Used 1995 Dodge Avenger Consumer Reviews

Trans is garbage dispickle , 09/13/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Trans problems - wheel bearings - tie rods - sway bar - radiator probs - fuel pump probs - total mess, don't waste your money

I want to scream fink , 07/22/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I love this car. It's exactly what I wanted, until I bought it. Ever since I got this car, I've had nothing but problems with it. Tires, brake, fuel pump, sensors, and now there's something wrong with the transmisson. It never goes into gears and it eats gas like crazy! However, when it does work, I love it.

avenger mamagem , 05/14/2003 1 of 2 people found this review helpful Its a very good car. Its fun to drive it makes sense and is reliable.

Good car so far Justininflorida , 10/08/2003 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I have a 4cyl 5 speed avenger and have not heard the 4cyl having all the problems the V6 has. The car looks great inside and out and is very fun to drive. It could use more power, although the 4cyl with the 5 speed stick is a tick faster than the V6, which are all automatics. Overall I love the car although I wish a little more attention was paid to durability.