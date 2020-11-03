Agressive and MOSTLY fair
03/11/2020
Our sales person, Isaiah, was personable, articulate and had an answer to every question that we had. The issue we had was the offer on our trade-in. VERY LOW amount to begin with and then, miraculously, they came up to our figure. I mean....seriously....
03/11/2020
Aggressive but not pushy
01/14/2020
Appreciated Blake at Kia showing us Honda and Kia models in accordance with what we asked and not exclusively pushing the Kia model. Great job in maintaining communication with us and getting us back in the door after our first visit to find us what we needed.
Great sales experience
12/29/2019
Max, our salesman, was great. Not only good to work with but came and picked me up at my home and brought me to the dealership when my RT driver couldn't make it - a 100 miles plus RT.
West Hills business model
12/13/2019
My wife and I have purchased 4 vehicles from the West Hills dealerships in the last eight years. Our experiences have been exceptional because of the quality of the sales professionals who work for this organization. Our CR-V was delivered to us with the care you’d expect from a luxury dealer. Those who expect excellent service should look no further than West Hills. The vehicle nameplate is an indication of quality and reliability, but customer treatment is what brings customers back to a dealership. Other area dealerships should follow West Hills lead.
New 2019 accord
11/28/2019
Thanks to Ernest... and your finance team to make it a simple and easy process
2020 Honda Civic LX
11/24/2019
I met my sales person, Sal, when my previous car was in for regular service. At that time I told him which model interested me, but the 2020 Civic LXs were not yet delivered. As soon as the Civic LX models arrived at West Hills Honda, Sal called me, we set a time for me to see the car, Sal explained the buying process and stayed with me throughout that--I think I met every manager at West Hills Honda. At the end, Sal demonstrated or let me demonstrate the various LX features, etc., before directing me out of the display bay and on my way in my new car. Sal was thorough and great support. Most important, I love my 2020 Honda Civic LX.
Recent buy
06/21/2019
Our experience buying a used car from West Hills Honda couldn't have been better. Sal was a great sales person - we never felt pressured, yet had ultimate confidence in his knowledge of the car. The financial transaction was professional and free of pressure. Overall an outstanding experience.
Made car buying process easy and fast!
03/26/2019
The employees at West Hills knew their inventory and were quick to guide me in the direction I wanted. The process was by far my fastest & easiest car buying experience.
Two words: REQUEST REN.
10/27/2017
Few words carry with them more negative connotations than "used car salesman", yet West Hills Honda employs someone who EXPLODES that stereotype, and his name is Ren Malin. After owning three Honda Odysseys while raising four kids, my minivan "season" had come to an end and I was looking for something more fuel-efficient. I came into West Hills thinking of one particular make and model of car, but after *listening* to what I wanted (price, number of miles, carrying capacity, etc) Ren became my advocate as we looked at and test drove multiple vehicles while narrowing down the field of workable options. Even after I thought I had decided on a car... and then changed my mind after he'd already drawn up papers... Ren was both upbeat and patient (not pushy), knowledgeable (not condescending), and kept asking questions until he and I had both "dialed in" the exact car that would perfectly suit my needs. That kind of caring, intuitive interaction is rare in any sales position-- so to say I was pleasantly surprised by my used car buying experience is an understatement! Then to have the affable, engaging Rachelle help me with wrapping up the financing in a timely matter so that I could still take friends to the airport in my new-to-me CR-V EX was icing on the cake! KUDOS to Ren and Rachelle for an amazing used car buying experience!!
Got even more than I was asking for!
02/20/2017
I went to West Hills Honda to purchase a certified used vehicle, but ended up leasing a NEW vehicle for a lower monthly payment, PLUS, saved $70/month on my car insurance. Everyone at this dealership was top-notch, the dealership ran like a well-oiled machine, and I left VERY happy with my new car. Thanks, West Hills (and Renn Malin - you are the ACE sales guy - no pressure, no hassles. Excellent!)!
Nathan Bennett
06/29/2016
Nate was fantastic and listened to all my concerns and took them into consideration. I am leaving today with a brand new CRV and feel 100% good about my decision thanks to him!!! Excellent customer service!
