8427 Lee Hwy, Fairfax, VA 22031
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of BMW of Fairfax

4.6
Overall Rating
(67)
Recommend: Yes (60) No (7)
sales Rating

Excellent sales person, great value, great car, impressive inventory

by anniemac on 08/19/2020

I bought a pre-owned, certified 2017 BMW 330i. The cost of the car was below what I expected and the mileage was under 30,000. The sales rep was friendly, informative and definitely not pushy or overbearing. The finance person was the same.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Report it
service Rating

Shea Lueder has been the best Service Manager I've worked with at BMW

by SydCatMom on 09/03/2020

Yes, I mean BMW as a whole, not just the Fairfax VA location. He's always taken good care of my car and been super supportive and flexible with me as well. My ex-husband and I have gone through numerous service managers, but Shea has been consistent in his support overall. Highly recommend!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Five stars - - excellent!

by S. M. Hart on 08/26/2020

I am thrilled with the excellent service I recently received from BMW of Fairfax. I limped into the service lane on Saturday Aug 22 with an ominous rattle in the left front wheel. Master technician Robert Lolakas diagnosed the problem as a broken axle, explained it to me in depth, and executed a rapid difficult repair. My 15-year-old 325xi now runs like a new car, which makes both of us very happy. Kudos to Robert and the entire professional service team. A++

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Charles 08 528 XI

by Charles H on 08/19/2020

Great job. Found problem right away. Gave me a loaner. Very happy with the work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Report it
service Rating

Service Review

by James G on 08/18/2020

Short notice appointment, accommodated accordingly. Service advisor, Shea Lueder squared me away. Very professional and polite! Thanks for the great service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Report it
sales Rating

Great Service!!

by BMW of Fairfax on 08/05/2020

This is my second purchase at this dealership and I am very pleased with the service. Dennis Tabligan has worked with me both times and I would highly recommend him. Bought a hard to find 2020 X3 for my wife and we couldn't be happier.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Ms. R D McCray

by R D McCray on 08/03/2020

Fairfax BMW worked with me when in a very difficult position, stranded over 50 miles away with very few options to not just get myself ad Niece to safety but what to do with my care. Through the manager at BMW of Silver Spring (Joe), Shea Lueder was Johnny on the spot -- Shea quickly worked with Joe made space to ensure that my care could be assessed as soon as possible and got me a loaner. Shea was so supportive and within less than an hour, he was able to give me a diagnostic assessment and what work needed to be done. Whatever you do don't let Shea go -- he is the the BEST!!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Report it
service Rating

Tire and Service Issue

by JHatt2020 on 07/31/2020

I had a message come up on my dashboard that a tire had low air. I was able to schedule a late afternoon Friday appointment same day. I arrived at 4 pm left by 5:45 pm. I was also able to address my pending maintenance scheduled for next month.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Report it
sales Rating

Car buying

by KmftzneBMW on 07/16/2020

My whole car buying experience at Bmw Fairfax was outstanding. I drove two hours to pick the vehicle up and when I arrived the salesman Michael, greeted me at the door and was very polite He had his mask on which made me smile. I was Trading in a vehicle and they gave me max dollar for it. Once I got back to finance I was flawed, everything was ready, there was no pressure I given a better percentage then what I was quoted. The establishment was very clean and everyone had on a mask. I like to thank everyone who helped me at BMW Fairfax and if I ever need another Bmw I will return.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Report it
sales Rating

Great Car Buying Experience

by carrie@va on 07/16/2020

Price and Service were awesome

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Annual Maintenance

by Navy Vet on 07/13/2020

Excellent service, loaner car, even replaced battery in my key

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Report it
service Rating

Service

by Gregory on 06/19/2020

Ms Clark was attentive and professional throughout the service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Report it
sales Rating

