Customer Reviews of Midway Ford all sales Reviews service Reviews 4.4 Overall Rating (5)
Recommend: Yes (
4) No ( 1) service Rating
The customer service team was extremely professional and friendly.
Could not have ask for better treatment.
The work was for a recall and the whole experience was awesome!
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating
by
on redskins 04/08/2019
Very disappointed in a series of issues with wheels and brakes. Spent a bundle over the course of 10-12 weeks. Last visit were told to bring truck in, dropped off Thursday night, and you did not look at the truck til Wednesday.
Recommend this dealer? No Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
by
on JWALouie 04/06/2019
The team at the Midway Ford Service Department.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
by
on steveforman 04/02/2019
Went for a scheduled oil change and tire rotation
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
by
on Tsdailey61 04/01/2019
Great, Friendly Experience
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
by
on screwed10 03/11/2014
These [non-permissible content removed] always trade ectra low & then sell your trade they said was worth less than you owed for 8000 more than they low ball you...even on ones that they serviced from brand new that you bought from them a year or two ago...buyers beware, you will be sorry...
Recommend this dealer? No Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
by
on _pimp_my_ride_ 12/10/2010
Asked for quote on a new car. No quote provided... just the come-on from a sales guy.
Next!
Recommend this dealer? No Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable