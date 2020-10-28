McClinton Chevrolet

1325 7th St, Parkersburg, WV 26101
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of McClinton Chevrolet

5.0
Overall Rating
(12)
Recommend: Yes (12) No (0)
sales Rating

2020 Outlander Purchase

by Brandie on 10/28/2020

Communication, friendliness and knowledge of all staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Mrs. Toby J. Amos

by Toby on 10/17/2020

The friendly attitude of everyone I came in contact with. No pushy overbearing big feeling salesmen!!! I was treated very well in the trade/buying process. I am very satisfied with the whole experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

A Day at McClinton Chevrolet.

by Bradley on 09/25/2020

Very pleasant experience. Mr. Scott Morehead is an excellent asset to this business, and he presents himself in a very professional manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Mr Mike Foutty

by Michael on 09/20/2020

Greg is definitely one of the best service staff but they all are, he goes completely out of his way to make your appointment there is as pleasant and not stressful as can be.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Friendly, Professional, Sales Department

by Catherine on 09/17/2020

Ed "Moore" was very professional, friendly, and helpful. I loved that the prices are on the vehicles and they show you what they paid. No one pressured me, it was a stress free visit. I was driving home with our new truck in less than 2 hours. It would have been faster if my insurance company answered the phone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

McClinton

by Gary on 09/04/2020

Honest,professional and good character.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Bought truck

by Larry on 09/02/2020

very friendly and Matt was very friendly and made us feel at home

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excellent service

by Alex on 09/01/2020

Very friendly and no messing around. Everything is right to the point.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

McClinton Chevrolet

by Margaret on 08/26/2020

Matt was very knowledgeable about the car we bought. He got the Bluetooth all set up, went through everything on the dashboard. Scott, in finance, went over all the extra protection plans but was not pushy. Overall, it was a great experience purchasing my Nissan Pathfinder.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Wonderful experience buying my new car

by Joyce on 08/02/2020

My salesman Tim Flores went above and beyond with his knowledge and help in obtaining the car that I wanted. He kept me informed via email and phone calls. I really was very pleased with the whole buying process due to Mr Flores. I felt that he really cared that I was satisfied with my new Chevy Equinox . I would definitely buy another vehicle from McClintons.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

To get the best, go to the best!

by Ashley on 07/17/2020

They made my whole experience easy! Test drove the vehicle, they got it detailed to perfection, and worked with my bank so that I didn’t have to do any of the footwork!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Ron Fluharty

by Ronald f on 07/02/2020

I was pleased with the people. Would have liked to get more for my trade in but who wouldn’t.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Buyer beware of used cars...

by research101 on 11/23/2013

If you are considering a used car from this dealer, be aware of potential misrepresentation. We found a great looking car on line and enlarged the many photos provided. As we were out of state and hundreds of miles away, we requested additional photos based on the seller's verbal comments. We were assured the car was in fantastic shape, no visible marks, etc. In fact, the dealer posted these comments about the vehicle: The paint on this car has no serious defects, blemishes, scratches or scrapes, and The interior of this (car) has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. As soon as we examined the vehicle, there were over a dozen very visible deep scratches permeating the paint around all exterior areas of the vehicle. For a 2012 vehicle, understandably there might be a couple of minor scratches. The key word describing the exterior, we were later told by the general manager, was 'serious'. Obviously the word has very different connotations... As far as the interior, there were brown specs of 'who knows what' on the roof lining, and would never pass for a brand new vehicle. We were expecting the dealership to offer some compensation, but after discussions with the sales personnel and general manager about the portrayal verbally and on-line, the GM informed us they would offer nothing additionally, and it was take it or leave it as-is. We had not mentioned that we had a certified bank check for the list price. Consumers should be aware that dealers tend to make good profits based on the mark up on trade-ins, even if leeway is given. Unfortunately the general manager would do nothing to compensate for their misrepresentation and non-disclosures in order to maintain a positive reputation with potential customers. We had not only spent our time, but hundreds of dollars between gas and hotel accommodations. Interestingly, the price has now dropped over $430 since our visit, which is a strange mode of operation. The employees all reiterate about how long the company has been in business; but that doesn't matter to most people  it is honesty and treatment of customers, along with standing behind your company and what they are selling, that makes people return  favorable experiences. Presumably the owner did not treat customers the way we were, or rest assured, likely wouldn't be in business. Based on our first (and last) experience, be aware that what you read is not always what you get here as far as used vehicles, and there are too many places deserving of your business.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
