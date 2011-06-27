  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Avenger
  4. Used 2010 Dodge Avenger
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2010 Dodge Avenger Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 Avenger
5(61%)4(11%)3(22%)2(6%)1(0%)
4.3
18 reviews
Write a review
See all Avengers for sale
List Price Range
$4,500 - $5,000
Used Avenger for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Love it!

dba22, 03/10/2011
24 of 25 people found this review helpful

I just bought a leftover 2010 Avenger on 2/22/11. I looked at all the cars in the class, Malibu, Altima, Fusion, Camry, Accord - but I kept coming back to the Avenger. This car was by far the best value! All the "professional" reviews seem to hate on the Avenger, but I don't know why. This car has it all: looks, features, great mileage, plenty of room. I could not be happier with my decision. I got a new car with great warranty for the price of used. Everyone that has seen and ridden in the Avenger can't believe what a great little car this is. Definately worth a look if your in the market for a midsize car.

Report Abuse

Solid and Reliable.Love the simplicity of this car

Jon, 06/18/2017
Express 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

It's not Japanese or European so naturally Edmunds didn't like the Avenger. I have enjoyed the ride, simplicity and overall reliability of this car. I have 180,000 miles on my car and not a days problem with it. I travel 120 miles a day and it is solid as a rock with no rattles. The sound system is amazing and the uconnect is awesome. To me this was Chryslers hidden gem that was overlooked because of the problems with the early stratus and Sebring models from the late 90s and early 2000s. I have the 2.4 4 cylinder which is a good engine. Not a power horse but adequate. This car has been a good value and one of my favorite cars I have owned.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Love It!

cj2188, 10/28/2010
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I bought my brand new R/T Avenger a few weeks ago and I love it! I test drove so many vehicles before this one and nothing else compared to it overall (Mustang, Camry, Altima, Impala, G6 etc.) i also used to have a 300 Touring which i didn't like anywhere as much as I do this car. It drives great, has good inside space, great sound system and touch Screen with all the features that i haven't seen in any other cars and it gets great gas mileage. Of course performance-wise your not gonna match a V6 or V8 but if you wanted something fast you wouldn't be considering a 4- cylinder in the first place.

Report Abuse

This has been a great car for me.

April, 01/24/2018
SXT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I have almost 200,000 miles on my Avenger and have had very few repairs.

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Loving it so far

trish, 10/17/2010
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I was getting tired of driving my truck for commuting so I wanted a nice family car. They kept showing me the Altima and I hated that, then the charger, but I felt it was too big. Then I saw the avenger. I loved it. Have had it a while now and I have no complaints. Totally made the right choice. Not sure why it got such bad reviews, especially when compared to an altima, had one, those things poor.Overall very pleased

Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Avengers for sale

Related Used 2010 Dodge Avenger info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles