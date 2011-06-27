Used 1995 Dodge Avenger Consumer Reviews
Trans is garbage
Trans problems - wheel bearings - tie rods - sway bar - radiator probs - fuel pump probs - total mess, don't waste your money
I want to scream
I love this car. It's exactly what I wanted, until I bought it. Ever since I got this car, I've had nothing but problems with it. Tires, brake, fuel pump, sensors, and now there's something wrong with the transmisson. It never goes into gears and it eats gas like crazy! However, when it does work, I love it.
avenger
Its a very good car. Its fun to drive it makes sense and is reliable.
Good car so far
I have a 4cyl 5 speed avenger and have not heard the 4cyl having all the problems the V6 has. The car looks great inside and out and is very fun to drive. It could use more power, although the 4cyl with the 5 speed stick is a tick faster than the V6, which are all automatics. Overall I love the car although I wish a little more attention was paid to durability.
good car
I have this car about a year and when we bought it the motor was shot and it did not run so we went and bought a new morto and put it in and i have only had a couple little things go wrong i had to change the brakes in the alot, I hade one tran seal brake on me bu other than change the oil and check the fluids i have dorve this car to alot of different states and she still going you would be happy if you bought the attract attetion to your self
