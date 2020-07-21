Lynnwood Honda

Lynnwood Honda

Visit dealer’s website 
22020 Hwy 99, Edmonds, WA 98026
(888) 513-1724
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Lynnwood Honda

5.0
Overall Rating
(20)
Recommend: Yes (20) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Thanks Jules!

by Stephanie on 07/21/2020

Jules was easy to work with, friendly and personable. She seemed to genuinely care about our wants in a car and helped us find the best fit! As first time car buyers, we expected to feel pressured in to buying, but that wasn’t the case with Jules! She made the overall experience easy and comfortable - we would highly recommend working with her to anyone!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
37 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Thanks Jules!

by Stephanie on 07/21/2020

Jules was easy to work with, friendly and personable. She seemed to genuinely care about our wants in a car and helped us find the best fit! As first time car buyers, we expected to feel pressured in to buying, but that wasn’t the case with Jules! She made the overall experience easy and comfortable - we would highly recommend working with her to anyone!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Outstanding Dealer Experience!!

by Lloyd Noel on 07/06/2020

Researched over 6 different dealers when finding the car I wanted. I ended up driving 3 hours to Purchase from Lynnwood Honda which says a lot. They were straight forward in their pricing and negotiation which I really appreciated. Had everything ready for me when I arrived to make purchase simple. Having purchased and owned over 20 vehicles in the last 15 years, I wouldn't hesitate to say they are the BEST I have dealt with and would refer any friends and family their way!!! thanks again

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Outstanding service

by Bob on 06/11/2020

I highly recommend Lynnwood Honda.  Jules, Gabe, and their colleagues are honest, straightforward, helpful, and accommodating. They gave me a good deal and outstanding service.  I am very pleased to have done business with them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Awesome service

by Michael Slater on 03/18/2020

My mother and I were in a predicament when her car just died. We are both elderly and we need reliable transportation. It was going to cost 700.00 to replace the alternator. I looked into the Costco Auto Buying Program. Within a day, we got an introductory email from Mr. Troy Malchow of Lynnwood Honda. We visited the lot the next day. From the start, it was obvious that Mr. Malchow was genuinely interested in helping us meet our needs. He was very kind and patient as he presented us options within our price range. Within a few days, we were proudly driving our new car home. Reflecting back on the whole buying experience, I am struck by how easy, painless, and stress-free it was. Mom and I would like to thank Lynnwood Honda and especially Mr. Troy Malchow and those who assisted him. Buying a car is a major undertaking, especially with limited financial resources. Mr. Malchow placed a priority on our needs and got us into our new family car and for this, we are grateful!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great, thoughtful approach to buying a car!

by Lindsay on 03/14/2020

I had a great experience buying a car from Lynnwood Honda, and working with Troy and the team. I was treated with respect, given great information and not pressured in any way. I purchased here because of the fantastic service! I would recommend Troy and the entire team at Lynnwood Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

It was worth my time to shop at Lynwood Honda

by Wildena Bunton on 03/07/2020

I thoroughly appreciated working with Troy Malchov and Gabe. U was in the middle of a deal at another dealership. I was 3 hours into that deal and we weren't even close to closing the deal. I was Frustrated. I called Lynwood Honda (Troy Malchov answered my call) I asked Troy for the vehicle I wanted. They did not have the color/interior I was trying but at the other dealership. BUT!! They said they would get one for me and have it delivered to my home the next day by noon!! I was skeptical, but they told me how and where they would get one for me. So, at 3 hours and 20 min. Into the other dealership, I walked out. They tried like hell to stop me from leaving, but they were not willing to make delivery for me. I said Lynwood Honda would deliver. The Manager even came out to try to convince (guilt) me into staying. Still no delivery guarantee. After talking to Lynwood Honda (Troy) they not on matched the price, Troy beat the price by 200.00!! I felt wanted by Lynwood Honda. They would appreciate my business. They would appreciate my time!! I turned down the other dealership's offer to stay. I walked out on that deal confident that Lynwood Honda would get me what I wanted, and cheaper!! Troy Malchov helped us right away. Our time was valued and spent wisely. Troy and Gabe expedited our purchase AND delivery arrangements. We recieved delivery of our car the next day, at noon, as promised!! Troy Malchov and Gabe showed me how much they appreciated my spending power and catered to it!! No hassle, no inconvenience no complaints. I would recommend Troy and Gabe to my elderly mother know they will treat her with respect! Thanks Troy and Gabe from Lynwood Honda!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Staff!

