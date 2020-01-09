Customer Reviews of Rairdon's Dodge Chrysler Jeep of Kirkland
Extremely poor Customer Service
by 09/01/2020on
Unresponsive, unprofessional staff, I had to currently escalate a problem to an FCA inspector to have an issue resolved on my Grand Cherokee Trackhawk (a $100.000 car where you would expect a bit better service). No communication, if you do not buy a car from them you are out of luck. Stay Away.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
horrible customer service and lies
by 01/29/2020on
I purchased a New 2018 Jeep Trackhawk about 7 months ago. My passenger headlight went out so I contacted the service dept to schedule a appointment. My new Jeep has 3500 miles on it so it seemed odd the bulb went out that fast. They did not have any loaner cars available which was a drag because not only do I work full time but I have 2 kids at the age of 3 and 5 so it was not convenient to work around this. It was not safe for me to drive at night due to one headlight being out but my main concern other than being illegal was the safety of my 2 kids. I dropped it off at Kirkland the next day and went back to work. Around 5pm I received a call back that they found the headlight assembly needed to be replaced but the part was on "back order" and they were putting back together my car and to pick it up.. I stressed to the advisor who called me that would not work due to the safety and that I needed a loaner car. He then advised me that " they do not give loaner cars to customers whos parts are on back order", he explained they did not have a time frame and so could not accommodate a loaner. If it was any other issue not related to driving illegally or the safety of my life and my children's life I would understand. I was upset but picked up my car. When I picked it up they gave me a work order that stated the part was on back order and I was not charged. Not knowing how long the part would be and the fact I couldn't drive my car at night I called the Attorney General office to explain the details and see what needed to happen since It was a safety issue and a new car. She explained that I needed to bring it to another dealership and if they also could not resolve it and I had it in writing the part was on back order I could then ask Jeep to either replace or buy back the Jeep. I called Jeep corporate to start a former complaint as well as I was told to by Attorney General. Frustrated and confused I called the Jeep Monroe store. I spoke with their service department and explained the circumstances and requested a appointment so I could move forward with the process of getting this car replaced through WA Lemon law. The advisor told me he would make some calls and get back to me. Within the hour I got a call back and explained the part was "not on back order" and they could get me in asap they had to order the head light assembly. They also told me they would be happy to give me a loaner car while I waited. Within two business days I got a call the part was in and dropped it off. In less than 4 hours it was ready and I picked it up. I was told the "bumper" was missing a few screws but they replaced them for me. Being the jeep was new this was from when Kirkland "put back together" my car after they first looked at it. I was happy to get my car fixed and be able to drive it again safely. I emailed one of the advisors that gave me his card when I was leaving to complain and explain the disappointment in their customer service. No one ever called be back. I was then waiting on the survey they send so that I could give my input on the situation but of course I never received one. Its obvious they deliberately changed my email or did not send me one because they knew I would not give them all "100's". Not only was this the worst experience I have ever dealt with ( Kirkland service ) I literally lost thousands of dollars at my job for running around without a loaner car, then having to leave Kirkland where I live and Bellevue where I work to drive to Monroe to use their service facility when Kirkland could have done it to start with instead of lying to me. I will never use Kirkland Service again and tell everyone about my experience as well.
Tim Anderson’s stellar Service as always!
by 10/01/2019on
I have had the pleasure of working with Tim Anderson for all of my service work and repairs and he is one of the best in the industry and has been for the last 4 years!
Routine Service
by 09/21/2019on
As always I got great service at Rairdons!
Awesome experience
by 09/20/2019on
Very friendly salespeople. We would definitely buy from them again.
Recalls
by 09/10/2019on
Rairdon's has been very accommodating with taking care of the various recalls from FCA on my truck. I'm happy with their work. However, I'm not so happy with the number of recalls that have been issued for this vehicle which I bought new at the same dealership (no reflection on Rairdon's).
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Too long with no communication.....
by 09/05/2019on
I came in for a recall on my air bags for my 2006 Dodge Ram truck, I had call a week ahead for the appointment and what the recall was about. Well I left my truck for several hours and came back to the dealer just so that they can tell me they only did one side, I guess they didn’t have the part..... would’ve been nice if someone told me that they can only do one side ok so I schedule another appointment to come back (I work two jobs I don’t have free time) ok I come back the second time, everything went well till I saw the passengers side air back cover. Some one left tool makes all over my dashboard left jagged edges why didn’t I say anything??? Well because I know better that the dealer want gonna fix it. I’m a technician myself so I know mistakes happen that’s why I didn’t rate my experience so low.
Not to be trusted!
by 07/12/2019on
I bought a used truck with this group. I was totally aware that the vehicle would not be perfect, as no used car is. But these guys deliberately hid a major imperfection until after I finished the paperwork and even then continued to deny or take responsibility for a cure. Never will I buy from this group again!
Express Service is Awesome
by 05/17/2019on
Tried the express service (no appointment necessary). Jorge was great. The entire process took 35 minutes. Delighted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First timer. Great service!
by 05/07/2019on
First time at this location and the customer service bith on he phone and in person was top notch. A little of a challenge to get a loaner for the day but they made it happen. Went in for a recall which was fixed and they were kind enough to correct another small issue on my nearly brand new truck. I will be back again even though these guys are further to me than the other 2 Ram dealer service department choices in my area.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worry free Maintenance
by 05/06/2019on
Rairdon, Kirkland is my favorite place to take my Jeep Cherokee for service. Once I went there for the service and it became my favorite place. Even though I had Auto nation near me I prefer going there as I feel happy and satisfied.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
They do all the hard work for you
by 03/14/2019on
I had a great experience being a first time buyer! I was really nervous but thanks to all the kind gestures and hard work it was all done before I knew it!! Thank you Karl for everything!! I love my Durango!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great product, terrible service
by 02/06/2019on
When I inquired about purchasing the jeep wrangler I was given three different sales people & I never understood why. The third sales person was very good. The finance department is awful. Terribly rude service and they used a company I didn't even want to use to finance my loan, at a higher interest rate. I asked repeatedly for a specific credit union & was told by salesman #2 that they did in fact use my credit union so it wouldn't be a problem. They funded the loan days before I even took possession of the jeep OR signed the loan papers so I had no say in how the loan was funded and with whom. There were other problems with the deal & I am still waiting to see if they send my license plates & license fee overpayment refund to the correct address. This issue could not seem to be fixed within their office. My takeaway from this deal: great price on the Jeep, shady financial practices & total disregard of customer service. Advice would be to have financing in order before the purchase if you use this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Not to be trusted
by 02/05/2019on
Shame on me who trusted this dealer several times. My buying experience has been poor just to realize after my third deal with them that I need to stay away. Trade-in always undervalued and new buy always overvalued. I'll never be their customer anymore. Stay away!
Great purchase experience with Zach Anderson
by 02/03/2019on
Thank so much Zach! I had a great time purchasing the new 2019 rubicon! Thank you for getting my fiancÃ© and I into our dream Jeep:)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited
by 12/05/2018on
Matt Lavett was outstanding, he went way out of his way to get me the Jeep I wanted, he went to another Rairdon dealership who were unwilling to work with me got me the deal I wanted and delivered the Jeep to my house. Thats true customer service!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great service
by 11/16/2018on
The staff did everything right to get my car repaired and back to me as I need it for my job. Very good communications !
Michael Campbell @Rairdon's of Kirkland
by 11/13/2018on
Went to check out jeeps and ended up purchasing one. Michael was very easy to work with and extremely helpful. He spent a lot of time showing us the different jeeps and even driving us to the other lot to check out inventory. When we did purchase one, he was very helpful in showing us all the newer features. This is my second Jeep from Rairdon's of Kirkland and I will return if we have more sales guys like Michael.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Rairdon made it right.
by 10/13/2018on
It's not too often you find a dealership willing to fight to keep your business the way this team did it. I was going to a competitor to pay more but this Rairdon Jeep of Kirkland won me back. I want to thank Kevin Graham, Abdul Mansour, Matt Leavitt and Rob Robbins for making things right. I won't lie, I had an issue the first time I tried to purchase my new 2018 Grand Cherokee Limited so I left unhappy. Kevin responded to me right away and I came back a couple days later to see how they were going to make it right. True to their word, Kevin and Abdul put a deal in front of me that was more than fair. They didn't have to do it and they regained my trust and loyalty. This is the 4th Jeep I bought at Rairdon Jeep of Kirkland and I will do it again...next year for my daughter. Thank you, Kevin and team. I will not forget all your efforts to winning me back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy process
by 10/09/2018on
Test drove the Jeep we wanted made the offer and drove it home. Pretty simple
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Rich
by 09/03/2018on
Trading im my old car, looking for a Jeep. When I found one bought it and took ot home to find out it didnt have AC. A must for me. Used their 7 day trade back and found a great little car perfect for me. Thank you Rich for your patience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
