1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I'll first say that a 1-star review is being very generous. Do not do any business with Astorg Auto. This was the worst experience ever, with the dealership doing some very questionable and unethical business practices. I'm from CA and am moving to Cincinnati, so I decided to buy a Jeep from Astorg Auto. They had a Jeep in stock I liked and I could drive it back to OH (about a 3 hour drive) - even though I wasn't going to move out there for another month, I made plans to store it with a relative out there until my move was permanent. Prior to flying out there (which I was only doing to take possession of the Jeep), I had countless phone conversations, text exchanges and email chains with the salesman, sales manager (Ron), finance manager (Keith) and GM (Brian) of the dealership. Understanding my situation was unique, I wanted to confirm with the dealership that they could do the deal, being that I lived out of state and didn't have an address yet in OH. Keith assured me - on multiple occasions - everything was good to go. Whether I wanted to register the Jeep in CA or in OH, he had a plan and a way to make things work. He said there were no problems and to come on out. At my own expense, of course, I took a redeye from the Bay Area to WV, drove 3.5 hours from the Cincinnati airport to the dealership and arrived there about 10 a.m. on a Saturday morning. And this is when the problems started... For brevity, here are the highlights: - Keith asked if I can go back to the bank and increase the amount financed since they couldn't take a debit/credit card for a deposit larger than $2500. Keith started calling my bank (for what I'm not totally sure, I presume it was asking them to increase my loan amount. This is not ethical or normal) - Once Keith started raising issues and red flags (I was an out-of-state buyer, didn't have a local address, etc., my bank then decided to cancel my approved loan and then asked me for more information). - Ron then stepped in and said I couldn't leave with the Jeep because it was getting to be end of day on a Saturday and they need to dig into this more on Monday. I obviously wasn't happy and then I left - empty handed - after spending a couple thousand dollars on airfare, a rental car, hotel stays and other incidentals. - A few days later, Brian got involved. He acknowledged I was given bad information by his finance manager, Keith, and the dealership shouldn't have sold the car to me since I'm out of area (again, would have been nice to know before I flew out). I said the dealership needs to reimburse me for part of my expenses, since I flew out based on information his dealership provided. He said he'd see what he could do to help me out. - Brian said he talked to my bank and said if I was able to provide them with additional documents (which were only needed because the dealership gave me bad info and started calling my bank), they can probably get the deal done. I said fine, getting the information is no problem. However, before getting the information, I wanted to confirm that the dealership could ship the Jeep to Cincinnati - I wasn't going to waste another 7-hour roundtrip drive picking it up. I follow this up in an email to Brian, he ignored my message. So the following day, I emailed him again and said to cancel everything, this has been a mess from the start. He ignored that email. I emailed him once again a week later. He ignored that email. So then I called him. I demanded my $2500 deposit back and then asked again to reimburse me for some of the money I spent getting to his dealership. He said "we're not going to help you with that." Every interaction with the GM, sales manager and finance manager were filled with either misrepresentations, contradictory statements or misleading claims. The dealership won't stand behind what they say, and despite admitting they were in the wrong, they refuse to make the situation right. AVOID THIS DEALERSHIP AT ALL COSTS Read more