Best BMW Salesman

by MS on 06/15/2020

Erick’s customer service was top notched. He was knowledgeable, showed a genuine interest in my quest to purchase another 3-in-1 automobile, and he didn’t quit until I was happy and comfortable in my purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Outstanding Service at Fairfax BMW

by Jerry Bisson on 06/09/2020

Brought my 2014 238 xi BMW into Fairfax BMW late on June 8 when the engine light came on even though the systems showed the oil level and other maintenance indicators as normal. Mark Stuart, my service advisor, said "it's probably the thermostat." I was expecting a hefty bill. Mark then told me that my warranty had been extended and it may cover all my costs but he would need to do a detailed assessment. He gave me a cool 2020 BMW 530 xi as a loaner (great marketing approach). He called on June 9 to say "your car is ready for pick up, and no charge." WOW! Outstanding customer service. Makes me want to buy another BMW and have it serviced as Fairfax BMW.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

BMW X6 Review

by Fwerman on 06/02/2020

I had a great experience with the Fairfax BMW team. Eileen Forrester set up my appointment, and my car was ready when I arrived. My sales advisor, Erick Bautista was excellent. He was knowledgeable, professional and made the sales experience very easy. I felt i received a good value from my trade in and was out the door in about 2 hours. An issue with the TPM system came up (pressure sensor needed replacement) and Erick handled that very quickly. I received a loaner and picked up my car the next day. All at no cost. Overall the experience was very professional and I'm extremely happy with my X6!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Non-routine maintenance for a leaky tire

by c.braginton on 05/26/2020

Absolutely outstanding service. They provided a safe, clean and professional atmosphere during the cover-19 crisis.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Report it
service Rating

AirBag Recall / Regi Inspection

by 2001E46330i on 05/20/2020

Danika, was able to eliminate the insane charge of almost $90.00 for a simple 1 minute job of replacing the rear Tag light and only charge me for the part, which was $8.00, in order to pass registration inspection. Appreciate the common sense,

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Report it
service Rating

BMW of Fairfax service experience

by Roke 750i on 04/30/2020

BMW of Fairfax ...checked my Alpina B7 bumper to bumper. They have been servicing my vehicle since 2017. There was nothing found to be fixed or adjusted or repaired , well they did replace the windshield wiper blades. I was not surprised, after all it has been there level of quality service that keeps my 2014 750i xDrive the ultimate driving machine. Ask for Master Technician Robert Lolakas ...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Report it
service Rating

Prompt, considerate service

by ChipG68 on 04/13/2020

My 91,000+ miles 2014 X-3 was in for routine service at a non-routine time thanks to Covid-19. Reception done professionally with all distance recommendations followed. Car was ready early, washed and thoroughly disinfected inside. Well done! And one of the many reasons I’ve been a dedicated customer since 2015.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Report it
service Rating

Outstanding service!

by Alexander on 04/08/2020

Fast and professional service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Report it
sales Rating

New car review

by Chris on 02/03/2020

Erick was awesome and very helpful, he was, attentive, explained everything and made sure closing was smooth and timely.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Report it
161 cars in stock
0 new115 used46 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

Here at BMW of Fairfax, we have a skilled and knowledgeable staff that understands the BMW brand inside and out. Our dealership is located just outside of the greater Washington DC and Silver Spring area in Fairfax, Virginia. The sales team at BMW of Fairfax will help you find the BMW model that you've been looking for.

We invite you to browse through our new BMW collection along with our used luxury cars, trucks and SUVs. Once you find something within our inventory that you're interested in, come visit our Fairfax dealership in person and take a test drive.

After you've found the vehicle you want, the auto financing team at BMW of Fairfax car get you an auto loan or BMW lease. BMW of Fairfax provides customers in the Arlington and Alexandria, VA area with car repair and service along with a full inventory of BMW parts.

It doesn't matter if you want a new BMW or pre-owned car, we are ready to help. Come visit us in person at 8427 Lee Highway in Fairfax, Virginia. You can also

Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area
Languages Spoken (6)
Russian
Arabic
Urdu
Korean

