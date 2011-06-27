Used 2010 Dodge Avenger Consumer Reviews

Love it! dba22 , 03/10/2011 24 of 25 people found this review helpful I just bought a leftover 2010 Avenger on 2/22/11. I looked at all the cars in the class, Malibu, Altima, Fusion, Camry, Accord - but I kept coming back to the Avenger. This car was by far the best value! All the "professional" reviews seem to hate on the Avenger, but I don't know why. This car has it all: looks, features, great mileage, plenty of room. I could not be happier with my decision. I got a new car with great warranty for the price of used. Everyone that has seen and ridden in the Avenger can't believe what a great little car this is. Definately worth a look if your in the market for a midsize car. Report Abuse

Solid and Reliable.Love the simplicity of this car Jon , 06/18/2017 Express 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful It's not Japanese or European so naturally Edmunds didn't like the Avenger. I have enjoyed the ride, simplicity and overall reliability of this car. I have 180,000 miles on my car and not a days problem with it. I travel 120 miles a day and it is solid as a rock with no rattles. The sound system is amazing and the uconnect is awesome. To me this was Chryslers hidden gem that was overlooked because of the problems with the early stratus and Sebring models from the late 90s and early 2000s. I have the 2.4 4 cylinder which is a good engine. Not a power horse but adequate. This car has been a good value and one of my favorite cars I have owned. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Love It! cj2188 , 10/28/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought my brand new R/T Avenger a few weeks ago and I love it! I test drove so many vehicles before this one and nothing else compared to it overall (Mustang, Camry, Altima, Impala, G6 etc.) i also used to have a 300 Touring which i didn't like anywhere as much as I do this car. It drives great, has good inside space, great sound system and touch Screen with all the features that i haven't seen in any other cars and it gets great gas mileage. Of course performance-wise your not gonna match a V6 or V8 but if you wanted something fast you wouldn't be considering a 4- cylinder in the first place.

This has been a great car for me. April , 01/24/2018 SXT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I have almost 200,000 miles on my Avenger and have had very few repairs. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value