I thoroughly appreciated working with Troy Malchov and Gabe. U was in the middle of a deal at another dealership. I was 3 hours into that deal and we weren't even close to closing the deal. I was Frustrated. I called Lynwood Honda (Troy Malchov answered my call) I asked Troy for the vehicle I wanted. They did not have the color/interior I was trying but at the other dealership. BUT!! They said they would get one for me and have it delivered to my home the next day by noon!! I was skeptical, but they told me how and where they would get one for me. So, at 3 hours and 20 min. Into the other dealership, I walked out. They tried like hell to stop me from leaving, but they were not willing to make delivery for me. I said Lynwood Honda would deliver. The Manager even came out to try to convince (guilt) me into staying. Still no delivery guarantee. After talking to Lynwood Honda (Troy) they not on matched the price, Troy beat the price by 200.00!! I felt wanted by Lynwood Honda. They would appreciate my business. They would appreciate my time!! I turned down the other dealership's offer to stay. I walked out on that deal confident that Lynwood Honda would get me what I wanted, and cheaper!! Troy Malchov helped us right away. Our time was valued and spent wisely. Troy and Gabe expedited our purchase AND delivery arrangements. We recieved delivery of our car the next day, at noon, as promised!! Troy Malchov and Gabe showed me how much they appreciated my spending power and catered to it!! No hassle, no inconvenience no complaints. I would recommend Troy and Gabe to my elderly mother know they will treat her with respect! Thanks Troy and Gabe from Lynwood Honda!! Read more