by B Clyde on 03/01/2020

If you are thinking about getting a Honda, check out Lynnwood Honda! You will be treated well. The staff are so kind, caring, and helpful. A big thanks to Gabe, Peter, and Fransisco! This amazing team took such good care of me throughout the whole buying process. I had so many questions and they each took time to help me make the best decision for my family. I couldn’t have asked for a better process than what Lynnwood Honda gave me, and I have an amazing car to show for it!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Excellent

by Wildena Bunton on 02/22/2020

All of my needs and wants were addressed. No pressure to buy. Just a smooth and easy transaction! I was treated like an actual person who was making an investment for my family!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Start Here if You Dare

by JimmyV on 02/06/2020

Awesome things happen for me all the time, so I might be the reason that I had a great buying experience with Jules from Lynnwood Honda! If you normally have bad luck buying cars, try this experiment: start your search with Lynnwood of Honda and let them earn your business. You just might be the one to solve the mystery: is it just me or are they really that good?

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Transparent Sales Experience

by Raymond C on 02/03/2020

Car purchased: 2020 CR-V EX My first time purchasing a vehicle with Lynnwood Honda was most refreshing and positive. Once I identified my vehicle needs, Gabe the Sales Manager was forthfront and transparent, which helped my quick decision process. My product specialist Jules was knowledgeable and patient in explaining the various features of the new vehicle. A very positive experience all around, and I highly recommend readers to consider this dealership for car buying needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Experience

by Brian E on 01/08/2020

My third Honda purchased at Lynnwood Honda. My experience with Troy Malchow was very positive. My last Honda was purchased at another area Honda dealer and was not very positive. I learned my lesson - Only Lynnwood Honda from here on out! Thanks to Troy and Mathew!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience

by John on 01/01/2020

I recently purchased a Honda Odyssey from Lynnwood Honda and was impressed by the professional and friendly manner of Francisco Carrasco and staff during the process. I will continue to use Lynwood Honda in the future and highly recommend the dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Highly Recommend Mark Baker and Lynnwood Honda

by Olivia on 12/26/2019

Mark Baker is a fantastic sales person who completely puts you at ease and will change all the negative thoughts you might have about car sales people.  He has a no pressure way of allowing you to choose your car, doesn't rush you and takes time to very patiently answer all of your questions.  I just finished leasing my 5th Honda Pilot from Mark and had another fantastic experience.  I feel the same way as I did before in my previous review. Mark seemed to have an encyclopedic knowledge of Honda details as he helped me to set up all the electronics in my car and answered all of my questions with patience.  I'm very picky and was concerned that everything was just right, so Mark helped me to walk around my new car inspect it.  He made sure I was happy with my new vehicle and that everything was up to my high standards. He also got me a great price on the trade for my old car.  Mark's excellent customer service doesn't end after you drive your car away, he called me later to make sure everything was okay and to see if I had any questions.  As I could see from a large notebook of compliments and cards from other happy customers, Mark is a great salesperson, experienced and honest.  I'm very happy with my entire experience at Lynnwood Honda, and we'll go back again as well as recommend Mark to my friends and family.  If you need a new or used car, and are tired of dealing with high pressure sales people and tricks at the front or back end of your car deal, go see Mark at Lynnwood Honda! You will not be disappointed!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

3-time buyer

by Brett on 03/13/2019

I recently bought my 3rd vehicle from Mark Baker--a long-time salesman at Lynnwood Honda. First one was WAY back in 2005, then again last year, and then last weekend--and i still have the original Pilot from back in -05! Each time was a very nice, professional, respectful experience that left me feeling good about the purchase. Mark takes pictures with the folks and the car when the deal is done--13 years later and he still had a picture of us with our first car we bought from him! Mark is a great member of a fantastic team at Lynnwood Honda. We will be back!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Love 2019 Fit!

