester , 01/09/2017 SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) 57 of 58 people found this review helpful We tried the Journey because of rebates. Expecting a loud jerky experience with a 4 cylinder 4 speed. To our surprise, we found a very smooth, quiet, European feel, quality and comfort driving experience. We came from a Toyota Camry to Dodge Caravan to the Journey. We found the experience of a true crossover, car like ride and drive with the features of an utility vehicle. We are in our sixties, so ease of getting in and out of a vehicle is very important to us. The journey has the perfect seat height for us and very easy to enter and exit. The Camry has the cheapest, thinnest, and uncomfortable seats in a very good car. The Caravan was a comfortable entry but the ride was bouncy and hard on old bones. Also, our senior friends just could not get in the back seats. They are too high and too far over, you have to climb in, which, is okay for the kids and grand-kids but not seniors. The Journey comes in AWD and the 3.6 v6 engine with 6 speed. One needing more power might look for these options. But I am in the south, no ice and flat terrain so I find the 2.4 quite adequate. I will admit the 2.4 is a bit under-powered. It will not win any awards in gas saving either. Looks like in town driving will yield the same mpg as the 3.6 in the Grand Caravan around 23 mpg. However, again surprised how smooth the 2.4 is with the 4 speed. The 6 speed in the Caravan was bad to hunt and shift down, very annoying. I need to mention the high quality pleasant ride is only found in the 2017, in which, suspension and quietness are upgrades for the 2017. We tested a 2016 and there is a significant difference in ride and feel. In the 2017 , I can hardly hear the engine. Very quiet cabin. I am a part-time transporter for a major rental company and I drive a lot of new vehicles of all brands. The Journey ride is at the top. Try the Journey before you buy a Rogue or RAV4. I got the 7 passenger, seats fold flat for cargo space, easy entry, European feel, cargo compartments (ice chest) in the floor, premium seats and very nice road trip ride. This is a true crossover, car like features with SUV benefits. Hard to beat value and quality. After 30000 miles things have really gone down hill. The engine has developed an idle shake and caused the belt tension pulley completely fall off. I had to have three attempts to get the front end properly aligned. It is in the shop now for three plus weeks, at least they provided us with a free rental. I would recommend one not to buy the 2.4 engine. The 3.6 with the 6 speed transmission would be the only choice to make for this vehicle. I made a big mistake buying the 4 cylinder. We like the Journey other than 2.4 is weak. After 52000, I have to say the Journey still runs good and uses no oil. I have no electrical issues that many other brands are plagued by. Other than the idle tension pulley falling off which means the bolts where over torqued at factory the Journey has been faultless. The Journey came new out of alignment and the dealer could not get it to drive straight, I have carried it to my local tire supplier and they have it driving perfectly. Shame on the dealer. I am more positive about my Journey the longer I drive it. I have owned five dodges and I have never got a perfect one but I have never got a bad either. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Not a Sports car but fun with room for a big dog. R.J. Williams , 05/31/2017 Crossroad 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 28 of 28 people found this review helpful I have to go down and pay my auto tax today. Ouch. But I have to say that I enjoy driving this car as much or more than any I have bought including sports cars. Oddly, it is a car without much of a rating because of early problems, especially with brakes until they increased the rotor and brake pads and because will it has been around for a long time as far as the car world is considered. The first production sales were in 2007 with only a few minor changes. Also, not real good in the front side crash test. Hit em head on, I guess. I like the power to weight ratio of the V-6 the better suspension of this model combined with AWD. It makes a difference in cornering and curves as I found in my test drives. Definitely, not a sports car but enjoyable to drive with some cargo room. I do not like where they placed the battery, but guess they ran out of room. I do like all the hidden cargo compartments. After a month no rattles and seats are comfortable. Not as good as the wife's space age seats in Nissan Murano, but good. I just like the car for some reason. (Review-Dodge Journey) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

Life is a Journey Karl S. , 08/26/2017 SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) 22 of 22 people found this review helpful The dated body style was at first a bit off putting, but I began to grow fond of it because of its utility. Visibility is great, unlike my Nissan rogues 2009-2012, and it is much more fun and rides better than the Town and Country I traded in for the Journey. Features for the money were unbelievable, and capacity is awesome. Uses the same steering wheel controls as the T&C so it was easy to get used to. I like a Sport Ute to go on the back roads in the national forests near where I live, and the Journey has the ground clearance, suspension and enough power to handle that well. It essentially replaced my '99 Jimmy which was becoming a money pit, and also has the utility of the T&C which I traded. Automatic transmission could use a few more forward speeds, but still much better than the NIssan cvt. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability