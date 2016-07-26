5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Came in one afternoon without high expectations...however when Josh walked up and made everything so simple, I couldn't help but drive off in my Jeep a few hours later. I had already decided what I wanted for the most part, Josh was able help with the the few things that I was a bit indecisive on. The entire process was easy and painless and the entire staff was friendly and welcoming. My 10 year old son was with me and is still telling people "how cool everyone there is!" Thanks Josh for taking care of all my needs and making my sleep deprived shopping experience a pleasurable one! Read more