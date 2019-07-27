4.8 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I had almost forgotten myself, but I can tell you it's still alive and well in Random Lake, Wisconsin. I found EVS' listing for a 2008 Ford Escape on Autotrader. Price was VERY competitive for a 15.000 mile, 9 month-old former rental. We made a deal over the phone including a fair valuation of my trade. The next day, I drove two hours North from the Chicago suburbs to Random Lake. The Escape was EXACTLY as described, perfectly clean and ready to go. I met the sales guy I'd dealt with as well as several other dealership people, including the owner and his son, all of whom were pleasant, unpretentious and happy to chat. They checked out my trade and proclaimed it accurate as I'd described. In about an hour's time, all the paperwork and such was complete, and I was off. This was as hassle-free and pleasant a car-buying experience as I've ever had, and that includes the time I purchased a car nearly four times as expensive as thew Escape. Hard to beat dealing with the people whose name's on the door, especially when they are first-rate human beings. Read more