by LisaA on 02/02/2019

Mark helped me navigate several issues w/the getting my new Fit. Love this car! Overall, worth the wait and super fun to drive. Zero repairs and a car I'd recommend. Perfect size not too big not too small. Handles darn good!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Lynnwood Honda and Mark Baker - best way to buy a new car

by MBell on 01/31/2019

Just before Christmas I had the opportunity to purchase a new Honda Civic from Mark Baker of Lynnwood Honda! Strange as it seems, Mark makes buying a new car a pleasure! This is the second Civic I’ve purchased from Mark. He is so professional and a true gentleman – just so easy to work with! Once the paperwork was finished and the keys were in my hand, Mark sat with me in the car and explained all its new features and made sure that I was comfortable and familiar with the differences between the 2014 model and the 2018. If you’re looking for a new or used Honda, call Mark!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great place to buy a car

by LWehrheim on 01/30/2019

We have bought two cars now at Lynnwood Honda with Mark Baker and have had a wonderful experience each time. Mark is attentive, not pushy, and knows his stuff. He helped us get a car that fit our lifestyle needs and our budget both times. With our second car, we shopped around for a day before deciding to go back to Lynnwood Honda to see Mark and we were so glad we did. I've also enjoyed having my car serviced at this location. The staff is friendly, efficient, and making appointments is always easy. They also have a little area for kids that keeps mine entertained while we wait. Great location to buy a quality vehicle. Ask for Mark Baker!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Troy is the best salesman ever!

by YoshandJuliet on 11/20/2018

My wife and I were so lucky and fortunate to have Troy as our salesman! He is very personable and friendly. He is like a friend or family having conversations with you. There was no pressure to buy a car at all. Troy and his manager gave me a much better deal than we expected, an offer we could not refuse. We didn't expect to buy a car that very day, but we are very happy. I would definitely recommend Troy. He is trustworthy and easy to talk to. Thank you Troy! Yoshio.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Troy Malchoy was great!

by Markz314 on 10/20/2018

Experience at lynnwood honda was great. Thanks Troy and Zack! Stress free environment with a great sales team. My wife and I are very happy to have come to lynnwood honda!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Thank you Troy!

by Alyciamarie on 10/01/2018

Lynnwood honda was the best hands down dealership, troy was very sweet an helpful with picking out my new baby. He was very patient an never pushy about getting us into a car, he looked at multiple options to see what best fit my price range in payments a month. I'd recommend Troy to anyone who's looking for a brand spanking new car or a used vehicle. Thank you again Troy for all your help I appreciate everything you did for me!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Happy customer

by Ilovehorses on 08/26/2018

The purchase of my 5th Honda manufactured vehicle was a great experience in due to the people I worked with during the purchase process.. Thank you to Troy Malchow (salesperson), Mr. Metah (Sales manager) Arain in finance and Oscar in Service.. You answered any questions I had and made me feel valued as a customer.. Would recommend this dealership based upon these people

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
360 cars in stock
241 new75 used44 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

Lynnwood Honda has been providing sales and service excellence ever since the halcyon days of the motorcycle era, when Honda Motor Company pleaded with their dealers to sell "the little economy car." We have since grown to one of the largest Honda dealerships in the Seattle area. We have an award winning service department and the largest parts department in the Pacific Northwest.

Fred Nelson, President, is part of a long tradition of automotive sales. His father, Stanley Nelson Sr., started Nelson Chevrolet in Ballard in 1922. Fred has been in the business since 1935. Fred's children, Erik Nelson and Wendy Nelson Popke, have followed in their father's footsteps, joining Lynnwood Honda in 1984. Stan Sr. knew then what we still practice today: provide a friendly, trustful atmosphere in which to sell and service cars and customers would reward him with their loyalty.

what sets us apart
Honda Power Equipment. Ware the only Honda Auto dealer in the state that also sells Genuine Honda Power Equipment including Generators, Lawn Mowers, Pressure Washers, Hedge Trimmers, Thatchers, Weed Wackers, and Water Pumps just to name a few
We promise a transparent, efficient and enjoyable purchase experience at a fair price which is all part of the Lynnwood Honda Difference
We love to Sponsor community organizations and events including, The Edmonds Center for the Arts, Edmonds Community College Foundation, Madrona Children's Theater, Clothes for Kids, The Edmonds 4th of July Parade and Fireworks an many more
Google Map
Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Express Service

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes