Few words carry with them more negative connotations than "used car salesman", yet West Hills Honda employs someone who EXPLODES that stereotype, and his name is Ren Malin. After owning three Honda Odysseys while raising four kids, my minivan "season" had come to an end and I was looking for something more fuel-efficient. I came into West Hills thinking of one particular make and model of car, but after *listening* to what I wanted (price, number of miles, carrying capacity, etc) Ren became my advocate as we looked at and test drove multiple vehicles while narrowing down the field of workable options. Even after I thought I had decided on a car... and then changed my mind after he'd already drawn up papers... Ren was both upbeat and patient (not pushy), knowledgeable (not condescending), and kept asking questions until he and I had both "dialed in" the exact car that would perfectly suit my needs. That kind of caring, intuitive interaction is rare in any sales position-- so to say I was pleasantly surprised by my used car buying experience is an understatement! Then to have the affable, engaging Rachelle help me with wrapping up the financing in a timely matter so that I could still take friends to the airport in my new-to-me CR-V EX was icing on the cake! KUDOS to Ren and Rachelle for an amazing used car buying experience!! Read more