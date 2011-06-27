Estimated values
2012 Dodge Avenger R/T 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,793
|$6,111
|$7,177
|Clean
|$4,464
|$5,697
|$6,675
|Average
|$3,804
|$4,868
|$5,672
|Rough
|$3,145
|$4,039
|$4,668
Estimated values
2012 Dodge Avenger SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,576
|$4,947
|$6,041
|Clean
|$3,330
|$4,612
|$5,618
|Average
|$2,838
|$3,941
|$4,774
|Rough
|$2,346
|$3,270
|$3,929
Estimated values
2012 Dodge Avenger SXT Plus 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,529
|$6,209
|$7,548
|Clean
|$4,217
|$5,788
|$7,021
|Average
|$3,594
|$4,945
|$5,965
|Rough
|$2,971
|$4,103
|$4,910
Estimated values
2012 Dodge Avenger SXT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,077
|$5,541
|$6,711
|Clean
|$3,797
|$5,165
|$6,242
|Average
|$3,236
|$4,414
|$5,303
|Rough
|$2,675
|$3,662
|$4,365