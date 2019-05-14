Midway Ford

Visit dealer’s website 
201 Orchard Park Rd, Hurricane, WV 25526
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Midway Ford

4.4
Overall Rating
(5)
Recommend: Yes (4) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
service Rating

Foster Davidson, owner

by petedav on 05/14/2019

The customer service team was extremely professional and friendly. Could not have ask for better treatment. The work was for a recall and the whole experience was awesome!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
7 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Foster Davidson, owner

by petedav on 05/14/2019

The customer service team was extremely professional and friendly. Could not have ask for better treatment. The work was for a recall and the whole experience was awesome!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

third visit in 3 months

by redskins on 04/08/2019

Very disappointed in a series of issues with wheels and brakes. Spent a bundle over the course of 10-12 weeks. Last visit were told to bring truck in, dropped off Thursday night, and you did not look at the truck til Wednesday.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Midway Ford Service Department

by JWALouie on 04/06/2019

The team at the Midway Ford Service Department.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Midway Ford

by steveforman on 04/02/2019

Went for a scheduled oil change and tire rotation

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Ford F150

by Tsdailey61 on 04/01/2019

Great, Friendly Experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

BUYERS BEWARE... YOU WILL BE SORRY...

by screwed10 on 03/11/2014

These [non-permissible content removed] always trade ectra low & then sell your trade they said was worth less than you owed for 8000 more than they low ball you...even on ones that they serviced from brand new that you bought from them a year or two ago...buyers beware, you will be sorry...

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

They don't do internet sales

by _pimp_my_ride_ on 12/10/2010

Asked for quote on a new car. No quote provided... just the come-on from a sales guy. Next!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
63 cars in stock
46 new17 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
16 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
10 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Explorer
Ford Explorer
5 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes