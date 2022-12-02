Warrenton Toyota
Customer Reviews of Warrenton Toyota
Wonderful purchase experience
by 02/12/2022on
The whole process of purchasing a new car went smoothly and efficiently. Everyone was courteous and professional.
Replacing Toyota Sequoia CV Joint boot
by 04/01/2022on
Mark scheduled the repair work in a timely manner and proactively communicated changes to its scope. The vehicle was repaired on time and on budget. He displayed a high level of professionalism during the interaction.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent and Professional Service Experience
by 01/13/2022on
Great sales professional assistance and positive experience. Highest recommendation.
Military Beware
by 12/22/2021on
If you serve your country and are active duty military BEWARE of Warrenton Toyota! My family is an active military family in search of a vehicle. I called Warrenton on 21 Dec 21 and was told the platinum Highlander we were looking for was not in stock but one was on the way. The sales person was unable to identify the date of delivery and said she would have to check in the morning. I phoned the dealership on the morning of 22 Dec 21 and Tom answered the call. I told Tom I had spoken to a sales lady the evening before and was calling back to speak with her. Unfortunately, I had the wrong name of the salesperson but Tom knew her name. Before Tom would transferred me to the sales lady, Tom asked me if I was registering the vehicle in VA. I said no, we are a military family and we register our vehicles in my husband’s home of record. Tom then said Warrenton Toyota could only sale vehicles that would be registered in VA. I told Tom, again, we are military and the law allows us to register our vehicles in the state of our home-of-record. Tom responded by stating because of the shortage of vehicles they can only sale to people who are registering their vehicles in VA. We live in VA, we support our community in VA with our taxes, donations, etc., and defend our country from our station here in VA but we can’t buy a vehicle in VA, unless we register it in VA even though the law states different…I am confused? I told him I was confused because this was not the first time we purchased a vehicle in VA and registered it in WA, my husband’s home-of-record. Fast forward, I called Tom back to get his last name because I immediately called to file a complaint with VA Attorney General’s office and initiated a complaint with our elected officials offices, and the Motor Vehicle Dealer Board. To no surprise, Tom answered the phone again. I reminded Tom of our conversation earlier and told him I just needed his last name to add to my complaints. Tom transferred me to another salesperson’s voicemail. Of course, I called again. This time someone else answered, I told the salesperson, who answered the phone, I would like to speak with Tom; he asked me to hold and transferred me to Tom’s voicemail. I was unable to get a last name but was able to get Tom’s cell phone number through his voicemail recording. Approximately 15 minutes after I left a message for Tom, telling him I just needed his last name for my complaints but his first name and cell phone number would serve my purpose for the complaints, I received a call from a Warrenton Toyota manager. She explained that because of the low volume they could only sale vehicles to people who registered their vehicles in VA. She said she has other military people purchase vehicles and they register them in VA. She asked why couldn’t I just register it in VA? I responded because the law says we can register our vehicle in the home-of-record of the service member. We don’t get to chose where we serve and we would still pay the VA sales tax but we can chose where we register our vehicle. I thanked her for her call but told her I was filing the complaints because we are part of this community and we should be able to buy a vehicle wherever we want. I did find out the VA Attorney General does not handle this complaint but the US Attorney General or the Department of Justice would be the offices to contact, which we have. I get it, things are tough right now but the law is still the law and you either have integrity or you don’t. I would opine that Warrenton Toyota lacks integrity in their business practices so proceed at your own risk.
Customer
by 11/04/2021on
Excellent service as always
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best dealership EVER
by 10/15/2021on
Not only did I get a great deal buying my car but there service has always been 2nd to none! That's why we now Own 3 cars from Warrenton Toyota. My Wife, Daughter and I and I have more to purchase in the future. Its great knowing first hand that they are the full package at Warrenton Toyota!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mr
by 09/05/2021on
In difficult supply times, Mark helped me navigate the options to get a new Toyota Tacoma and was professional, courteous, responsive and extremely helpful. The dealership was not charging an additional amount over MSRP which many dealerships are doing and that marketing decision was greatly appreciated.
Review
by 08/07/2021on
Mark & Tony always take care of me & have kept my many Toyota trucks running for many years. It’s a pleasure to do business with them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Dealership
by 07/24/2021on
This is the 4th car I bought from Warrenton Toyota. All 4 deals I did over email, walked in signed the paperwork and left. I would never buy a Toyota anywhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Like Family
by 07/17/2021on
Our 3 purchase from Warrenton Toyota, where we also take our cars for maintenance. All departments always treat us like family.
Exceptional
by 06/10/2021on
I recently leased a Toyota RAV4 Premium. My salesman Tom was friendly and knowledgeable. I was there maybe two hours and left in my new vehicle. Couldn't have asked for a better experience.
Highly recommend
by 05/29/2021on
The service department staff at Warrenton Toyota is efficient, professional and friendly. They work with your schedule as best they can and do awesome work. I definitely recommend this dealership for sales and service 💯!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service (as alwYs)
by 05/15/2021on
Serviced MY 2020 Camry XSE. Tony even fit in a fuel pump recall that I hadn't even received. Top notch people.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Maintenance
by 05/11/2021on
The service was accomplished with no additional major issues.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service, as always
by 04/15/2021on
The staff are always so helpful and accommodating, and my car was completed early. The wonderful exterior wash, so that my Toyota leaves Toyota glistening, was a nice bonus. My only complaint is about this email, with directed me initially to Toyota Facebook. I want nothing to do with Facebook.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 03/25/2021on
Mark was great to work with. No hard sell, just specifics about the vehicle. Aneil in Finance was great to work with. Got us a great rate. Was and still am very satisfied with my experience and purchase. FYI - I did a lot research before buying and I got the best price, options, and the color I wanted (Army Green) from Warrenton Toyota.
Quality service at a great price
by 03/20/2021on
Always service my Toyota at Warrenton Toyota . They are knowledgeable, professional, and provide quality service at a fair price. They always call and thoroughly explain what repairs are needed and let you know in advance what the cost would be. Mark in the service department is excellent.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
10,000 Service
by 03/18/2021on
Absolutely satisfied with the service I received on my 2020 Toyota RAV4. Always courteous and friendly. Thank you for another great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional Experience
by 03/11/2021on
From the appointment call with Jim to picking up the car when finished it was simply an exceptional experience exampled by clear information, positive attitude and friendly people.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Warrenton Toyota Service Team
by 01/19/2021on
Every time I have my vehicles serviced at Warrenton Toyota, they do a fantastic job of letting me know what needs to be done and always have me in and out or in a loaner if the vehicles require a longer service. The entire process is seamless and the service team is excellent. Tony and Mark are a great part of the entire team.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 01/08/2021on
The purchase of my new car was very smooth, and the sales rep very knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