Good job
02/02/2016
I thought the team at West Hills did a good job in our last automobile purchase. I felt like they were fair and the salesman Travis H. did an excellent job. I would purchase from them again and I love my Crosstour!
Best buying experience yet!
01/15/2016
Kathleen was my saleswoman, and though I came with a particular vehicle in mind, she made it her personal mission to make sure it would be the best fit for my needs and budget! She explained the whole process, from trade-in to financing in a straightforward and caring manner, and thanks to her help, I was able to get my dream car at a dream price! I will definitely be bringing in my lady to purchase a vehicle from West Hills & Kathleen!
The best!
01/13/2016
Kathleen was my sales person and she was patient, helpful, friendly, and made it her job to get me in the right car all the while working within my budget. Dan, the car buying manager, was involved throughout the entire process and presented with full honesty, transparency, sincerity, and integrity. West Hills is lucky to have him. The finance manager, Jamie, was helpful and easy to work with, someone I felt I could trust. The insurance folks were wonderful and fun to work with; the list goes on. West Hills Honda exceed all of my expectations as far as a car-buying experience and the entire process was flawless and refreshing. They truly are a well-oiled machine. 5 stars, hands down, and if I could give them more I would.
Great salesman and great service
08/04/2015
I brought my 2002 Honda CRV to fix the recall but I end up trading it in to a 2015 Honda CRV EX-L. Thanks to Joel Rosario he's very friendly salesman. It is a very pleasant purchasing a vehicle from this place. The people are very helpful. I can't remember the other guys name but he knows what I'm talking about. The finance guy is very friendly and very helpful. He explained everything that I need to know. Joel Rosario trying to explained everything to me including how to operate all the electronics in the car. Great experience here at Westhills Honda. Don't need to go somewhere else. Check this place and make sure to find Joel Rosario he's a great salesman.
Friendly, Courteous, Professional, Great!
05/02/2014
I purchased a 2013 Honda Fit from West Hills Honda recently. All the staff were very friendly, helpful, and professional. I visited the dealership because they had several makes and models (not just Honda) at West Hills that I wanted 'kick the tires'. The sales staff was able to answer my questions and address my concerns without being high pressure or aggressive. Then, they offered me a really great deal on a new car. My experience buying this car has been the easiest and most relaxed I have ever had. Special Thank You to Jason W. and Jamie B. for the best car dealership experience ever.
Not Offered Every Where
02/23/2014
You may find cheaper prices offered for product just about everywhere. But the one thing it is hard to put a price on is quality of service. I found both quality and service at West Hills Honda. Their service department is the best. Bill H~~Gig Harbor, WA
Best Day Ever!
01/15/2014
From the moment I walked in, to driving off the lot with a showroom car! I had a great experience at West Hills Honda! Everyone at this dealership is great to talk to and work with. Thank you West Hills Honda!
great dealership
01/13/2014
From sales to service this is a very good dealership!
Superior dealership
12/29/2013
We went twice before we purchased our Honda CRV. Once to look at them and the second time to test drive and possibly purchase one. Both times we treated with respect and courtesy. Our salesperson was professional and Knowlegable. If by chance he didn't know the answer to one of our questions he immedately found the answer. He was helpful and not pushy. We would recommend Robert as the salesman to ask for. Overall, our experience with West Hills Honda was superior in every way.
bad experiance
09/23/2013
I recently bought a New Honda from here and my salesman was Ryan B. He expained His whole life story to me about his addictions and his struggle with life that was all fine if i would have asked to here it! I just wanted a fair deal not to here his whole life story and then he left me sitting their by my self for at least 2 hours while some other man expalined the numbers to me basically the worst experiance ever!!! Ryan needs to realize that when people go in to a place of business they dont need to hear life storys about addictions and prison life! As far as i am concerned this dealership should cut ties with this man if they knew what was good for their business!!! And then to top off the whole experiance Ryan askes me to give him a "good survey for Honda". Moral of story dont buy from here if this young man works here!!!
