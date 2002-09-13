Used 1995 Dodge Avenger for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet Doral - Miami / Florida

Black; Premium Cloth Bucket Seats Bright White Clearcoat Engine: 2.4L I4 Pzev 16V Dual Vvt Manufacturer's Statement Of Origin Quick Order Package 25Y Se Tires: P225/55R17 Bsw As Touring Transmission: 4-Speed Automatic Vlp Wheels: 17" X 6.5" Steel This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Save money at the pump with this fuel-sipping Dodge Avenger. Previous service records are included, making this Dodge Avenger extra special. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. More information about the 2014 Dodge Avenger: For a mid-sized sedan, the Avenger stands out in two ways: aggressive, sporty styling, borrowed from the Dodge Charger, and fuel economy, for which it is estimated at 30 mpg on the highway. The Avenger's interior features nice materials and is quieter than in years past, and its upgraded styling and quality make it a viable alternative in a crowded small car market. This model sets itself apart with Handsome, sporty styling, safety, long list of high-tech options, and powerful V6 engine All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Dodge Avenger SE with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1C3CDZAB7EN225567

Stock: EN225567

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-22-2020