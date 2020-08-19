service Rating

Fairfax BMW worked with me when in a very difficult position, stranded over 50 miles away with very few options to not just get myself ad Niece to safety but what to do with my care. Through the manager at BMW of Silver Spring (Joe), Shea Lueder was Johnny on the spot -- Shea quickly worked with Joe made space to ensure that my care could be assessed as soon as possible and got me a loaner. Shea was so supportive and within less than an hour, he was able to give me a diagnostic assessment and what work needed to be done. Whatever you do don't let Shea go -- he is the the BEST!!!!! Read more