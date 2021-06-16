Skip to main content
Holz Motors

Visit dealer’s website 
5961 S 108th Pl, Hales Corners, WI 53130
Call Dealer
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Holz Motors

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(43)
Recommend: Yes (3) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2021 Corvette

by Cschultz on 06/16/2021

Excellent! Darlene and Lisa made my purchase even better!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
43 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Holz Motors

by MarkJames on 03/04/2021

Always an exceptional experience. Best quality, price and service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Recall repairs

by none used on 12/05/2020

Always professional and accurate

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Beautiful new truck!!

by DPWolf22 on 06/07/2016

Everything went extremely smooth. I was in the market for a truck and I had a very specific trim and options package in mind. Todd worked extremely hard and fast to find exactly what I wanted!! I couldn't be happier with the truck I took home! Excellent work! Extremely satisfied customer!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Brandon Sandoval- excellent customer service!

by JeffBudzisz on 04/18/2016

After shopping around, I finally purchased a 2016 Chevy Cruze from Holz. From the perspective of the customer, I truly felt that the dealership was genuinely concerned about My best interest, not theirs. I stopped at the Honda dealer down the road and they just wanted to SELL ME a car. Brandon took the time to understand what was important to me and went about and beyond to accommodate me and make it happen. Thanks Brandon, and the rest of the Holz team!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Very Attentive Service

by swmusic on 11/12/2014

I was a "walk-in" on a weekday morning. I was having some tire noise since my tires had been rotated two weeks previously at Holz. The service tech, Chris, took a test ride with me and confirmed the noise. They were able to check out the problem in the afternoon and determined that it was worn areas on the inside of my front tires. There was no charge for them to do this, which was very much appreciated! Naturally, I need new tires!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

experience

by davet001 on 11/02/2014

I had a really good experience at Holz from the time I got there to the time I drove my new truck home. Mark Best is friendly, easy to talk to, very informative, and even made me laugh a few times. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

INREGRITY AND HONESTY BY DEALER SERVICE ADVISOR

by Bob1958 on 11/01/2014

The integrity of Chris - Service advisor was much appreciated as he stated after checking car battery that replacement was not needed - as stated by a AAA service tech after jump start that I needed new battery due to on dead cell and tried selling me a new one. Current car battery was replaced March 1st, 2012.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Recall Service work

by rjsobiech on 11/01/2014

I came in for the recall, they allowed me to schedule a month in advance and they were great when I had a scheduling problem and moved my appointment for later in the day!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service at Holz Motors

by Jimfl on 10/31/2014

I had a very good experience. They took my car on time and finished in the time promised. They were efficient and professional. The waiting area is wonderful. I appreciated the car wash!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Holz Rocks

by Camaro1111 on 10/31/2014

Very professional, courteous, friendly staff and excellent servicing of my vehicle in a timely manner. Everything up to my expectations.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Stopped by for a recall fix and enjoyed the experience

by Z28_Conv on 10/31/2014

Service Tech was fantastic and personable (not just a person collecting a paycheck). Also enjoyed hanging out in parts dept (made a purchase there also)...Loved the conversation with parts guy about the big block on display.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New truck purchase.

by BobandJoanne on 10/30/2014

We purchased a new Silverado pickup and traded in our use GMC pickup. We were very pleased with the purchase price and trade-in allowance. Our salesman, Ron Barber was very helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Amazing staff and service.

by RIXKRU23 on 10/03/2014

Not being notified about the parts coming from Chicago was in. There was other things I wanted to have done there and was told it couldn't be done. (Change out the rims) Everyone is very warm and helpful. I felt at ease. If I had the experince to work with the employees like you have would be a great team to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Dealership!!

by Erica001 on 09/29/2014

Edgar is a FANTASTIC salesman!!! He answered all of my questions and took the time to make sure I understood everything. Some sales people can be pushy and intimidating, which makes shopping for vehicles unpleasant. But His knowledge and kindness made, made my purchase, a wonderful experience!! I'm loving my new Silverado too!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Cruze experience

by Pokster on 09/24/2014

Jake was a awesome sales consultant and was able to find me the car I want in the colors I wanted. Will be back to buy another car from him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

review

by Nickole1977 on 09/19/2014

I came in to get an oilchange and to get air put in my tire. Found out there was a nail in the tire and it was patched up.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Holz Chevrolet Service

by Bbillbb on 09/17/2014

My 3,000 mile service was reasonably priced and completed in a professional and timely manner. I have not had a problem with Holz service since my first service appointment in 1999.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happy with Holz!

by K_Rick on 09/14/2014

Everyone at Holz was very friendly and helpful to me and my family and made our new vehicle purchase process headache free. It is already asked above but I have and will continue to recommended Holz to others.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service High Quality Mechanics

by DougEdwards601 on 09/12/2014

DAVE AND JIM OVER AT THE BODY SHOP ARE GREAT. THE MECHANICS ARE VERY WELL SKILLED. I HAVE USED THEM IN THE PAST...... AND WILL CONTINUE TO DO SO

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Carol F

by Dymcaf14 on 09/10/2014

My car was recalled. I brought it in. They checked it, all was good. Car was washed, and I was on my way in 45min.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
218 cars in stock
58 new79 used81 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited
Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited
16 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

