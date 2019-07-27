Eric von Schledorn Ford
New Truck Purchase
by 07/27/2019on
The family orientated atmosphere, feeling welcome and no pressure to buy. Our sales person, Jon De Master, was AWESOME! Jon went above and beyond-staying in touch by phone and email. Jon has excellent people skills, knows his vehicles inside and out, helped us set up all the high tech accessories to fit our needs and actually offered to make a house call if needed.
Sales professionalism at its finest!
by 06/03/2019on
Seamless and flawless! Jon kept me informed of delivery date, and got truck in my hands the day it arrived at dealership! I couldnt be happier with the purchase from start to finish!
Great all around dealership...
by 05/31/2019on
Salesman was very knowledgeable and great to work with. Pretty much everyone there was nice, friendly and great to work with. Plus very nice facilities.
Buying a new car
by 02/19/2019on
Everyone was friendly and professional. They knew their jobs and they did them with a genuine, friendly attitude. It was a pleasant experience.
Love my new Expedition EL Platinum
by 12/29/2015on
Jon's knowledge of Ford vehicles and his obvious honesty. I felt like the entire team at Eric V.S. was looking for me to get what I wanted and needed. Thank you!
Remember old-fashioned, look-you-in-the-eye honesty in a car dealership?
by 01/30/2009on
I had almost forgotten myself, but I can tell you it's still alive and well in Random Lake, Wisconsin. I found EVS' listing for a 2008 Ford Escape on Autotrader. Price was VERY competitive for a 15.000 mile, 9 month-old former rental. We made a deal over the phone including a fair valuation of my trade. The next day, I drove two hours North from the Chicago suburbs to Random Lake. The Escape was EXACTLY as described, perfectly clean and ready to go. I met the sales guy I'd dealt with as well as several other dealership people, including the owner and his son, all of whom were pleasant, unpretentious and happy to chat. They checked out my trade and proclaimed it accurate as I'd described. In about an hour's time, all the paperwork and such was complete, and I was off. This was as hassle-free and pleasant a car-buying experience as I've ever had, and that includes the time I purchased a car nearly four times as expensive as thew Escape. Hard to beat dealing with the people whose name's on the door, especially when they are first-rate human beings.
