Used 1995 Dodge Avenger ES Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/416.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque161 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Measurements
Height53.0 in.
Wheel base103.7 in.
Length187.2 in.
Width68.5 in.
Curb weight2822 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Gray Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Black
  • Medium Blue-Gray
  • Silver Mist
  • WildBerry Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Green Pearl Metallic
  • Char-Gold
