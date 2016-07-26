Astorg Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
Customer Reviews of Astorg Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
2016 Jeep Wrangler
by 07/26/2016on
Came in one afternoon without high expectations...however when Josh walked up and made everything so simple, I couldn't help but drive off in my Jeep a few hours later. I had already decided what I wanted for the most part, Josh was able help with the the few things that I was a bit indecisive on. The entire process was easy and painless and the entire staff was friendly and welcoming. My 10 year old son was with me and is still telling people "how cool everyone there is!" Thanks Josh for taking care of all my needs and making my sleep deprived shopping experience a pleasurable one!
2010 Dodge Ram
by 07/25/2016on
Jeff Berdine was about to hook me up with the exact truck I was wanting and aslo was very helpful when I finishing up paper work by entertaining my two kids.
Great Experience
by 03/23/2016on
Bob helped us while we purchased our Jeep Grand Cherokee this past weekend. He was so patient and easy to work with. The car buying process was not at all intimidating buying from Astorg. What a great experience!
Great buying experience
by 03/14/2016on
The staff at Astros went above and beyond to locate and deliver the vehicle we were looking for. Great buying experience thank you Roger I will be in touch when I'm ready to buy again
Very happy with my experiance
by 03/04/2016on
I bought a 2012 dodge ram on the 18th of February. I dealt with Bob Gerichten he was very professional and was very helpful through the whole process. I will be going back to him for my next vehical.
Great service
by 02/24/2016on
I recently just purchased a truck from Astorg. I was always greeted as soon as I walked into the door. I had the pleasure of dealing with Roger Taylor. He was extremely helpful. He gave me the information I needed to make my decision and didn't rush me into making any decisions. 5 stars.
Outstanding
by 12/19/2015on
Jason Jacobsen was very helpful when it was time for me to purchase a vehicle for my business!!