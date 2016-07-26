Skip to main content
Astorg Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

1501 7th St, Parkersburg, WV 26101
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2016 Jeep Wrangler

by shawnadelong on 07/26/2016

Came in one afternoon without high expectations...however when Josh walked up and made everything so simple, I couldn't help but drive off in my Jeep a few hours later. I had already decided what I wanted for the most part, Josh was able help with the the few things that I was a bit indecisive on. The entire process was easy and painless and the entire staff was friendly and welcoming. My 10 year old son was with me and is still telling people "how cool everyone there is!" Thanks Josh for taking care of all my needs and making my sleep deprived shopping experience a pleasurable one!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2010 Dodge Ram

by ndcingraham on 07/25/2016

Jeff Berdine was about to hook me up with the exact truck I was wanting and aslo was very helpful when I finishing up paper work by entertaining my two kids.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by BGoertler on 03/23/2016

Bob helped us while we purchased our Jeep Grand Cherokee this past weekend. He was so patient and easy to work with. The car buying process was not at all intimidating buying from Astorg. What a great experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great buying experience

by Gregyoung on 03/14/2016

The staff at Astros went above and beyond to locate and deliver the vehicle we were looking for. Great buying experience thank you Roger I will be in touch when I'm ready to buy again

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very happy with my experiance

by BeauJames7 on 03/04/2016

I bought a 2012 dodge ram on the 18th of February. I dealt with Bob Gerichten he was very professional and was very helpful through the whole process. I will be going back to him for my next vehical.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service

by rgraney818 on 02/24/2016

I recently just purchased a truck from Astorg. I was always greeted as soon as I walked into the door. I had the pleasure of dealing with Roger Taylor. He was extremely helpful. He gave me the information I needed to make my decision and didn't rush me into making any decisions. 5 stars.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding

by Wvfoods on 12/19/2015

Jason Jacobsen was very helpful when it was time for me to purchase a vehicle for my business!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
