Motor Mile Kia

Visit dealer’s website 
2340 Roanoke St, Christiansburg, VA 24073
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Motor Mile Kia

4.9
Overall Rating
(70)
Recommend: Yes (68) No (2)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Thorough and Patient

by Kjbutler on 08/10/2020

We purchased my Niece's first brand new car. It was the perfect car buying experience for her. She will have high standards with every car purchase in her future. We had so many questions and they were all answered. We requested to see so many cars and we saw them all. Our Sales Rep McKinley was amazing.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
107 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Satisfied with service

by wpwp2424 on 09/03/2020

Tony was very friendly. He took his time to explain all of the services listed on the invoice, and I didn't feel rushed when my car was completed. Overall, I'm very satisfied with the service here.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Thorough and Patient

by Kjbutler on 08/10/2020

We purchased my Niece's first brand new car. It was the perfect car buying experience for her. She will have high standards with every car purchase in her future. We had so many questions and they were all answered. We requested to see so many cars and we saw them all. Our Sales Rep McKinley was amazing.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service

by Dan John on 08/06/2020

In and out with no problem very efficient service writer Stacy is the best

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

kia

by judy roberts on 07/17/2020

Thank you so much for the great service that you provided me. From the moment that i got there you were friendly, and answered all my questions. You explained everything to me and provided excellent service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Wosre service ever

by Edward L on 07/16/2020

I arrived for my 9:40 appointment for an oil change...first in line for kia service....a few cars pulled in while i waited for a rep....finally had a rep bring me questionnaire to fill out...sat in waiting romm for about an hour...noticed my car sitting outside waiting room...asked receptionist to check on it for me....was told they were finishing paperwork and would be over soon..after another 45 minutes i asked again....same answer ...after another 15 minutes i went outside to wait and noticed my car was running....asked agian about status and was told service rep had gone to lunch....so i told her i was taking car and leaving....9:40-12:00 for an oil change....first time using service department....probably find someone else to service my vehicle..

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Sedona recall

by hillkia1 on 07/09/2020

I had a very good experience this time. My van was serviced in the time I was told. However, the two previous times either took longer than told (oil change took 2 hours) or was disappointed in service provided (needed new pads and rotors after passing inspection less than a month beforehand from same dealer). Travis was professional and courteous. I would recommend him to anyone. I just hesitate to trust service performed on my car there.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Buying Experience

by Roger300 on 07/09/2020

Just bought my very first Kia from Motor Mile Kia and it was a very pleasant experience. Richard took care of me from the very start of the process with friendliness and patience, answering any questions I had about the cars I was looking at and test driving. When I decided on the car I wanted and after making the purchase, He made sure to go over everything I needed to know about the car and how to operate the new functions of the car I wasn't familiar with and what the driver aids actually did or would do in certain weather conditions. Very Friendly Staff and Everyone there made sure every surface you would touch was cleaned and sanitized during this Covid-19 Pandemic we are all dealing with. Darren who I was with for the final paperwork was Great Too! Very friendly and he thoroughly explained everything I needed to sign and any questions I had about the car warranty. I can't say enough Good things about the entire staff at Kia Motor Mile. Thanks to all of you for helping me. I will recommend this Dealership to everyone looking for a New Kia!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Kia Soul

by Pamela S on 07/02/2020

Great response to our needs

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Bought a Kia

by Nayda I. on 05/27/2020

Very helpful personnel

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Service

by KiaAllen on 05/05/2020

I blew a tire for the first time and although I was freaked out, the service shop was very helpful and I was able to have my car towed there! The next day, Travis contacted me about what I’d need done to my car, the price, and he gave me some options so I could select what was best for me! It was fixed in a timely manner and I was notified along the way! Very thankful for Motor Mike Kia!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service

by KatieM. on 04/29/2020

We called because the engine light came on on our 2019 Kia Forte. They said it was still under warranty to bring it in. The problem was a recall on the coil packs so they gave us a loaner and said they would call when it was fixed. It was ready the same day. Travis and the rest of the service team was polite helpful and did a great job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience

by Rethow94 on 04/26/2020

Brain was great to work with, when up and beyond to help us buy our new KIA

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

New car purchase

by Cholston2423 on 04/18/2020

Absolutely wonderful! They worked with us to get us the exact payment and vehicle we were looking for. They even stayed over until nearly 10 p.m. for us to get everything done!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service Department !

by Danj6464 on 04/16/2020

I drive 30 miles to Shelor service and sales because of the quality of the whole process - they really take care of the customer and the service reps are excellent - highly recommend !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Buying a car with Richard Wirt

by Hope smith on 02/14/2020

He was a great salesman and easy to work with. Fantastic job. I love working with Shelors.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Oil change,tire rotation,state inspection

by DonnaM302 on 01/30/2020

Always friendly staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Bought new car from Shelor motor mile

by Jasonbailey on 01/27/2020

Great crew, very nice! Andrew Meehan great guy went above and beyond and Nicole Messick great and pleasant experience I’ll buy from Nicole again!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Travis....service dept

by magran5 on 01/10/2020

Travis was ready for me when I got there. He was very professional and thoughtful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Replaced a transmission

by Christian on 01/06/2020

I had to get a transmission replaced after a month having my Kia. Travis and Bobby went out of there way to make sure I had a rental for the holidays and to get my transmission in the dealership and into my kia Kia with their busy schedule. In other garages that I took pervious cars, you can tell they smoked, move my items, and even broke one of my items in my car without letting me know. At Kia services was way different you can tell they took excellent care while it was in the garage. As soon as I got back in my car it almost felt like home. I can trust The service at motor mile. I prefer motor mile then any other. Probably the best service I have received.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Buying my new car

by Bayleeanndan on 12/31/2019

Bill was great and answered any of my questions I had regarding my new car! 10/10

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great First Car Buying Experience

by Cnichols848 on 12/29/2019

Nicole was AMAZING! She listened to my needs and delivered with exceptional service and support! Thank you Nicole for making this processes easily understandable and painless!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes