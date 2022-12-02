1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

If you serve your country and are active duty military BEWARE of Warrenton Toyota! My family is an active military family in search of a vehicle. I called Warrenton on 21 Dec 21 and was told the platinum Highlander we were looking for was not in stock but one was on the way. The sales person was unable to identify the date of delivery and said she would have to check in the morning. I phoned the dealership on the morning of 22 Dec 21 and Tom answered the call. I told Tom I had spoken to a sales lady the evening before and was calling back to speak with her. Unfortunately, I had the wrong name of the salesperson but Tom knew her name. Before Tom would transferred me to the sales lady, Tom asked me if I was registering the vehicle in VA. I said no, we are a military family and we register our vehicles in my husband’s home of record. Tom then said Warrenton Toyota could only sale vehicles that would be registered in VA. I told Tom, again, we are military and the law allows us to register our vehicles in the state of our home-of-record. Tom responded by stating because of the shortage of vehicles they can only sale to people who are registering their vehicles in VA. We live in VA, we support our community in VA with our taxes, donations, etc., and defend our country from our station here in VA but we can’t buy a vehicle in VA, unless we register it in VA even though the law states different…I am confused? I told him I was confused because this was not the first time we purchased a vehicle in VA and registered it in WA, my husband’s home-of-record. Fast forward, I called Tom back to get his last name because I immediately called to file a complaint with VA Attorney General’s office and initiated a complaint with our elected officials offices, and the Motor Vehicle Dealer Board. To no surprise, Tom answered the phone again. I reminded Tom of our conversation earlier and told him I just needed his last name to add to my complaints. Tom transferred me to another salesperson’s voicemail. Of course, I called again. This time someone else answered, I told the salesperson, who answered the phone, I would like to speak with Tom; he asked me to hold and transferred me to Tom’s voicemail. I was unable to get a last name but was able to get Tom’s cell phone number through his voicemail recording. Approximately 15 minutes after I left a message for Tom, telling him I just needed his last name for my complaints but his first name and cell phone number would serve my purpose for the complaints, I received a call from a Warrenton Toyota manager. She explained that because of the low volume they could only sale vehicles to people who registered their vehicles in VA. She said she has other military people purchase vehicles and they register them in VA. She asked why couldn’t I just register it in VA? I responded because the law says we can register our vehicle in the home-of-record of the service member. We don’t get to chose where we serve and we would still pay the VA sales tax but we can chose where we register our vehicle. I thanked her for her call but told her I was filing the complaints because we are part of this community and we should be able to buy a vehicle wherever we want. I did find out the VA Attorney General does not handle this complaint but the US Attorney General or the Department of Justice would be the offices to contact, which we have. I get it, things are tough right now but the law is still the law and you either have integrity or you don’t. I would opine that Warrenton Toyota lacks integrity in their business practices so proceed at your own risk. Read more