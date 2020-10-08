We purchased my Niece's first brand new car. It was the perfect car buying experience for her. She will have high standards with every car purchase in her future. We had so many questions and they were all answered. We requested to see so many cars and we saw them all. Our Sales Rep McKinley was amazing.
Thank you so much for the great service that you provided me. From the moment that i got there you were friendly, and answered all my questions. You explained everything to me and provided excellent service.
I arrived for my 9:40 appointment for an oil change...first in line for kia service....a few cars pulled in while i waited for a rep....finally had a rep bring me questionnaire to fill out...sat in waiting romm for about an hour...noticed my car sitting outside waiting room...asked receptionist to check on it for me....was told they were finishing paperwork and would be over soon..after another 45 minutes i asked again....same answer ...after another 15 minutes i went outside to wait and noticed my car was running....asked agian about status and was told service rep had gone to lunch....so i told her i was taking car and leaving....9:40-12:00 for an oil change....first time using service department....probably find someone else to service my vehicle..
I had a very good experience this time. My van was serviced in the time I was told. However, the two previous times either took longer than told (oil change took 2 hours) or was disappointed in service provided (needed new pads and rotors after passing inspection less than a month beforehand from same dealer). Travis was professional and courteous. I would recommend him to anyone. I just hesitate to trust service performed on my car there.
Just bought my very first Kia from Motor Mile Kia and it was a very pleasant experience. Richard took care of me from the very start of the process with friendliness and patience, answering any questions I had about the cars I was looking at and test driving. When I decided on the car I wanted and after making the purchase, He made sure to go over everything I needed to know about the car and how to operate the new functions of the car I wasn't familiar with and what the driver aids actually did or would do in certain weather conditions. Very Friendly Staff and Everyone there made sure every surface you would touch was cleaned and sanitized during this Covid-19 Pandemic we are all dealing with. Darren who I was with for the final paperwork was Great Too! Very friendly and he thoroughly explained everything I needed to sign and any questions I had about the car warranty. I can't say enough Good things about the entire staff at Kia Motor Mile. Thanks to all of you for helping me. I will recommend this Dealership to everyone looking for a New Kia!!
I blew a tire for the first time and although I was freaked out, the service shop was very helpful and I was able to have my car towed there! The next day, Travis contacted me about what I’d need done to my car, the price, and he gave me some options so I could select what was best for me! It was fixed in a timely manner and I was notified along the way! Very thankful for Motor Mike Kia!!
We called because the engine light came on on our 2019 Kia Forte. They said it was still under warranty to bring it in. The problem was a recall on the coil packs so they gave us a loaner and said they would call when it was fixed. It was ready the same day. Travis and the rest of the service team was polite helpful and did a great job.
I had to get a transmission replaced after a month having my Kia. Travis and Bobby went out of there way to make sure I had a rental for the holidays and to get my transmission in the dealership and into my kia Kia with their busy schedule. In other garages that I took pervious cars, you can tell they smoked, move my items, and even broke one of my items in my car without letting me know. At Kia services was way different you can tell they took excellent care while it was in the garage. As soon as I got back in my car it almost felt like home. I can trust The service at motor mile. I prefer motor mile then any other. Probably the best service I have received.
