I visited West Hills Honda February 2013 to test drive a 2013 Accord EX-L, with no intention of buying at that time. Following the test drive and about the time for my wife and I to leave, Mandi indicated there was a 2013 EX-L available that was offered as a certified used car with 2600 miles on it, as it had been traded in by a person for valid reasons shortly after it was purchased. Since this looked like an opportunity to purchase a "new" car for a used car price, I went in the next day to check it out and test drive it. I decided to make an offer and I worked with Mandi and sales manager Jason, and we arrived at a mutually acceptable price. I found both to be friendly, courteous, and respectful during the process, even learning the rigorous process sales associates must pass through. I found them both to be factual and at the same time represent their company well. They emphasized the "family atmosphere" of their company and will treat you well and hope for the same in return. I never felt pushed or pressured, more like we will work with you hoping we can reach a mutually satisfactory conclusion. I was never left alone to wait for a next step, and upon conclusion, since I had no one to drive my other car home, Jason and another employee followed me the 35 miles home so I did not have to return to pick up the car. Overall I interfaced with several of the staff all the way up the chain and they obviously care about being of service, not only then, but on a continuing basis. I purchased the exact car I wanted including color and accessories at a reasonable price. Personally, I was very informed on the car prior to my first visit and Mandi helped answer all my questions that I needed to ask by taking the car out on the road. I really like the 2013 Honda Accord EX-L. Read more