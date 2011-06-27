  1. Home
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Journey SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,819$13,918$16,126
Clean$11,526$13,567$15,708
Average$10,939$12,865$14,872
Rough$10,353$12,164$14,035
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Journey Crossroad 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,112$14,277$16,554
Clean$11,811$13,917$16,124
Average$11,210$13,197$15,266
Rough$10,609$12,477$14,407
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Journey Crossroad Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,076$16,436$18,920
Clean$13,727$16,022$18,429
Average$13,028$15,193$17,448
Rough$12,329$14,365$16,467
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Journey Crossroad 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,550$15,792$18,151
Clean$13,214$15,394$17,681
Average$12,541$14,598$16,739
Rough$11,869$13,802$15,797
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Journey SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,541$11,448$13,453
Clean$9,305$11,159$13,104
Average$8,831$10,582$12,406
Rough$8,358$10,005$11,708
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Journey GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,522$16,761$19,121
Clean$14,161$16,339$18,625
Average$13,440$15,494$17,633
Rough$12,720$14,649$16,641
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Journey SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,877$14,043$16,321
Clean$11,582$13,689$15,898
Average$10,993$12,981$15,052
Rough$10,403$12,273$14,205
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Journey SXT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,474$12,446$14,520
Clean$10,214$12,132$14,144
Average$9,694$11,505$13,390
Rough$9,174$10,877$12,637
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Journey GT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,321$15,474$17,742
Clean$12,990$15,084$17,282
Average$12,329$14,304$16,362
Rough$11,668$13,524$15,442
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Journey Crossroad Plus 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,328$14,544$16,877
Clean$12,022$14,178$16,439
Average$11,410$13,444$15,563
Rough$10,798$12,711$14,688
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Dodge Journey on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Dodge Journey with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,305 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,159 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Journey is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level.
The value of a 2017 Dodge Journey, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Dodge Journey. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Dodge Journey and see how it feels.
The value of a used 2017 Dodge Journey ranges from $8,358 to $13,453, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Dodge Journey is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.