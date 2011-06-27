Used 2010 Dodge Avenger Consumer Reviews
Love it!
I just bought a leftover 2010 Avenger on 2/22/11. I looked at all the cars in the class, Malibu, Altima, Fusion, Camry, Accord - but I kept coming back to the Avenger. This car was by far the best value! All the "professional" reviews seem to hate on the Avenger, but I don't know why. This car has it all: looks, features, great mileage, plenty of room. I could not be happier with my decision. I got a new car with great warranty for the price of used. Everyone that has seen and ridden in the Avenger can't believe what a great little car this is. Definately worth a look if your in the market for a midsize car.
Solid and Reliable.Love the simplicity of this car
It's not Japanese or European so naturally Edmunds didn't like the Avenger. I have enjoyed the ride, simplicity and overall reliability of this car. I have 180,000 miles on my car and not a days problem with it. I travel 120 miles a day and it is solid as a rock with no rattles. The sound system is amazing and the uconnect is awesome. To me this was Chryslers hidden gem that was overlooked because of the problems with the early stratus and Sebring models from the late 90s and early 2000s. I have the 2.4 4 cylinder which is a good engine. Not a power horse but adequate. This car has been a good value and one of my favorite cars I have owned.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love It!
I bought my brand new R/T Avenger a few weeks ago and I love it! I test drove so many vehicles before this one and nothing else compared to it overall (Mustang, Camry, Altima, Impala, G6 etc.) i also used to have a 300 Touring which i didn't like anywhere as much as I do this car. It drives great, has good inside space, great sound system and touch Screen with all the features that i haven't seen in any other cars and it gets great gas mileage. Of course performance-wise your not gonna match a V6 or V8 but if you wanted something fast you wouldn't be considering a 4- cylinder in the first place.
This has been a great car for me.
I have almost 200,000 miles on my Avenger and have had very few repairs.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Loving it so far
I was getting tired of driving my truck for commuting so I wanted a nice family car. They kept showing me the Altima and I hated that, then the charger, but I felt it was too big. Then I saw the avenger. I loved it. Have had it a while now and I have no complaints. Totally made the right choice. Not sure why it got such bad reviews, especially when compared to an altima, had one, those things poor.Overall very pleased
Sponsored cars related to the Avenger
Related Used 2010 Dodge Avenger info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Charger
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Durango
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2020 Challenger
- 2019 Durango