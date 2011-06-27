Used 2016 Dodge Journey Consumer Reviews

Crossroad plus more than expected McD2000 , 07/25/2016 Crossroad Plus 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) 37 of 37 people found this review helpful I have had my Red Crossroad plus for four months and 5500 miles now and love it. I got the 4cyl engine due to special pricing, the engine is a 4 cyl but does better than I thought it would. The ride is top notch and it is very quiet inside, not that much road noise. i traded in a 2010 Honda Accord, a car that I really liked but its road noise was big distraction. The journey is very quiet and has a tight supple ride. Handling is crisp and steering is nice. Lots of space inside, it looks much bigger inside than it looks on the outside. The crossroad plus has all the bell and whistles, love the nav system and the backup camera. The vehicle turns heads as i drive by. It is a splendid road trip vehicle. We took a trip from Texas to Utah and Colorado and had a wonderful time and love the Journey. So far no problems with the car. Very happy with this vehicle. 11-24-16. Update. four more months have come and gone since the last review and I just love the Journey that much more. I now have 8000 miles on it and the gas milage is even better as it gets broken in. Still no problems what so ever and as quiet and comfortable as ever. FIVE STARS PLUS great job Dodge! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Value - Awesome Ride J Pizzo , 07/03/2016 Crossroad Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 29 of 29 people found this review helpful Great car for $$. Upgrading to 3.6L engine was so worth it. It has very quick exceleration, hugs the road and has a fantastic (touring) suspension system. You can barely tell when you go over a bump. Love the interior with leather upgrade, full power & heated driver and passenger seats, heated mirrors and larger touchscreen in dash. Tons of storage in rear floor, inside front passenger seat and trunk area, especially when 3rd row seats are folded flat. You can fit lots of boxes, lumber and anything else you desire in there. Just wish it had a little better gas milage- abt. 19mpg. for 3.6v engine. Only regret is that I didn't get navigation but I got it a great price with rebates @ 24,995.00 for the Crossroads Plus- 3.6v upgrade and bought what they had in stock and unfortunately it didn't have navigation. Still worth it considering all the upgrades, ie. leather, power heated seats, larger 8.4" touchscreen, 3rd row seats, etc. Definitely feel it was a great bargain for what you get in comparison to the competitors. Overall a wonderful ride. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Awesome affordable buy!!! Lissa , 05/01/2016 Crossroad 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) 41 of 42 people found this review helpful Went from a 2004 Toyota Sienna to this. Was amazed at the space and storage areas. Especially having 3 ypung kids. I needed a decent amount of space! Mileage has been great! I went with the crossroad edition. 4 cylinder instead of the 6 cylinder. Awesome features. With rebates I saved a ton of money. Started out at $27,000 and got down to $19900. Absolutely love it!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Drive to THE ROCK! Vpalmer , 08/27/2016 SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 31 of 32 people found this review helpful I researched SUV's of all makes since Jan '16, (this is when my second vehicle went to car heaven ...it was 14 years old). Yes, I'm very analytical, and when it comes to my cold hard earned cash... darn right I'm going to do some homework! I went to a Hyundai dealership in Rockwall, (waste of time, as no one was willing to deal, their loss). I then went to dealership right next door... GREAT PEOPLE! They did all they could to get me into a Honda CRV.....(it was almost a sell, those cars are awesome, but without me doing research, and without knowing exactly what trim/ package I wanted I was not going to make a hasty decision! )Although their offers were FABULOUS, and were willing to earn my business with the extras... I just had my heart set on my Dodge Journey, and I was going to find it or go home and start researching the Honda CRV!! They even called me (although too late) to let me know they could get me what I wanted from one of their sister dealerships... NOW that's great customer SERVICE and customer follow up! I purchased a Certified Pre-Owned from ROCKWALL DODGE. Melvin my sales person was fabulous, he took our offers seriously and we made the deal. There was a miscommunication snafu regarding add-ons, but this company was quick, fast, and in a hurry to make any misconceptions on my part or sales persons part to make it RIGHT! ROCKWALL DODGE wanted to make me happy not only right then, but in the long years to come, not only with my vehicle... but with my entire experience! They have! Job well done ROCKWALL DODGE!! (The only thing is I am missing the key to my wheel locks!, I didn't check before driving home, I'm sure this can too be resolved... these guys are great!!) The vehicle is immaculate inside and out; there is one "miniature" ding on the passenger rear door, and it took me a while to find it after I got home. My vehicle is a V-6 FWD however, not 4cyl AWD. I love the "beastly power" when I need it, I love knowing it's there, though I try not to abuse it. (wink) My gas mileage from Rockwall to my drive way was just under 400 miles and I was still able to go to work my first week after coming home without having to fill the tank! (20-25 miles daily). The color is equivalent to a well tailored business man's power gray suit! (place wolf call here). The cargo space is AMAZING, with the third row, I simply keep it laid down for my ladder, and I still have plenty of room for vacation luggage, there are also lots and lots of secret embedded compartments for added storage. The only thing I will be adding to this new love in my life is a AMP step for both sides of the vehicle that will drop for me when I open the door. I'm 5'0 nothing, and enjoy climbing on things normally, but I'm at a point in life when I can afford to do things the easy way. So ladies... don't be afraid of this vehicle, it handles like a dream and if you have kids with lots of stuff, and they have friends with lots of stuff, you'll still have plenty of room for your stuff. Safety Technology Performance Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse