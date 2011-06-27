  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Avenger
  4. Used 1995 Dodge Avenger
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1995 Dodge Avenger Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 Avenger
5(47%)4(33%)3(20%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
15 reviews
Write a review
See all Avengers for sale
List Price Estimate
$787 - $1,832
Used Avenger for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Trans is garbage

dispickle, 09/13/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Trans problems - wheel bearings - tie rods - sway bar - radiator probs - fuel pump probs - total mess, don't waste your money

Report Abuse

I want to scream

fink, 07/22/2006
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I love this car. It's exactly what I wanted, until I bought it. Ever since I got this car, I've had nothing but problems with it. Tires, brake, fuel pump, sensors, and now there's something wrong with the transmisson. It never goes into gears and it eats gas like crazy! However, when it does work, I love it.

Report Abuse

avenger

mamagem, 05/14/2003
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Its a very good car. Its fun to drive it makes sense and is reliable.

Report Abuse

Good car so far

Justininflorida, 10/08/2003
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have a 4cyl 5 speed avenger and have not heard the 4cyl having all the problems the V6 has. The car looks great inside and out and is very fun to drive. It could use more power, although the 4cyl with the 5 speed stick is a tick faster than the V6, which are all automatics. Overall I love the car although I wish a little more attention was paid to durability.

Report Abuse

good car

bkr2010, 03/20/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have this car about a year and when we bought it the motor was shot and it did not run so we went and bought a new morto and put it in and i have only had a couple little things go wrong i had to change the brakes in the alot, I hade one tran seal brake on me bu other than change the oil and check the fluids i have dorve this car to alot of different states and she still going you would be happy if you bought the attract attetion to your self

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Avengers for sale

Related Used 1995 Dodge Avenger info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles