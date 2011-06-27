Estimated values
1995 Dodge Avenger Highline 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$555
|$1,262
|$1,643
|Clean
|$490
|$1,118
|$1,456
|Average
|$360
|$829
|$1,081
|Rough
|$231
|$540
|$706
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Avenger ES 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$673
|$1,302
|$1,643
|Clean
|$594
|$1,153
|$1,456
|Average
|$437
|$855
|$1,081
|Rough
|$280
|$557
|$706