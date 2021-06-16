Holz Motors
Customer Reviews of Holz Motors
2021 Corvette
by 06/16/2021on
Excellent! Darlene and Lisa made my purchase even better!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2021 Corvette
by 06/16/2021on
Excellent! Darlene and Lisa made my purchase even better!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Holz Motors
by 03/04/2021on
Always an exceptional experience. Best quality, price and service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Recall repairs
by 12/05/2020on
Always professional and accurate
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Beautiful new truck!!
by 06/07/2016on
Everything went extremely smooth. I was in the market for a truck and I had a very specific trim and options package in mind. Todd worked extremely hard and fast to find exactly what I wanted!! I couldn't be happier with the truck I took home! Excellent work! Extremely satisfied customer!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Brandon Sandoval- excellent customer service!
by 04/18/2016on
After shopping around, I finally purchased a 2016 Chevy Cruze from Holz. From the perspective of the customer, I truly felt that the dealership was genuinely concerned about My best interest, not theirs. I stopped at the Honda dealer down the road and they just wanted to SELL ME a car. Brandon took the time to understand what was important to me and went about and beyond to accommodate me and make it happen. Thanks Brandon, and the rest of the Holz team!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Very Attentive Service
by 11/12/2014on
I was a "walk-in" on a weekday morning. I was having some tire noise since my tires had been rotated two weeks previously at Holz. The service tech, Chris, took a test ride with me and confirmed the noise. They were able to check out the problem in the afternoon and determined that it was worn areas on the inside of my front tires. There was no charge for them to do this, which was very much appreciated! Naturally, I need new tires!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
experience
by 11/02/2014on
I had a really good experience at Holz from the time I got there to the time I drove my new truck home. Mark Best is friendly, easy to talk to, very informative, and even made me laugh a few times. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
INREGRITY AND HONESTY BY DEALER SERVICE ADVISOR
by 11/01/2014on
The integrity of Chris - Service advisor was much appreciated as he stated after checking car battery that replacement was not needed - as stated by a AAA service tech after jump start that I needed new battery due to on dead cell and tried selling me a new one. Current car battery was replaced March 1st, 2012.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Recall Service work
by 11/01/2014on
I came in for the recall, they allowed me to schedule a month in advance and they were great when I had a scheduling problem and moved my appointment for later in the day!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service at Holz Motors
by 10/31/2014on
I had a very good experience. They took my car on time and finished in the time promised. They were efficient and professional. The waiting area is wonderful. I appreciated the car wash!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Holz Rocks
by 10/31/2014on
Very professional, courteous, friendly staff and excellent servicing of my vehicle in a timely manner. Everything up to my expectations.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Stopped by for a recall fix and enjoyed the experience
by 10/31/2014on
Service Tech was fantastic and personable (not just a person collecting a paycheck). Also enjoyed hanging out in parts dept (made a purchase there also)...Loved the conversation with parts guy about the big block on display.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
New truck purchase.
by 10/30/2014on
We purchased a new Silverado pickup and traded in our use GMC pickup. We were very pleased with the purchase price and trade-in allowance. Our salesman, Ron Barber was very helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Amazing staff and service.
by 10/03/2014on
Not being notified about the parts coming from Chicago was in. There was other things I wanted to have done there and was told it couldn't be done. (Change out the rims) Everyone is very warm and helpful. I felt at ease. If I had the experince to work with the employees like you have would be a great team to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Dealership!!
by 09/29/2014on
Edgar is a FANTASTIC salesman!!! He answered all of my questions and took the time to make sure I understood everything. Some sales people can be pushy and intimidating, which makes shopping for vehicles unpleasant. But His knowledge and kindness made, made my purchase, a wonderful experience!! I'm loving my new Silverado too!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Cruze experience
by 09/24/2014on
Jake was a awesome sales consultant and was able to find me the car I want in the colors I wanted. Will be back to buy another car from him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
review
by 09/19/2014on
I came in to get an oilchange and to get air put in my tire. Found out there was a nail in the tire and it was patched up.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Holz Chevrolet Service
by 09/17/2014on
My 3,000 mile service was reasonably priced and completed in a professional and timely manner. I have not had a problem with Holz service since my first service appointment in 1999.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Happy with Holz!
by 09/14/2014on
Everyone at Holz was very friendly and helpful to me and my family and made our new vehicle purchase process headache free. It is already asked above but I have and will continue to recommended Holz to others.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service High Quality Mechanics
by 09/12/2014on
DAVE AND JIM OVER AT THE BODY SHOP ARE GREAT. THE MECHANICS ARE VERY WELL SKILLED. I HAVE USED THEM IN THE PAST...... AND WILL CONTINUE TO DO SO
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Carol F
by 09/10/2014on
My car was recalled. I brought it in. They checked it, all was good. Car was washed, and I was on my way in 45min.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments