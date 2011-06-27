Estimated values
2010 Dodge Avenger Express 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,847
|$4,137
|$4,958
|Clean
|$2,613
|$3,799
|$4,555
|Average
|$2,146
|$3,123
|$3,750
|Rough
|$1,678
|$2,447
|$2,944
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Avenger SXT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,989
|$4,223
|$5,006
|Clean
|$2,743
|$3,878
|$4,599
|Average
|$2,253
|$3,188
|$3,786
|Rough
|$1,762
|$2,498
|$2,973
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Avenger R/T 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,852
|$4,466
|$5,493
|Clean
|$2,618
|$4,101
|$5,047
|Average
|$2,150
|$3,372
|$4,154
|Rough
|$1,682
|$2,642
|$3,262