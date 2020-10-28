sales Rating

If you are considering a used car from this dealer, be aware of potential misrepresentation. We found a great looking car on line and enlarged the many photos provided. As we were out of state and hundreds of miles away, we requested additional photos based on the seller's verbal comments. We were assured the car was in fantastic shape, no visible marks, etc. In fact, the dealer posted these comments about the vehicle: The paint on this car has no serious defects, blemishes, scratches or scrapes, and The interior of this (car) has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. As soon as we examined the vehicle, there were over a dozen very visible deep scratches permeating the paint around all exterior areas of the vehicle. For a 2012 vehicle, understandably there might be a couple of minor scratches. The key word describing the exterior, we were later told by the general manager, was 'serious'. Obviously the word has very different connotations... As far as the interior, there were brown specs of 'who knows what' on the roof lining, and would never pass for a brand new vehicle. We were expecting the dealership to offer some compensation, but after discussions with the sales personnel and general manager about the portrayal verbally and on-line, the GM informed us they would offer nothing additionally, and it was take it or leave it as-is. We had not mentioned that we had a certified bank check for the list price. Consumers should be aware that dealers tend to make good profits based on the mark up on trade-ins, even if leeway is given. Unfortunately the general manager would do nothing to compensate for their misrepresentation and non-disclosures in order to maintain a positive reputation with potential customers. We had not only spent our time, but hundreds of dollars between gas and hotel accommodations. Interestingly, the price has now dropped over $430 since our visit, which is a strange mode of operation. The employees all reiterate about how long the company has been in business; but that doesn't matter to most people  it is honesty and treatment of customers, along with standing behind your company and what they are selling, that makes people return  favorable experiences. Presumably the owner did not treat customers the way we were, or rest assured, likely wouldn't be in business. Based on our first (and last) experience, be aware that what you read is not always what you get here as far as used vehicles, and there are too many places deserving of your business. Read more