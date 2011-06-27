Estimated values
2017 Dodge Journey SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,819
|$13,918
|$16,126
|Clean
|$11,526
|$13,567
|$15,708
|Average
|$10,939
|$12,865
|$14,872
|Rough
|$10,353
|$12,164
|$14,035
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Journey Crossroad 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,112
|$14,277
|$16,554
|Clean
|$11,811
|$13,917
|$16,124
|Average
|$11,210
|$13,197
|$15,266
|Rough
|$10,609
|$12,477
|$14,407
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Journey Crossroad Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,076
|$16,436
|$18,920
|Clean
|$13,727
|$16,022
|$18,429
|Average
|$13,028
|$15,193
|$17,448
|Rough
|$12,329
|$14,365
|$16,467
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Journey Crossroad 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,550
|$15,792
|$18,151
|Clean
|$13,214
|$15,394
|$17,681
|Average
|$12,541
|$14,598
|$16,739
|Rough
|$11,869
|$13,802
|$15,797
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Journey SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,541
|$11,448
|$13,453
|Clean
|$9,305
|$11,159
|$13,104
|Average
|$8,831
|$10,582
|$12,406
|Rough
|$8,358
|$10,005
|$11,708
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Journey GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,522
|$16,761
|$19,121
|Clean
|$14,161
|$16,339
|$18,625
|Average
|$13,440
|$15,494
|$17,633
|Rough
|$12,720
|$14,649
|$16,641
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Journey SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,877
|$14,043
|$16,321
|Clean
|$11,582
|$13,689
|$15,898
|Average
|$10,993
|$12,981
|$15,052
|Rough
|$10,403
|$12,273
|$14,205
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Journey SXT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,474
|$12,446
|$14,520
|Clean
|$10,214
|$12,132
|$14,144
|Average
|$9,694
|$11,505
|$13,390
|Rough
|$9,174
|$10,877
|$12,637
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Journey GT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,321
|$15,474
|$17,742
|Clean
|$12,990
|$15,084
|$17,282
|Average
|$12,329
|$14,304
|$16,362
|Rough
|$11,668
|$13,524
|$15,442
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Journey Crossroad Plus 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,328
|$14,544
|$16,877
|Clean
|$12,022
|$14,178
|$16,439
|Average
|$11,410
|$13,444
|$15,563
|Rough
|$10,798
|$12,711
|$14,688